Parksley officials voted to move forward with allowing short-term residential rentals, also called homestay businesses, in town, with details to be worked out later. Councilman Henry Nicholson made the motion to allow short-term rental businesses and to require a permit rather than charging a transient occupancy tax. Councilman Ricky Taylor seconded the motion. The unanimous vote happened in Monday’s Town Council meeting, after a public hearing was held earlier in the evening.

2 DAYS AGO