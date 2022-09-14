ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
September 16, 2022

Rock N Roll Sushi Opens its Doors at Benton Location. The long awaited Rock N Roll Sushi will open today, Sept. 16, at 4 p.m. in Benton. The restaurant is located at 119 N. Market St. and will include the original, American-style sushi experience. Guests are invited to enjoy “Sushi Amplified” at Saline County’s only Rock N Roll location. Currently there are Rock N…
Top Weekend Events: Sept. 15-18

There are always great things to do in The Natural State, and AY About You has compiled some of the most exciting events in Arkansas this weekend. Also, listen to The Buzz every Friday morning for Morning Mayhem to learn more about what’s going on during the weekend and more, featuring our AY About You President and Publisher, Heather Baker.
Margarita Festival returns to Argenta Plaza

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Times is hosting a Margarita Festival at the Argenta Plaza in downtown North Little Rock on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. A number of restaurants will compete for the top prize of having the best margarita. Tickets are still available. General admission tickets are $30 and will […]
New business combines cats and coffee in Conway

CONWAY, Arkansas — If you like cats and you like coffee, a new business is coming to Conway that's going to be perfect for you. Gibson's Cat Café will open next week— and they are getting ready for the big day right meow. Owner Shelby Blacksmith said...
Free kayaking opportunity provided to central Arkansans, hopes to increase outdoor diversity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Arkansas Office of Outdoor (OOR) is partnering with Black Women Who Kayak+, LLC (BWWK+) to offer free kayaking for those who are interested in joining the effort to increase outdoor diversity this September.    According to BBWK+ officials, the organization’s focus is on dismantling the stereotypes of what African American women […]
Studio Gang’s Redesigned Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock, US, is Set to Open to the Public

The newly transformed Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock, US, is ready to open to the public on April 22, 2023. Designed by architecture practice Studio Gang in collaboration with Polk Stanley Wilcox and landscape architecture and urban design practice SCAPE, The Museum’s new architectural identity aims to signify its role as a leading arts institution in the region. One of the Museum’s most recognizable features, the folded plate concrete roof, is now complete. The new roofline spans the length of the building, connecting the new construction and the renovated spaces to create a coherent architectural character for the cultural institution.
$70 million upscale apartments planned for Rockwater community in NLR

Developers announced a $70 million upscale apartment complex Wednesday (Sept. 14) for the Rockwater community in the Argenta district of downtown North Little Rock. The project will include 360 units and will be known as “The Resort at Rockwater.” Construction is set to begin immediately and is estimated to be complete by Fall 2024.
Betty’s Big Country Dance Hall

I consider myself a semiprofessional chaser of live entertainment: plays, bands, ballets or really whatever is being offered. The energy transferred from entertainers to the audience and vice versa cannot be replicated by watching a video. So, imagine my excitement when I heard that Betty’s Big Country Dancehall in Caddo Valley near Arkadelphia touted that, with a surface of 80 feet by 180 feet, they had the largest dance floor in Arkansas.
