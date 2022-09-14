Read full article on original website
Plans laid out for October LITFest in Little Rock
Plans for the October's LITFest in Little Rock are coming together.
Food, Rides, & Entertainment: Arkansas State Fair returning to Little Rock
Get ready to enjoy days of food, rides, and entertainment at the 2022 Arkansas State Fair, returning to the Little Rock metro next month.
September 16, 2022
Rock N Roll Sushi Opens its Doors at Benton Location. The long awaited Rock N Roll Sushi will open today, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m. in Benton. The restaurant is located at 119 N. Market St. and will include the original, American-style sushi experience. Guests are invited to enjoy “Sushi Amplified” at Saline County’s only Rock N Roll location. Currently there are Rock N…
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
With the official start to Fall right around the corner and the weather getting cooler, there is plenty to do in the Natural State and in central Arkansas.
Top Weekend Events: Sept. 15-18
There are always great things to do in The Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Also, listen to The Buzz every Friday morning for Morning Mayhem to learn more about what’s going on during the weekend and more, featuring our AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker.
Margarita Festival returns to Argenta Plaza
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is hosting a Margarita Festival at the Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of restaurants will compete for the top prize of having the best margarita. Tickets are still available. General admission tickets are $30 and will […]
Central Arkansas Pride explains ‘Out Days’ cancellation at Travelers game
An LGBTQ+ rights group pulls out of having a representative throw the first pitch at the Arkansas Travelers game Thursday night as part of its 'Out Days' event.
FOX Food Spotlight: Casey’s Cobblers
An Arkansas man turned his passion for baking into supporting a good cause. Gary Casey started Casey's Cobblers in 2016 in an effort to support his non-profit organization, Community First Alliance.
Food distribution for central Arkansas families in need
As inflation continues to impact the price of food for families across the state, one group is hoping to provide some relief.
New business combines cats and coffee in Conway
CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you. Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow. Owner Shelby Blacksmith said...
Free kayaking opportunity provided to central Arkansans, hopes to increase outdoor diversity
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Office of Outdoor (OOR) is partnering with Black Women Who Kayak+, LLC (BWWK+) to offer free kayaking for those who are interested in joining the effort to increase outdoor diversity this September. According to BBWK+ officials, the organization’s focus is on dismantling the stereotypes of what African American women […]
Studio Gang’s Redesigned Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock, US, is Set to Open to the Public
The newly transformed Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock, US, is ready to open to the public on April 22, 2023. Designed by architecture practice Studio Gang in collaboration with Polk Stanley Wilcox and landscape architecture and urban design practice SCAPE, The Museum’s new architectural identity aims to signify its role as a leading arts institution in the region. One of the Museum’s most recognizable features, the folded plate concrete roof, is now complete. The new roofline spans the length of the building, connecting the new construction and the renovated spaces to create a coherent architectural character for the cultural institution.
Final switchover for I-30 Arkansas River bridge set for Friday night
The final phase of moving traffic to the new I-30 bridge between Little Rock and North Little Rock is due to go into effect Friday night.
$70 million upscale apartments planned for Rockwater community in NLR
Developers announced a $70 million upscale apartment complex Wednesday (Sept. 14) for the Rockwater community in the Argenta district of downtown North Little Rock. The project will include 360 units and will be known as “The Resort at Rockwater.” Construction is set to begin immediately and is estimated to be complete by Fall 2024.
Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall
I consider myself a semiprofessional chaser of live entertainment: plays, bands, ballets or really whatever is being offered. The energy transferred from entertainers to the audience and vice versa cannot be replicated by watching a video. So, imagine my excitement when I heard that Betty’s Big Country Dancehall in Caddo Valley near Arkadelphia touted that, with a surface of 80 feet by 180 feet, they had the largest dance floor in Arkansas.
Jacksonville North Pulaski School District bringing volunteer dads in schools
When a child goes to school, they inevitably spend less and less time with their parents. What if you could change that?
Central Arkansas school named National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence
This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.
3 Garland County schools united in tragedy
It only takes 40 minutes to drive from Mountain Pine to Jessieville and Fountain Lake schools, but this week they feel much closer. All week three school districts in Garland County have been united in tragedy.
Little Rock officials warn of 'discolored' water due to I-30 bridge
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock officials are warning customers of the potential for 'discolored water' as they make the switch to a new main water transmission constructed in the new I-30 bridge. The warning applies to Central Arkansas Water customers, more specifically to those in downtown Little Rock...
