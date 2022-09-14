ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NM

KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
santafe.com

The Best Margaritas in Santa Fe

In Santa Fe, every day is Margarita Day (it’s really Feb 22, BTW). What better way to enjoy this classic cocktail than by exploring the Santa Fe Margarita Trail, a cocktail odyssey featuring 45 restaurants and bars? Each unique margarita has been crafted specifically for the trail, so you know you’ll be tasting some of the best margaritas in the world.
SANTA FE, NM
santafe.com

Upper Crust Pizza

If you’re looking for a pizza restaurant in Santa Fe, you won’t have any trouble finding one. Back in 1979, however, when Upper Crust Pizza opened up in an old jewelry store, it may not have been so easy finding a pizza place that makes your mouth water. And that’s why Bill and Dean got in the business of making pies. They began with a simple menu with items that are made to perfection and continued to add new items that the Santa Fe residents craved.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico woman arrested for fatal DUI crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-25 south of Santa Fe Sunday night. Jacqueline Amber Bailon was arrested in relation to a collision Sunday night that killed Juanita Ojeta of Albuquerque. Two other people in Ojeta’s truck were injured–a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe volunteer who was killed while riding bike for charity honored

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, 35-year-old Michaelann Perea was raising money for charity when she was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on highway 285 near Clines Corners. Perea loved helping her community. She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and quickly gained prominence in the organization.
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police arrested suspected birthday party shooter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested the suspected birthday party shooter. Investigators say they have evidence that 20-year-old Johnathan Romero is the one who opened fire into a large group of people during the celebration on September 11. Five people, including three teenagers, were hurt. Romero was arrested at his […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe

As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Shooting at Mobile Home Park Leaves One Dead

Española police have requested the public’s help in finding any information related to a shooting that occurred off Riverside Drive on the evening of Sept. 9. Police responded to a call at 11:57 p.m. at Cooks Mobile Home Park and found Nicole Martinez, 35, was shot and killed, according to a press release from the department.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Robbery, police chase prompts shelter in place

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After issuing a shelter in place, Santa Fe Police have a suspect in custody, accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun. Police say officers responded to Home Depot around 8:36 a.m. Monday to reports of a shoplifting. SFPD says two men stole a generator and when loss prevention confronted them, they pulled […]
losalamosreporter.com

Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran

The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
POJOAQUE, NM

