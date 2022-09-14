Read full article on original website
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
This Mexican restaurant has the most extensive enchilada menu in Houston
Sylvia Casares is offering a flag-themed special for Mexican Independence Day this year.
KHOU
Comedian Chinedu Ogu honored with a proclamation from the city of Houston
A special honor for a familiar face here on KHOU 11. Our friend and comedian Chinedu Ogu is getting a very special honor, thanks to the city of Houston.
papercitymag.com
From Austere Office Building to Dazzling Residential Penthouse — Inside a Bold Houston Couple’s Ambitious Renovation
The living room’s wood sculpture is made from salvaged pine from Diane and Ray Krueger’s tree farm, with an iron base created by George Sacaris Studio, Houston. CC-Tapis custom rug, Mingardo coffee tables, and Walter Knoll Atelier chairs and settee, all from Shop showroom, Houston. Foscarini pendant. Portrait from the clients’ collection. (Photo by Pär Bengtsson)
KHOU
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos
HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Newest Rooftop Lounge is a Steakhouse Stunner — Georgia James Embraces the Sky
On the menu upstairs at the new Rooftop Lounge at Georgia James: Crab Fingers in a cane vinegar marinade. (Photo by Michael Anthony) This fall as we thankfully begin to see the humidity and temperatures drop why not toast the new season with cocktails and bites at the new rooftop lounge at Georgia James? As you might recall, in July PaperCity took you for a virtual taste inside the splashy new digs of Underbelly Hospitality’s signature Houston restaurant on West Dallas where cast-iron seared steaks are the specialty.
KHOU
Houston Happenings: September 15 - 18, 2022
HOUSTON — For more information on Houston First, log on to HoustonFirst.com. - Downtown's Entertainment Destination With Houston's Hottest Latino Artists. - Family-Friendly Day With Live Mural Painting / Arts & Crafts Stations. - Saturday, 6pm – 10pm. - Avenida Houston. - Free To Attend!. RECUERDOS DE JUVENTUD...
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
365thingsinhouston.com
Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston
Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
Houston immigrant-run restaurants giving back to refugee resettlement agency
A big part of Houston's amazing food scene is culinary diversity from so many cultures. A lot of that food will be the focus of an event Thursday.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Well-Regarded Chef Now Has His Own Downtown Houston Restaurant
Over the past 15 years, chef José Hernandez has built a storied career in Houston. High points include wowing diners with meticulous, beautiful desserts at Triniti; being the opening chef for La Balance and Radio Milano; and, most recently, overseeing all culinary operations at Hotel Alessandra, including in-hotel restaurant Lucienne. The hotel closed in January 2021. As of this past February, Hernandez gained more control over his future, as he quietly took ownership of Brasserie du Parc. The restaurant, located at 1440 Lamar at One Park Place in downtown Houston, was formerly owned by chef Philippe Verpiand and Monica Bui of Etoíle in Uptown Park.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
Houston chef Thomas Bille explains why he left Heights restaurant Chivos
Thomas Bille says the new Mexican restaurant was not the right fit for him financially.
thevindicator.com
Dayton couple weds at Baytown Hospital
A space typically used for quiet reflection and prayer was transformed last week to celebrate the love between a young Dayton couple, and the family that surrounded them. The bride, Myra Perez, walked into the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital chapel escorted by her brother and her mother. Her joy was evident from her enormous smile as she entered the door. The beautiful full-length white gown seemed to sparkle as she joined her fiancé at the front of the room. That dress arrived just hours before the ceremony. In fact, the wedding was planned and carried out in just 24 hours.
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Feges BBQ Lets Veterans Eat Free Every Friday and Its Purple Heart Pitmaster is Planning Something Even Bigger
Veteran, pitmaster and owner of Feges BBQ, Patrick Feges has worn a lot of hats. Now he wants to give back to his fellow veterans. Every Friday the team at Feges BBQ pays homage to those who have served our country by serving them a meal for free. Barbecue pitmaster and Feges owner Patrick Feges is a veteran and recipient of a Purple Heart (for injuries he sustained during a tour in Iraq) who with the community’s generous support wants every veteran to dine well at the end of a long work week.
East Texas woman believes someone dug a grave on her land, police say
No one has come forward despite leaving flowers on the mound.
Thrillist
Houston’s 11 Best Free Museums to Visit This Fall
Houston is home to many terrific things, but the city’s ever-expanding eye for the cultural arts has become a huge source of pride for locals. There’s such an impressive range of world-class museums that it’s easy to invest one weekend brushing up on your knowledge of medieval artifacts, then get lost in the universe of plant history on another. Whether you’re looking to gush over some gorgeous exhibitions with your partner, kids, or friends, here are 11 free museums in Houston that you’ll constantly want to revisit throughout the fall.
Beloved Weatherman’s Beach Retreat Hits The Market In Texas
The 3-bed, 2.5-bath home is blocks away from the beach!
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
fox26houston.com
Family remembers Houston professional bull-rider killed in Utah
HOUSTON - A family member of Ouncie Mitchell spoke with FOX 26 about his cousin. Ezekiel Mitchell, who is a professional bull-rider himself, shared his memories of Ouncie. "He was a great bull rider. He might not get his buckle here on earth, but he’ll get it up in heaven. He’s a people’s champ," says Ezekiel.
