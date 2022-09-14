More details are coming out about a small plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir over the weekend. The National Transportation Safety Board, which had asked for photos of the crash, said photos its received show the singe-engine plane buzzing low over boats, with its wheels almost on top of one boat, before it crashed. That’s got investigators now trying to determine whether the pilot was showing off in what could’ve been dangerous stunt. Two men on-board the plane survived with only minor scrapes and bruises. The plane crashed largely intact, but was hauled away in pieces from the crash site in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. The NTSB continues to investigate the crash.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO