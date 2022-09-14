Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Man Who Has Been Accused of Playing a Role in a Las Vegas Woman's Disappearance Takes a Plea DealDaniella CressmanLas Vegas, NM
The U.S. Forest Service Has Released Prescribe Burn Policy RecommendationsDaniella CressmanLas Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, New Mexico Is Struggling with Post-Fire Water PollutionDaniella CressmanLas Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, New Mexico Is Suffering from a Water ShortageDaniella CressmanLas Vegas, NM
The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Is Now 100% ContainedDaniella CressmanLas Vegas, NM
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
New Mexico police arrest Taos man for 8th DWI offense
TAOS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police released information on the arrest of a Taos man for what officials said was his eighth offense of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs. According to the department, a New Mexico State Police officer on patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at […]
santafe.com
The Best Margaritas in Santa Fe
In Santa Fe, every day is Margarita Day (it’s really Feb 22, BTW). What better way to enjoy this classic cocktail than by exploring the Santa Fe Margarita Trail, a cocktail odyssey featuring 45 restaurants and bars? Each unique margarita has been crafted specifically for the trail, so you know you’ll be tasting some of the best margaritas in the world.
santafe.com
Upper Crust Pizza
If you’re looking for a pizza restaurant in Santa Fe, you won’t have any trouble finding one. Back in 1979, however, when Upper Crust Pizza opened up in an old jewelry store, it may not have been so easy finding a pizza place that makes your mouth water. And that’s why Bill and Dean got in the business of making pies. They began with a simple menu with items that are made to perfection and continued to add new items that the Santa Fe residents craved.
VIDEO: New Mexico State Police flip minivan following hour-long chase
"He almost hit a vehicle head on, just swerved out of the way," one officer is heard saying on lapel video.
New Mexico woman arrested for fatal DUI crash
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santo Domingo woman has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash on I-25 south of Santa Fe Sunday night. Jacqueline Amber Bailon was arrested in relation to a collision Sunday night that killed Juanita Ojeta of Albuquerque. Two other people in Ojeta’s truck were injured–a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old. […]
Police: 5 shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party
There was a shooting reported in Santa Fe, and officials said there were 5 victims.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe volunteer who was killed while riding bike for charity honored
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, 35-year-old Michaelann Perea was raising money for charity when she was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on highway 285 near Clines Corners. Perea loved helping her community. She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and quickly gained prominence in the organization.
Santa Fe police arrested suspected birthday party shooter
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested the suspected birthday party shooter. Investigators say they have evidence that 20-year-old Johnathan Romero is the one who opened fire into a large group of people during the celebration on September 11. Five people, including three teenagers, were hurt. Romero was arrested at his […]
KRQE News 13
A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
KOAT 7
Balloon Fiesta shuttle price changes for Santa Fe
As Balloon Fiesta kicks off in October, shuttles from and back to Santa Fe are near 50% capacity for most daily buses being used, according to Tourism Santa Fe. However, Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4 has a lesser demand and tickets for those will be reduced. Rather than a $50 per person cost, it will be $40 for each rider for those two days.
Rio Grande Sun
Shooting at Mobile Home Park Leaves One Dead
Española police have requested the public’s help in finding any information related to a shooting that occurred off Riverside Drive on the evening of Sept. 9. Police responded to a call at 11:57 p.m. at Cooks Mobile Home Park and found Nicole Martinez, 35, was shot and killed, according to a press release from the department.
losalamosreporter.com
Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow, Music, Fireworks, Food, Bouncy Houses And More Planned In White Rock Oct. 29
Los Alamos County Community Services Department and the Los Alamos Arts Council are partnering together to bring an event like no other – the Halloweekend Pumpkin Glow and Show on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m!. Historically, the Los Alamos Arts Council Pumpkin Glow has been...
A Man Who Has Been Accused of Playing a Role in a Las Vegas Woman's Disappearance Takes a Plea Deal
"A man accused of aiding in the 2012 abduction and slaying of teenage mother Cindy Rivera in Las Vegas, N.M., has accepted a plea deal in which he has agreed to provide the location of her remains, the district attorney in San Miguel County announced Wednesday." —Cynthia Miller and Nathan Lederman.
Robbery, police chase prompts shelter in place
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After issuing a shelter in place, Santa Fe Police have a suspect in custody, accused of shoplifting and pulling a gun. Police say officers responded to Home Depot around 8:36 a.m. Monday to reports of a shoplifting. SFPD says two men stole a generator and when loss prevention confronted them, they pulled […]
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' Presence
"Santa Fe police body camera video released Monday in response to a public records request corroborates initial reports from police that a woman took her own life last month while in the presence of officers." —Nathan Lederman.
losalamosreporter.com
Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran
The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
A New Mexico official who joined the Capitol attacks is barred from politics – but the little-known law behind the removal has some potential pitfalls for democracy
A county court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sept. 6, 2022, became the first in more than 150 years to disqualify a person from public office because they participated in an insurrection.
