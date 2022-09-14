ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Big Country stop makes list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’

BUFFALO GAP, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country stop has made Texas Monthly’s list of ‘Texas’s Biggest, Strangest, and, Yes, Most Venomous Roadside Attractions’. Barbadilla, stationed outside Perini Ranch steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, beckons for road trippers to stop and take a look at her and all of her thirty-foot-long glory. She is one of […]
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
How Big Tex Went from East Texas Santa to State Fair of Texas Greeter

Fair season is under way across East Texas and across the state. One fair that many are looking forward to attending is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. There will be the usual rides and games and food. There will be the big game between Texas and Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. We will also be greeted by Big Tex with his signature "Howdy y'all." What's cool about Big Tex is that his start begin in East Texas and he wasn't a cowboy.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic

Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas

Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
2 East Texas Lakes on Best Bass Fishing Lakes in the Country List

East Texas has some of the best fishing spots anywhere. It could be Lake Palestine, Lake Tyler, Lake Jacksonville, Lake Athens or the many other bodies of water throughout our area. Fishing is certainly a prime hobby in East Texas. The fishing is so good that this past year two major bass tournaments took place on East Texas lakes, Lake Fork and Lake Palestine. A recent list from Bassmaster Magazine just reaffirms how good the fishing is here with two East Texas lakes in the top 10 in the country for bass fishing.
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
Looking For Weekend Fun? Check Out These East Texas Events

Another East Texas weekend is upon us and if you still don't have plans or are not exactly sure what you want to do this weekend, don't worry because there are a lot of things happening around us that there is bound to be something that interests you. This weekend...
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
Can You Guess What the Most Popular Shot in Texas Is?

While it doesn’t always love me back, I do love me some liquor. And when it comes to liquor, I’m more of a shot-taker than a cocktail drinker. Not that I don’t love a good cocktail, mind you. But more often than not, I’ll have a few shots along with a couple of beers for a nightcap.
