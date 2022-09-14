Read full article on original website
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
You Can Help the Pegasus Project Rescue Abused Horses in ETX Right Now
North Texas Giving Day is coming up on September 22--although you can give now if you'd like. This means that your donation will be doubled! That's one of the reasons this day is so important. And one of my favorite non-profits in East Texas is The Pegasus Project. There's so...
2 East Texas Lakes on Best Bass Fishing Lakes in the Country List
East Texas has some of the best fishing spots anywhere. It could be Lake Palestine, Lake Tyler, Lake Jacksonville, Lake Athens or the many other bodies of water throughout our area. Fishing is certainly a prime hobby in East Texas. The fishing is so good that this past year two major bass tournaments took place on East Texas lakes, Lake Fork and Lake Palestine. A recent list from Bassmaster Magazine just reaffirms how good the fishing is here with two East Texas lakes in the top 10 in the country for bass fishing.
Get a Delicious Preview of the New Food at the State Fair of Texas
Fair season has arrived not only in East Texas but across the state. The Gregg County Fair is happening right now with many more to come across our region over the next few weeks. One fair that many East Texans will make a weekend trip to enjoy is the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. Here you can enjoy a plethora of rides, food, games, food, exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. The State Fair of Texas offers so much more than your normal corn dogs and funnel cakes. Let's take a look at what you can try this year.
PHOTOS: Take A Look at These Massive Texas Homecoming Mums
Everything is bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. We have the biggest bat colony (Austin), the biggest cowboy (Big Tex at the State Fair), and the biggest container of oatmeal (actually a water tower in Oatmeal, Texas), just to name a few. The Biggest Buc-ee's is no longer...
Can You Guess What the Most Popular Shot in Texas Is?
While it doesn’t always love me back, I do love me some liquor. And when it comes to liquor, I’m more of a shot-taker than a cocktail drinker. Not that I don’t love a good cocktail, mind you. But more often than not, I’ll have a few shots along with a couple of beers for a nightcap.
H-E-B Becoming More Popular in Texas with Their Own Debit Card
If I were to set up an online poll asking which business East Texans would love to have in the area, I think it would be safe to say that 97 percent would list H-E-B as their first choice. Brookshire's is a great East Texas born and bred business but having some competition is never a bad thing, as little of a chance H-E-B does have building any more than the Lufkin and Carthage locations. Having said that, East Texan's jealousy of those who do have an H-E-B is just growing with the latest announcement from the grocery chain, their own branded cash back debit card.
Looking For Fun This Fall? Check Out These East Texas Festivals
Fair season is well underway in East Texas right now - corn dogs, turkey legs, cotton candy, fresh squeezed lemonade, exhibits, games, rides - so much fun is going to be had over the next few weeks, but there's more to do than just the fairs. East Texas is loaded down with a variety of festivals.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Dear ETX: Do You Refuse to Eat Ben & Jerry’s Due to Their Political Views?
Despite the fact that many love Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream in East Texas, I've heard several people--including friends--tell me so in a hushed, almost nervous tone. Because although they love ice cream, they DON'T love some of the political stances taken by the inventors of the Vermont ice cream legend. Granted, the Vermont-based company has been a bit quieter as of late--at least, politically.
