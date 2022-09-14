ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

papercitymag.com

From Austere Office Building to Dazzling Residential Penthouse — Inside a Bold Houston Couple’s Ambitious Renovation

The living room’s wood sculpture is made from salvaged pine from Diane and Ray Krueger’s tree farm, with an iron base created by George Sacaris Studio, Houston. CC-Tapis custom rug, Mingardo coffee tables, and Walter Knoll Atelier chairs and settee, all from Shop showroom, Houston. Foscarini pendant. Portrait from the clients’ collection. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos

HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Newest Rooftop Lounge is a Steakhouse Stunner — Georgia James Embraces the Sky

On the menu upstairs at the new Rooftop Lounge at Georgia James: Crab Fingers in a cane vinegar marinade. (Photo by Michael Anthony) This fall as we thankfully begin to see the humidity and temperatures drop why not toast the new season with cocktails and bites at the new rooftop lounge at Georgia James? As you might recall, in July PaperCity took you for a virtual taste inside the splashy new digs of Underbelly Hospitality’s signature Houston restaurant on West Dallas where cast-iron seared steaks are the specialty.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston Happenings: September 15 - 18, 2022

HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com. - Downtown's Entertainment Destination With Houston's Hottest Latino Artists. - Family-Friendly Day With Live Mural Painting / Arts & Crafts Stations. - Saturday, 6pm – 10pm. - Avenida Houston. - Free To Attend!. RECUERDOS DE JUVENTUD...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston

Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Well-Regarded Chef Now Has His Own Downtown Houston Restaurant

Over the past 15 years, chef José Hernandez has built a storied career in Houston. High points include wowing diners with meticulous, beautiful desserts at Triniti; being the opening chef for La Balance and Radio Milano; and, most recently, overseeing all culinary operations at Hotel Alessandra, including in-hotel restaurant Lucienne. The hotel closed in January 2021. As of this past February, Hernandez gained more control over his future, as he quietly took ownership of Brasserie du Parc. The restaurant, located at 1440 Lamar at One Park Place in downtown Houston, was formerly owned by chef Philippe Verpiand and Monica Bui of Etoíle in Uptown Park.
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital

A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
DAYTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Feges BBQ Lets Veterans Eat Free Every Friday and Its Purple Heart Pitmaster is Planning Something Even Bigger

Veteran, pitmaster and owner of Feges BBQ, Patrick Feges has worn a lot of hats. Now he wants to give back to his fellow veterans. Every Friday the team at Feges BBQ pays homage to those who have served our country by serving them a meal for free. Barbecue pitmaster and Feges owner Patrick Feges is a veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart (for injuries he sustained during a tour in Iraq) who with the community’s generous support wants every veteran to dine well at the end of a long work week.
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

Houston’s 11 Best Free Museums to Visit This Fall

Houston is home to many terrific things, but the city’s ever-expanding eye for the cultural arts has become a huge source of pride for locals. There’s such an impressive range of world-class museums that it’s easy to invest one weekend brushing up on your knowledge of medieval artifacts, then get lost in the universe of plant history on another. Whether you’re looking to gush over some gorgeous exhibitions with your partner, kids, or friends, here are 11 free museums in Houston that you’ll constantly want to revisit throughout the fall.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family remembers Houston professional bull-rider killed in Utah

HOUSTON - A family member of Ouncie Mitchell spoke with FOX 26 about his cousin. Ezekiel Mitchell, who is a professional bull-rider himself, shared his memories of Ouncie. "He was a great bull rider. He might not get his buckle here on earth, but he’ll get it up in heaven. He’s a people’s champ," says Ezekiel.
HOUSTON, TX

