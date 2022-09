A regional dairy cooperative, led by Cedar Grove farmer Brody Stapel, is getting a big boost from the USDA. Green Bay-based Edge Dairy Cooperative, which is led by Brody Stapel from Double Dutch Dairy of Cedar Grove, is the lead partner of a project called the Farmer-Led Climate-Smart Commodities Initiative: Building Success from the Ground Up. The project will be funded with an infusion of up to $50 million from the USDA to expand climate-smart markets and establish dairy and sugar as climate-smart commodities.

CEDAR GROVE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO