SEC Round-Up: Georgia, Tennessee Ordered to Cancel Games with Oklahoma
Auburn names interim AD, Hip-Hop mogul Jay-Z has LSU baller who just landed a major shoe deal, Eli Manning trolls brother's former school, Finebaum says Aggies in 'must-win' situation, Hogs and Vols won't hook up on diamond for second straight year, and much more
Week 3 CFB Bold Predictions: Ole Miss Will Hold Georgia Tech Below 10 Points
Chip Patterson joins Chris Hassel to discuss his bold prediction that Ole Miss will hold Georgia Tech below 10 points.
College Football Odds: Georgia vs. South Carolina prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks will square off in an exciting SEC matchup in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Georgia-South Carolina prediction and pick, laid out below. There is a...
Spirit's Picks: Can Ole Miss pick up its first road win of the season at Georgia Tech?
How will Ole Miss fare in its first test away from home when it travels to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech this weekend?
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech Prediction: Rebels' First Road Game Comes Against Yellow Jackets
Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels play their first Power 5 game of the season when they face Georgia Tech in Atlanta this Saturday. The Rebels (2-0) took down Troy in their opener 28-10 before hammering FCS Central Arkansas last Saturday. While beating Sun Belt member Troy is no...
Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia Faces First SEC Road Test Versus South Carolina
Georgia will be on the road at South Carolina for its first SEC conference game of the season.
SEC instructs Georgia, Tennessee to cancel upcoming series with OU
We’ve got something big here, Sooners fans. The SEC has instructed Georgia and Tennessee to not play their upcoming games against Oklahoma. The Bulldogs were scheduled to play the Sooners in Norman next season and the Volunteers were originally scheduled to come to Norman in 2020. This points to...
LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on South Carolina in SEC showdown
QBs: Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff. WRs: Ladd McConkey, Kearis Jackson, Jackson Meeks, Dominick Blaylock, De'Nylon Morrissette, Dillon Bell and Cole Speer. TEs: Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington, Oscar Delp, Brett Seither and Ryland Goede. OL: Sedrick Van Pran, Austin Blaske, Warren Ericson, Jared Wilson and Earnest Greene. DL:...
Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Ole Miss Rebels have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Ole Miss won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 16-point advantage in the spread.
