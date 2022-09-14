Jeff O’Neill, Founder & CEO of O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, Nominated for Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 “Person of the Year” Wine Star Award

Read full article on original website
Creator of iconic 'Two Buck Chuck' wine Fred Franzia dies aged 79: Owner of value drinks conglomerate Bronco Wine said people 'should be able to afford' to drink wine 'everyday'
Wine titan Fred Franzia, creator of the iconic 'Two Buck Chuck' blend, died at his home in Denair, California on Tuesday. He was 79. Franzia, a founding partner and CEO of Bronco Wine Company, one of America's biggest wine companies, revolutionized the wine and spirits industry for nearly 50 years.
Bill Gates, LeBron James, John Legend Among Investors in $12M Funding Round For Carbon Neutral Dairy Company
Can the milk that people drink help save the planet? Agritech startup Neutral Foods says it can. The company recently raised $12 million in a new funding round led by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Other past notable investors in the company include Mark Cuban, Lebron James, and John Legend. Neutral Foods offers carbon neutral dairy products nationwide and also works with farmers to help them reduce the carbon footprints of their dairy products. The startup says it hopes it can radically reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture, for good. Marcus Lovell Smith, CEO of Neutral Foods, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
One of America’s Great Craft Brewers Is Now Making Single Malt Whiskies
Beer and whiskey are intrinsically linked—the low-alcohol liquid that goes into the still after fermentation is often called “distiller’s beer,” after all. So it makes sense that many craft breweries have gotten into whiskey-making over the years, and one OG that has been at it for well over a decade now is Oregon’s Rogue Ale & Spirits. Rogue Ale & Spirits was founded in 1988 by a trio of Nike executives, and what began as a brewpub now has locations in Oregon and Washington and products available across the nation. It’s perhaps best known for its core Dead Guy Ale, a...
Charles the Entrepreneur? How the new king built a top organic food brand
London CNN Business — For years, King Charles was preparing to step into the role of monarch following Queen Elizabeth’s history-making reign. In the meantime, he was holding down another job: Owner of a profitable business. Charles — long a passionate advocate of environmental causes — founded Duchy...
Fred Franzia, creator of 'Two Buck Chuck' and champion of affordable wine, has died
The California winemaker firmly believed that no bottle of wine should cost more than $10. He created a business that struck bargain wine gold with Charles Shaw — also known as "Two Buck Chuck."
Four DC Beer Tastemakers on the Worst Trends, Local Favorites and More
Beer has been a part of D.C.’s history since long before the craft boom began — and, for that matter, since long before it was the nation’s capital. From Andrew Wales’s brewery in Alexandria, founded in 1770, to Foggy Bottom’s Washington Brewery, founded in 1796, the D.C. area played host to a veritable panoply of beer-brewing establishments early in its history. Its reputation only grew from there: Robert Portner Brewing Company’s main brewery, which opened in 1869, soon became the largest south of the Mason-Dixon line…until Prohibition, anyway.
The California Winemaker Who Created Two Buck Chuck Has Died
"Who says we're lower priced? We're the best price," Fred Franzia said in 2009. "The others, I think, are overpriced."
Hops Have Terroir, According to Oregon Researchers. What Does That Mean for the Beer Industry?
When winemakers, critics, and vineyard workers talk about wine, they’ll often talk about terroir — the way the climate, soil, and environmental conditions of a place impact the flavor of wine grapes. Driving through the Willamette Valley, visitors will often see rows of pinot noir grapes prized for their terroir, a product of cold evenings and volcanic soil, high elevation vineyards and rainy springs. Those winding grapevines lining the country roads of Pacific Northwestern agricultural regions draw visitors to local wineries, where tasting room servers accentuate the impact of the setting on the flavor in the glass.
