Little Rock, AR

Top Weekend Events: Sept. 15-18

There are always great things to do in The Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Also, listen to The Buzz every Friday morning for Morning Mayhem to learn more about what’s going on during the weekend and more, featuring our AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker.
Tinkerfest Returns to Little Rock

Tinkerfest, a one-day festival that features makers, artists, engineers and crafters, will be returning for its 11th year, as announced by the Museum of Discovery. This 11th annual Tinkerfest will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. This event is friendly to guests of all...
Rock N Roll Sushi Opens its Doors at Benton Location

The long awaited Rock N Roll Sushi will open today, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m. in Benton. The restaurant is located at 119 N. Market St. and will include the original, American-style sushi experience. Guests are invited to enjoy “Sushi Amplified” at Saline County’s only Rock N Roll location. Currently...
TobyMac ‘Hits Deep’ Tour Coming to Simmons Bank Arena

Multi-Platinum-selling artist TobyMac and the Awakening Foundation will be bringing their 2023 TobyMac Hits Deep Tour to the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. TobyMac is an American contemporary Christian music singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer. With more than 16 million units...
Continuing the Sports Bar Bucket List at JJ’s Grill

Continuing the Sports Bar Bucket List at JJ’s Grill. Continuing on with the Sports Bar Bucket List, AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker, along with KARK’s DJ Williams, have moved on down the field to JJ’s Grill in West Little Rock. “I’m feeling a little...
