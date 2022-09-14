ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

'Untrustworthy and ineffective': Panel blasts governments' covid response

A global panel of experts Wednesday blamed the World Health Organization, the U.S. government and others for serious failures in coordinating an international response to covid-19, while laying out recommendations to protect against future pandemics and reviving disputed claims about the virus's origins. In a 45-page editorial, the Lancet Covid-19...
U.S. POLITICS
EXPLAINER: What to know about the UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — After two years of virtual and hybrid summits, the world’s leaders will reconvene on the river’s edge in New York this coming week at the U.N. General Assembly, an exercise in multilateralism born from the hope for lasting peace that followed World War II.
POLITICS
How LinkedIn became a place to overshare

About three years ago, Joel Lalgee started posting on LinkedIn. He works in recruiting, so naturally, he spent a lot of time on the site, where people list their work experience and job seekers look for their next gig. But he didn’t just write about work. He wrote about his personal life: the mental health challenges he faced as a teenager, and his life since. “Being able to share my story, I saw it as a way to connect with people and show you’re not alone,” he said.
INTERNET
How to Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Here’s the Latest Timing and Schedule of Events

Four billion people are expected to tune in Monday to bid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, as the long-reigning monarch is finally laid to rest. After passing away on September 8, Queen Elizabeth will be given a state funeral Monday, that will be broadcast live around the world from Westminster Abbey. King Charles and his siblings will be in attendance, as will Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and other members of the Royal Family.
CELEBRITIES

