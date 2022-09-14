ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larimer County, CO

Platteville Police car collides with train in Weld County

A Platteville Police vehicle collided with a train Friday night in Weld County. The officer is not hurt but a suspect in an unrelated call was in the back of the car and has serious injuries. No other vehicles were involved, and the train did not derail. Union Pacific Railroad has been called to the scene to restore the train's operability. 
Fort Collins Police Services Officer-Involved Shooting Update

Additional information is available about the September 2 officer-involved shooting. Just after noon on September 2, Fort Collins Police officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 1200 block of East Stuart Street. Officers learned Isaac Roy Philip Cordova (03/03/1982) of Fort Collins had been there earlier in the day, left prior to police arrival, but had returned to the property. They also knew he had an outstanding felony warrant.
Reckless Pilot Buzzes Colorado Boats + Crashes

An incident that took place recently in Colorado could have had a much more tragic outcome involved a plane flying recklessly over a popular reservoir, buzzing boats, which led to its eventual crash. The Incident at the Colorado Reservoir. The incident took place on Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at Horsetooth...
Bear brought down safely after climbing tree on CSU campus

A bear wandered onto the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins and was removed without injury by wildlife officials.Authorities initially warned students and faculty to avoid the north end of The Oval on the northeastern side of campus. That's because the bear was in a tree that's close to Ammons Hall. Wildlife officers tranquilized the bear and lowered it to the ground using a rope. Some students who were gathered nearby cheered and clapped when the bear was brought down safely.
Snapping Turtle Hit By Car in Northern Colorado Needs Surgery

A snapping turtle is recovering after being hit by a car in Northern Colorado. The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center is currently caring for the turtle and is confident she will survive. The snapping turtle sustained serious injuries with a broken jaw and shell during the accident. These injuries will require...
Was pilot ‘showing off’ just before crash near Horsetooth Reservoir?

More details are coming out about a small plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir over the weekend. The National Transportation Safety Board, which had asked for photos of the crash, said photos its received show the singe-engine plane buzzing low over boats, with its wheels almost on top of one boat, before it crashed. That’s got investigators now trying to determine whether the pilot was showing off in what could’ve been dangerous stunt. Two men on-board the plane survived with only minor scrapes and bruises. The plane crashed largely intact, but was hauled away in pieces from the crash site in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. The NTSB continues to investigate the crash.
2 men climb from wreckage after plane crashes into pond

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two men climbed from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a pond near the Anthem Ranch Subdivision in Broomfield, North Metro Fire Rescue (NMFR) said. The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis/pickleball courts. That...
Fired Erie officer lied about military record, affidavit says

ERIE, Colo. — An Erie Police officer who was fired after an internal investigation now faces felony charges for lying about prior military service on his application and during his interview process, according to an arrest affidavit. Joseph Watts-Johnson was arrested and faces charges of forgery and an attempt...
CDOT 10-year plan: only 2 major highway widening projects

State transportation commissioners approved a new 10-year plan on Thursday and it's a big shift toward more bus lanes instead of car lanes.The plan includes $1.7 billion in new projects, but only two major highway widening projects: I-70 at Floyd Hill and I-25 north from Longmont to Fort Collins. For now, express lanes on I-270 are not included and a planned widening of I-25 through downtown Denver is scrapped. Instead, CDOT will add bus-only lanes on Colfax, Colorado Boulevard and Federal. Danny Katz with the consumer advocacy group CoPIRG fought the I-25 widening project and applauded the shift in priorities,...
