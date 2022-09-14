Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester Area Woman Gets Probation For a Half Pound of Cocaine
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester area woman has avoided a prison sentence for a conviction stemming from a significant drug bust last year. 62-year-old Tamara House today was given a stayed prison sentence and was placed on probation for five years. She earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a first-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of four other felony drug charges including a first-degree count for drug sales.
Police Arrest Rochester Man With Warrant in Armed Robbery Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police have arrested a man with an active arrest warrant related to an armed robbery case. The criminal complaint filed Wednesday says an officer was conducting surveillance in an area police believed 22-year-old Jayvon Jones-Shields was residing in. Police then spotted him riding in a vehicle on 41st St. Northwest and arrested him on Tuesday afternoon.
Man Accused of Selling Cocaine to Rochester PD Informant Twice
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Drug sales charges were filed against a Rochester man Tuesday as the result of a drug-buying sting that occurred last year. The criminal complaint accuses 23-year-old DeMonte Bragg of selling cocaine to an informant for the Rochester Police Department on two separate occasions. The informant told police that they had just purchased cocaine from Bragg and that Bragg was advertising cocaine for sale on his snapchat.
Couple in Rochester Murder-Suicide ID’D by Medical Examiner
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiners Office has released the names of the Iowa couple who died as a result of a murder-suicide in Rochester last week. The bodies of 67-year-old Dale and 65-year-old Alberta Nelson were found in a residence in the 500 block of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lengthy Stretch of SE Minnesota Highway Reopens
Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News)- Construction crews reopened a lengthy stretch of Hwy. 43 between Rushford and Mable Friday. A detour directed motorists away from the highway in Fillmore County that allowed crews to replace 11 centerline drainage pipes, repair 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road, according to a MnDOT news release. The project resurfacing a 22-mile stretch of the highway is expected to wrap up in October.
Three Vehicles Crash at Hwy. 52 Onramp in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt as the result of a three-vehicle crash at an onramp to Hwy. 52 Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 65-year-old Patricia Kronebusch was driving her car behind a pick-up truck on the 19th St. entrance ramp to northbound Hwy. 52 when a third vehicle struck Kronebusch’s vehicle from behind. Kronebusch’s vehicle then hit the pick-up in front of her shortly before 3:30 p.m., the state crash report says.
Crash Disrupting Morning Commute in Rochester (Update)
Update: 9-15-22 8:10 a.m.: A crash involving an overturned semi-truck disrupted the commute in Rochester Thursday morning. The westbound lanes of Hwy. 14 at Hwy. 52 and Civic Center Dr. were closed for a approximately two hours after the rig overturned. Emergency responders were detouring traffic away from the crash site.
Public Hearing Set for Future of Soldiers Field in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester residents will have opportunities to share their thoughts on the proposed future of golf and other amenities at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. A public hearing concerning the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Master Plan and the future of municipal golf in Rochester is set for Tuesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Charges for Rochester Woman with History of Check Forgery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman with a history of check forgery and theft-related convictions is facing new charges. Conditional bail for 37-year-old Crystal Walker was set at $5,000 Monday. She’s charged with one count of check forgery and one count of identity theft. The criminal complaint accuses...
Sheriff’s Office Obtains More Catalytic Converter Theft Kits
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has received dozens of additional catalytic converter etching kits. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says another 50 of the marking kits have been obtained from the state in response to additional requests from the public and recent catalytic converters thefts in Olmsted County. The kits are being made available to the public for free through the Minnesota Commerce Department Fraud Bureau, which launched a statewide Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program last year.
$6,000 in Items Reported Stolen from Rochester Construction Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the reported theft of approximately $6,000 worth of stainless steel pipe connectors from a construction site. A police spokesman says the theft is believed to have occurred between Sept. 9 and Sept. 12. The items were reported to be left...
Trial Date Set in 2020 Rochester Murder Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A trial date was set today in a Rochester murder case that dates back nearly 2 years. Jury selection for 22-year-old Ty Jhuan Anderson's trial on the second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder charges is currently scheduled to begin the week of May 1 next year. Anderson is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Mikayal Gordon of Rochester and critically wounding a 20-year-old man during a confrontation in a hallway at the Village of Essex apartment complex on October 30, 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Injured in Fall at Quarry Near Byron (Update)
Updated 9/14 9:30 a.m.: Byron, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office released more information about the fall that occurred near Byron Tuesday morning that sent a man to St. Mary's Hospital. Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported fall shortly before 11 a.m. in the...
Rochester Businessman & Paramedicine Pioneer Has Died
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester businessman and pioneer in the field of paramedicine has died. An obituary posted by Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home says John Robert Perkins was 81 years old when he passed away on September 15 in Rochester. Perkins was the founder and longtime owner of Gold Cross Ambulance Service, which he launched in 1962 and sold to the Mayo Clinic in 1994 after it had grown to serve three other cities and employ more than 100 people. Mayo Clinic rebranded the ambulance service in 2019.
Rochester Firefighters Respond to Fire at Rochester Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester Firefighters responded to a fire at a hotel in southwest Rochester Wednesday morning. The Rochester Fire Department said units responded to the Days Inn Hotel around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a fire. While en route, crews determined that the building was protected by an automatic fire sprinkler system.
New Drive A School Bus Event for Kids in Rochester!
Kids all over Southeast Minnesota are going to love this free event in Rochester, Minnesota on Saturday!. New Drive A School Bus Event Happening for Kids in Rochester Saturday. Tons of parents are loving Nana Gogo Toybrary in Rochester, Minnesota that opened just a few weeks ago. It's an awesome space for birthday parties, a clean and safe area to play, and a fun place to borrow toys. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can learn more on the Nana Gogo Toybrary Facebook page here.
Another New Store Is Opening Soon in Rochester
If you've been on North Broadway in Rochester, Minnesota, you've probably noticed a pinkish sign that has popped up by the side of the road saying "Opening Soon". Now we know a little bit more about the business and where exactly they will be located. I drive by the Caribou...
Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award
The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
Downtown Rochester Restaurant is Sadly Closing Next Week
We got a tip from a listener that this restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota was potentially closing. I did my do-diligence and walked by the store, I didn't see any signs. So then I emailed the owner and sadly the rumor is true that Potbelly Sandwich Shop is closing their downtown location.
9 of the Best Spots Around Rochester Where You Can Find Gorgeous Mums
Thow a hoodie on if fall weather is your absolute favorite! 🙋♀️ I love it for so many reasons but one of the top is because I LOVE mums and am ready to fill up my entire front porch with all of the mum beauties. 👉 To help you out in your mum search, I asked around to find out who is selling this gorgeous flower, and below are 9 places in the Rochester, Minnesota area.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0