Colorado State

9News

Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from Colorado River

SALT LAKE CITY — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn’t contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell. Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin, geographically and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
9News

Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Tony Valdez wasn't worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that has changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats can still use the marina....
COLORADO STATE
9News

The best fall colors may not come until next week

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Those gold leaves are just starting to pop, but there’s still a lot of green in the mountains. Pictures from Guanella Pass on Wednesday afternoon showed some hints of orange and yellow, but it looks like the colors could still be close to a week away from peaking.
COLORADO STATE
9News

Unpacking Perfect: Shauna Eckert

COLORADO, USA — Shauna Eckert is a Colorado resident, Caretaker and mother of two. At a young age, she was faced with the unexpected – a violent sexual crime that resulted in a child, whom she continues to proudly raise. Shauna opens up to talk about her journey with mental health and why she believes therapy changed her life.
AURORA, CO

