Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) Surges on Chinese Assets Sale
Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) surged in pre-market trading on Friday as the provider of fiber-optic access network products announced that it would sell its manufacturing facilities located in China and other assets related to the transceiver business to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for $150 million. AAOI...
tipranks.com
China Liberal (NASDAQ:CLEU) Surges on LOI to Acquire EV Maker Aiways
Shares of China Liberal Education Holdings (NASDAQ:CLEU) are surging today after the company signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Aiways Holdings. The latter manufactures electric vehicles. The terms of the LOI indicate a valuation between $5 billion and $6 billion for Aiways. At present, both companies are conducting...
Semtech Expands Specialized FiberEdge® Integrated Circuit (IC) Solutions for Use in Optical Modules for 5G Wireless X-haul Applications
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced the expansion of its FiberEdge ® platform with two new integrated circuit (IC) solutions, the GN1300 and GN1400 TIAs. The FiberEdge GN1300 and GN1400 are single lane 24-28Gbps 25G non-return-to-zero (NRZ) TIAs specialized for use in both grey (single color) and multiple color wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) optical modules. Additionally, both the GN1300 and GN1400 enable industrial temperature range operation for use in optical modules for 5G wireless base stations for front-haul and aggregate networks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005064/en/ The GN1300 and GN1400 transimpedance amplifiers (TIA) are optimized for low-cost PIN and APD receivers, respectively (Graphic: Business Wire)
tipranks.com
This is Why Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) Might be in Trouble
While electric vehicles were all the rage, the sector recently came under fire, mainly due to economic reasons. However, for Chinese EV upstart Nio, consumer cultural factors could also impose a significant headwind on NIO stock. As the various consequences of climate change and the economic burden of rising gasoline...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Is Penny Stock Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) a Good Buy?
Penny stock Outbrain commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has substantial upward growth potential in the long run. Investors willing to gain exposure to penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener tool to select the ones that are expected to do well in the long run. Using the tool, we found a potential long-term winner, Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), which operates an open-source web recommendation platform.
tipranks.com
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Soars on Reverse Stock Split
Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) are soaring today after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. Sonnet has undertaken the move to comply with NASDAQ’s minimum price rules and shares are expected to start trading post-split from September 19 onwards.
Semtech Reveals Production of FiberEdge® Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIA) Integrated Circuit (IC) to Enable Industry’s Best Chipset Performance for 5G Deployments
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced production of GN1700, Semtech’s FiberEdge® linear transimpedance amplifiers (TIA) to enable emerging 50Gbps PAM4 5G front haul and mid haul deployments. The GN1700 is paired with Semtech’s Tri-Edge™ GN2255 and GN2256 bidirectional clock data recovery (CDR) with driver ICs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005065/en/ The FiberEdge® GN1700 is a linear TIA for 50Gbps PAM4 SFP56 PAM4 5G wireless optical modules (Graphic: Business Wire)
tipranks.com
Why You Should Consider Selling ENPH Stock to Buy GNRC
Enphase Energy stock has benefited from the energy crisis, but the positive momentum will inevitably slow down once the issue is resolved. Meanwhile, Generac Holdings remains strongly poised for a rally. Recently, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) has experienced a major advantage over Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC) because Europeans, particularly in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
NCR (NYSE: NCR) Plunges Following Split
Shares of NCR Corp (NYSE: NCR) plunged in early morning trading on Friday as the enterprise technology provider announced that its Board of Directors had approved a plan to split NCR into two independent publicly traded companies. NCR primarily caters to banks, retailers, and restaurants. While one company would be...
tipranks.com
POINT Biopharma (NASDAQ:PNT) Scores Five Buys In a Week
Shares of radiopharmaceutical company Point Biopharma (NASDAQ:PNT) are seeing major price action coupled with rising trading volume as the stock has scored five Buy ratings in the past seven days. While the stock remains volatile, the average volume over the past 10 days was about 1.61 million versus a trading...
tipranks.com
Is Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) a Good Stock for Long-Term Investors?
The growth prospects of Texas Instruments look solid, which raises its investment appeal for prospective investors interested in the semiconductor space. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the prominent semiconductor companies in the United States. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, the company manufactures and sells embedded and analog processing chips for use in multiple industries. The stock could look attractive to long-term investors as robust industry fundamentals strengthen its prospects.
tipranks.com
Key Events to Follow in the JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) Spirit Deal
JetBlue’s (NASDAQ:JBLU) $3.7 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) is set for a vote by Spirit shareholders on October 19. The transaction needs regulatory approval as well and in the meantime, a hearing is set on September 26 over JBLU’s alliance with American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) (the Northeast Alliance). In the past, JBLU has reiterated its commitment to the alliance in its fight with Frontier to acquire Spirit.
tipranks.com
3 ASX specialty retail shares offering over 40% upside potential
Shopping for good value ASX shares? Don’t look past the retail sector. According to TipRanks insights, niche market retail stocks Adairs (ADH), City Chic Collective (CCX), Michael Hill (MHJ) offer significant upside potential. Investors shopping for good value ASX shares, should browse the retail sector. Many retail shares have...
tipranks.com
SPAC-ulation: How Retail Investors Lost after the SPAC Bubble Burst
The SPAC revolution was in full effect – until it imploded and destroyed the accounts of unsuspecting investors. The tragic story of last year’s blank-check shooting stars offers little more than pain for ill-timed traders, and valuable lessons for those willing to learn them. In hindsight, the bursting...
Semtech Announces Demonstration of Groundbreaking 200G per Lane FiberEdge® Physical Medium Dependent (PMD) Chipset at ECOC 2022
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 – Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced its groundbreaking demonstration of 200G per lane technology utilizing its latest industry-leading FiberEdge® PMD chip developments. Semtech will demonstrate the chipset at the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) 2022 in its demonstration of a 200Gbps PAM4 signal over a 2 km single mode optical fiber link. The PMD chips also utilize Semtech’s latest FiberEdge developments of a 200G PAM4 quad linear transimpedance amplifier (TIA) and a 200G PAM4 single channel linear EML driver. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005063/en/ New chipset paves the way to 200G PAM4 per lane technology deployment to enable 1.6T and 3.2T optical module deployments (Graphic: Business Wire)
Semtech Releases 50Gbps Tri-Edge™ CDR Integrated Circuit (IC) Solution
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- ECOC 2022 -- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced production of its Tri-Edge™ GN2256. The GN2256 is a bidirectional analog PAM4 CDR with an integrated differential driver offering ultra-low latency, low power and use of low cost 25Gbps bandwidth optics to operate at 50Gbps PAM4. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220918005068/en/ The Tri-Edge™ GN2256, now in production, addresses 50Gbps PAM4 deployments suitable for 5G front haul deployments (Graphic: Business Wire)
tipranks.com
Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like
Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing...
tipranks.com
Raytheon vs. Boeing: Which Defense Stock Does Wall Street Prefer?
Boeing and Raytheon are attractively-priced aerospace and defense stocks that Wall Street continues to praise. With a recession on the horizon and ongoing geopolitical risks, the following plays may be worth a second look. In this piece, we’ll have a look at two intriguing defense stocks: Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) and Boeing...
tipranks.com
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) Turns Red Even after Positive Clinical Data
(First published: 8.22AM EST) Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) erased their pre-market gains on Friday. This is despite the fact that the company announced positive interim clinical data from its Phase 1 clinical study for its second systemically delivered investigational CRISPR candidate, NTLA-2002. However, a down day on Wall...
tipranks.com
What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning
NCR Corp. (NCR) will separate into two different companies, one focused on digital commerce and one on ATMs [more]. Huntsman (HUN) slashed its Q3 adjusted EBITDA guidance [. Extra Space Storage (EXR) acquired Storage Express for $590M [. ]. 2. WALL STREET CALLS:. Alcoa (AA) upgraded to Overweight from Equal...
Comments / 0