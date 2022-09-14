Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Madison County Chief Deputy Jeff Connor endorses Jennifer Korte for State Representative
EDWARDSVILLE - Chief Deputy and candidate for Sheriff Jeff Connor is endorsing Jennifer Korte for State Representative in the 112th District based on her strong support for law enforcement. “It is imperative we have people serving in Springfield who are willing to take a stand in support of law enforcement,”...
mymoinfo.com
Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit
(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
edglentoday.com
'Honestly? It Saved My Life’: Madison County Veterans Court Honors Another Set of Successful Grads
EDWARDSVILLE— Madison County’s Veterans Court on Wednesday honored its newest group of graduates – three combat veterans who received praise from the court for using the program’s resources to get their lives back on track. The goal of Madison County’s innovative Veterans Court is to provide...
Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company
A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company.
advantagenews.com
Haine warns of SAFE-T Act consequences
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is sharing his thoughts on what he predicts will be the consequences of the SAFE-T Act when it goes into effect on January 1. He says that is the date when approximately half of the present jail population will walk free, and cash bail will be eliminated as the accused await trial across Illinois.
advantagenews.com
Glen Carbon man sentenced in Capitol riot
An area man has been sentenced to minimal jail time for taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6, 2021. 45-year-old Jeremiah Carollo of Glen Carbon is seen on video breaking through a police line on the Capitol steps. A judge said Carollo didn’t carry a weapon and didn’t break anything, but his presence helped inflame the passions of others.
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County
An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
kfmo.com
Murder Charges Filed in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County, MO) Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak announces an arrest and charges in a homicide investigation. 29 year old Eric Collins, of Arnold, is charged with one count of Murder 1st Degree and one count of Armed Criminal Action. Collins is accused of the murder of Michael Gray, 46, of House Springs. Sheriff’s Office Investigators believe Collins shot and killed Gray around 8:45 Tuesday evening at a home in the 60 block of Mockingbird Hill in House Springs. Deputies and Detectives worked into the night following evidence and witness statements and arrested Collins around 4:00 AM Wednesday. Collins is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
Sweetie Pie’s TV star Tim Norman convicted in murder-for-hire trial
A federal jury has convicted Timothy Norman, a man at the center of a 2016 murder-for-hire plot against his own nephew.
KMOV
Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 4-10, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Mario Davis, 25 of Wilsonville, is charged with aggravated fleeing, improper lane usage, and two counts of disregarding a stop sign in connection with a September 4 incident.
muddyrivernews.com
Central Illinois man pleads guilty in connection with breach of U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON – An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law. enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on. Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S....
KMOV
St. Louis County church has to pay nearly $500 to get stolen van back
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
Georgia man charged in deadly St. Louis shooting
A Georgia man appeared in federal court Wednesday on a criminal charge connected with a deadly St. Louis shooting.
advantagenews.com
Cottage Hills man arrested in drug bust
A Cottage Hills man is charged with a number of drug offenses following a bust Tuesday evening. St about 5:30pm the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street. David M. Walker was taken into custody without incident.
Arrest made in fatal Jefferson County shooting
Jefferson County deputies have made an arrest centered around a deadly shooting near House Springs.
St. Louis bank manager allegedly forged signatures, stole $175K from older customers
ST. LOUIS — A Commerce Bank manager pleaded not guilty Thursday to defrauding $175,000 from elderly customers at a St. Louis branch. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, of Florissant was indicted Sept. 7 on four counts of felony bank fraud. Each count is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Accused mastermind may testify Tuesday in Sweetie Pie’s murder-for-hire trial
A man accused of plotting to have his nephew murdered for an insurance payout has until Tuesday morning to decide if he wants to testify on his own behalf.
wlds.com
Springfield Man Now Charged With Double Homicide
A Springfield man arrested in Benld yesterday in connection to a double homicide in Springfield on Sunday has now been charged. The State Journal Register’s Steven Spearie reports that 23 year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of John & Gloria Norgaard.
