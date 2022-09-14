ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mymoinfo.com

Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit

(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Haine warns of SAFE-T Act consequences

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is sharing his thoughts on what he predicts will be the consequences of the SAFE-T Act when it goes into effect on January 1. He says that is the date when approximately half of the present jail population will walk free, and cash bail will be eliminated as the accused await trial across Illinois.
advantagenews.com

Glen Carbon man sentenced in Capitol riot

An area man has been sentenced to minimal jail time for taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon is seen on video breaking through a police line on the Capitol steps. A judge said Carollo didn’t carry a weapon and didn’t break anything, but his presence helped inflame the passions of others.
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County

An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
kfmo.com

Murder Charges Filed in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County, MO) Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an arrest and charges in a homicide investigation. 29 year old Eric Collins, of Arnold, is charged with one count of Murder 1st Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Collins is accused of the murder of Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs. Sheriff’s Office Investigators believe Collins shot and killed Gray around 8:45 Tuesday evening at a home in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs. Deputies and Detectives worked into the night following evidence and witness statements and arrested Collins around 4:00 AM Wednesday. Collins is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during September 4-10, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Mario Davis, 25 of Wilsonville, is charged with aggravated fleeing, improper lane usage, and two counts of disregarding a stop sign in connection with a September 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Cottage Hills man arrested in drug bust

A Cottage Hills man is charged with a number of drug offenses following a bust Tuesday evening. St about 5:30pm the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street. David M. Walker was taken into custody without incident.
wlds.com

Springfield Man Now Charged With Double Homicide

A Springfield man arrested in Benld yesterday in connection to a double homicide in Springfield on Sunday has now been charged. The State Journal Register’s Steven Spearie reports that 23 year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of John & Gloria Norgaard.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

