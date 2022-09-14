Read full article on original website
Related
wvtm13.com
Fire destroys structure in Warrior, Alabama
WARRIOR, Ala. — Firefighters from two cities were called to put out a structure fire in Warrior today. According to Warrior PD, the fire happened about 12:45 p.m. or so near the intersection of Poplar Street and Trafford Road. The fire was large enough that it produced dark smoke...
ABC 33/40 News
Concerns grow over illegal dumping, littering in Tuscaloosa County
Illegal dumping and littering is an issue we have been reporting on all across the state. Viewers have reached out to us with concerns in the area of Woodland Lake Road in Tuscaloosa County. Along the road there is trash such as bottles and cans. There are some spots where...
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River
Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
While students waited on refunds, this Alabama college sold cars to employees on the cheap
A decade of state audits shows that Lawson State has struggled to maintain proper internal control of its finances.
Shelby Reporter
Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May
The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it. ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.
Fake Fall Plus Football Weather Outlook for West, Central Alabama
For many Alabamians, one sign of falling temperatures gets us all excited. But we know, it’s “Fake Fall.”. The football weather outlook is pretty nice compared to the last few weeks. So enjoy those falling temperatures while they last. According to the Weather Channel, there will be a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
Meteorologist James Spann Coming to Tuscaloosa For Book Signing Saturday
Alabama weatherman James Spann will be at Just Love Coffee cafe in downtown Tuscaloosa this Saturday for a book signing. Spann is the author of three books -- Weathering Life, All You Can Do Is Pray and Benny and Chipper: Prepared... Not Scared. In an interview with the Thread about...
PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million
Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
Tuscaloosa County’s Most Expensive Home is a Lake, Wildlife Playground
The most expensive home in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is a lake and wildlife playground. This super-exclusive property is listed by Christen Crosby with Ray & Poynor Properties. The home is surrounded by some of the most spectacular views from more than “1700 acres, land includes 20 spring-fed lakes, approx. 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
Your Daily News Outlook
1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
Birmingham man dead after being pinned in paper machine at plant
Capt. Orlando Reynolds said the victim had been freed by the time medics arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wbrc.com
Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
comebacktown.com
Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
WAAY-TV
Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks
A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
ABC 33/40 News
Decline in purchases of pistol permits impacting sheriff's offices' revenue
Starting January 1, 2023, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a pistol permit to carry a weapon concealed in Alabama. Since the announcement, there has been a decline in people buying permits. Those permits brought in revenue to sheriff's offices across the state. Some sheriff's offices have...
wbrc.com
New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
Alt 101.7
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alt1017.com/
Comments / 0