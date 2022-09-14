ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wvtm13.com

Fire destroys structure in Warrior, Alabama

WARRIOR, Ala. — Firefighters from two cities were called to put out a structure fire in Warrior today. According to Warrior PD, the fire happened about 12:45 p.m. or so near the intersection of Poplar Street and Trafford Road. The fire was large enough that it produced dark smoke...
WARRIOR, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River

Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
City
Brookwood, AL
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Industry
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa agency provides food pantry to feed families

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families. Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Hwy 25 bridge between Calera, Columbiana closed for work until May

The Waxahatchee bridge on Alabama Highway 25 between Columbiana and Calera has officially closed in order for the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace it. ALDOT has requested that motorists consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs and use extreme caution in the area.
CALERA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Black Warrior River#Coal Mine#Warrior Met#Abernant
Alt 101.7

PHOTOS: Tuscaloosa Realty Company Lists Unrecognizable Leland Lanes for $1.75 Million

Alberta City's iconic Leland Lanes bowling alley is officially on the market, available now for a whopping $1.75 million. The bowling alley was built in 1959 and opened its doors the next year, serving the Alberta area and broader Tuscaloosa community for almost 60 years before closing its doors in May 2019 after Bowlero opened on McFarland Boulevard in April 2019.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa County’s Most Expensive Home is a Lake, Wildlife Playground

The most expensive home in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is a lake and wildlife playground. This super-exclusive property is listed by Christen Crosby with Ray & Poynor Properties. The home is surrounded by some of the most spectacular views from more than “1700 acres, land includes 20 spring-fed lakes, approx. 7...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Police: Woman used stolen ID to cash forged checks at multiple North Alabama banks

A Birmingham woman is accused of using a stolen driver's license and stolen checks to get thousands of dollars from multiple financial institutions in North Alabama. Decatur Police said 22-year-old Katherine Elyce Davis was arrested Wednesday in Birmingham and brought to Morgan County. Police say she used a driver's license stolen from Vestavia Hills to cash checks stolen from Gardendale at multiple locations in Decatur.
wbrc.com

New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy