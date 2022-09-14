Read full article on original website
knowtechie.com
New Discord feature is literally just forums
Years ago, the internet was abundant with various forums that covered every topic of interest that someone might have. Now, Discord is bringing them back with its new Forum Channels. Instead of each forum having its own web browser URL, it will have its own channel within a Discord server.
inputmag.com
Everyone's using Discord wrong. Forum Channels could help fix things.
Discord is great for having casual, fast-paced, niche conversations throughout the day with friends and strangers who share your interests. It’s not so great for anything focused, permanent, or that you need to find easily, which poses a problem for anyone who uses Discord for anything else. Forum Channels, a new feature Discord is introducing today, seems like a possible solution.
AdWeek
How the Digital Ad Industry Is Grappling With Ad Views in the Metaverse
When Roblox’s product team first set out to build an ad placement system on the gaming platform, it faced questions that could end up setting precedents for a nascent form of digital advertising: What qualifies as an impression when a billboard is viewed solely by 3D avatars? Would basic targeting practices spoil the collective sense of a shared space at the heart of the metaverse concept?
Discord brings back old-school message boards to help organize messy channels
What was old is now new again: social messaging platform Discord is adding a feature very similar to classic internet forums; the aptly named Forum Channels. Discord functions as a free range chat room; people enter a channel to talk about whatever they want with some moderation involved to keep things on topic. But the tricky thing about this style of chatting is it can be pretty tough to hop into a conservation because you have no idea where to start. The feed wizzes by you in a disorganized mess.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Discord Announces New Social Feature
Discord users will soon have another way to talk to each other and engage in "meaningful conversations" without having to talk over each other thanks to the addition of Forum Channels. This new social feature basically exists in the same form as more traditional forums wherein conversations are categorized and titled based on what's being talked about. Discord said it's starting to roll this feature out today with people expected to be able to see it in action within Community servers.
The Verge
