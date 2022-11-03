How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game Won’t Be on TV)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Table of Contents

View More

The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with the Baltimore Ravens beating out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 during last week’s Thursday Night Football showdown.

As we get ready for the start of NFL Week 9, it’s time to figure out where and how to watch your favorite team(s) play on Thursday nights for the rest of the season.

While Sunday Night Football lives on NBC and Monday Night Football airs on ESPN, figuring out how to watch Thursday Night Football is a little more difficult since it’s moved around a bit in recent years.

After years of airing on different networks, Thursday Night Football has finally found a permanent home at Amazon’s Prime Video, which recently scored an exclusive broadcasting deal with the NFL.

That’s right, for the 2022-2023 NFL season, Thursday Night Football will not air on local or cable TV, and you’ll need to be a Prime Video member to enjoy the games. So if you’re wondering h ow to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans game this Thursday, November 3, then you’ll need to sign up for Prime Video ASAP.

Fortunately, because Prime Video has a generous 30-day free trial, you can watch Thursday Night Football online for free in 2022, at least, temporarily.

If you’re wondering who plays Thursday night football games, where to watch Thursday Night Football, or wondering why Thursday Night Football won’t be on TV in 2022, we’ve got all the details for you below. In the meantime, head to the Prime Video page to start watching.

Start Watching Thursday Night Football

30-Day Free Trial

All Thursday night football games, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans matchup, will air at 8:15 p.m. EST on Amazon’s Prime Video during the 2022 season — with the exception of the season opener on Week 1 and Week 12. Interested viewers will have to sign up for a Prime Video membership to view these games.

If you are already an Amazon Prime member, then you already have access to all of Prime Video’s offerings.

Start Watching Thursday Night Football

30-Day Free Trial

Right now, Amazon Prime Video is offering a free trial that gives new customers 30 days of access for free. Signing up means you could potentially see four Thursday night football games totally free of charge. However, the price will return to the regular Prime Video membership cost of $8.99 per month unless you cancel before that period ends.

You do not need to sign up for Amazon Prime itself; you can choose to only sign up for Prime Video .

How to Watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans Game for Free

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the 1-5-1 Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas in Week 9. Amazon Prime members will be able to view this game for free with their subscription. Non-subscribers will have to sign up for a Prime Membership or Amazon Prime Video to watch Thursday Night Football in 2022. As we said above, Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial that will allow you to watch the Eagles and Texans game online for free. If you have a smart TV or streaming stick, you can also watch Thursday Night Football on your TV.

The Week 9 Thursday Night Football broadcast of the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans game will take place on Thursday, November 3. Pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Buy: Amazon Prime Video FREE 30 DAY TRIAL

As previously mentioned, all regular season Thursday night football games (with the exception of Week 1 and Thanksgiving) will air at 8:15 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime in 2022.

Week 2, September 15: Chargers at Chiefs

Week 3, September 22: Steelers at Browns

Week 4, September 29: Dolphins at Bengals

Week 5, October 6: Colts at Broncos

Week 6, October 13: Commanders at Bears

Week 7, October 20: Saints at Cardinals

Week 8, October 27: Ravens at Buccaneers

Week 9, November 3: Eagles at Texans

Week 10, November 10: Falcons at Panthers

Week 11, November 17: Titans at Packers

Week 13, December 1: Bills at Patriots

Week 14, December 8: Raiders at Rams

Week 15, December 15: 49ers at Seahawks

Week 16, December 22: Jaguars at Jets

Week 17, December 29: Cowboys at Titans

How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games

The NFL will host three Thursday night Thanksgiving games this year, each at a different time and on a different network. Check out the full NFL Thanksgiving game schedule below:

Bills at Lions – 12:30 p.m. EST on CBS

Giants at Cowboys – 4:30 p.m. EST on Fox

Patriots at Vikings – 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC

Looking for ways to watch these and other NFL games during the 2022 season? Check out the SPY guide on How To Watch the NFL Without Cable in 2022

If you missed Thursday Night Football and are trying to figure out how to rewatch the Eagles and Texans game after its live airing, Prime Video also offers replays of all Thursday night football games.

Buy: Amazon Prime Video FREE 30 DAY TRIAL

Technically, you can watch Thursday Night Football on your TV; however, you can’t watch it via a cable TV package or local TV antennae. That’s because Amazon inked an exclusive deal with the NFL to broadcast Thursday Night Football games in 2022. Typically, NFL games are broadcast on one of the big TV networks, CBS, NBC or Fox. However, Amazon is trying to bring more sports streaming to its Prime Video service, and Thursday Night Football is a major win for the service.

Even though cable TV viewers are missing out, you will be able to watch Thursday NFL games on TV so long as you have a smart TV or streaming stick with the Prime Video app. So long as you have Prime Video on your streaming device, you can watch the game broadcasts on your TV or device of choice.

Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games?

Live events via Amazon Prime Video are supported on web browsers and other devices via the Prime Video app. This includes smartphones running on iOS and Android, smart TVs, tablets, Blu-ray players and media players such as Google Chromecast, Roku and Apple TV as well as Amazon devices like Fire TV and Fire Tablet. Prime Video can also be accessed via game consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.

Get Prime Video

Start Watching Thursday Night Football

30-Day Free Trial