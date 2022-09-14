ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?

There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford staying ready, training for Errol Spence Jr fight

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is staying busy while he waits for the glacially slow negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. to finish up. Many boxing fans and members of the media believe Crawford has got the beating of Spence, but I’m not so sure. Crawford...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua advised by coach Robert Garcia to take ‘two or three’ fights before Tyson Fury clash

Robert Garcia has said he would prefer Anthony Joshua to take ‘two to three fights’ before facing Tyson Fury, rather than go straight into a clash with the WBC champion in December.Garcia joined Joshua’s camp ahead of the Briton’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this August, a fight that “AJ” lost on points – just as he had come up short against the Ukrainian in September 2021.It is as yet unclear whether Garcia would be part of Joshua’s coaching team for a potential all-British fight with Fury, but the American has revealed his thoughts on the long-awaited contest, a deal...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn Expects Jake Paul To Beat Anderson Silva in Competitive Fight

Promoter Eddie Hearn is backing Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, to overcome former UFC champion Anderson Silva on October 29. SIlva is Paul's first opponent with actual pro boxing experience. Last year, Silva pulled off an upset when outboxed former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to a decision win.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight

By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#Ibf Wba Wbo
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo could reclaim his #1 spot by stopping Golovkin says Eddie Hearn

By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn thinks Canelo Alvarez can go a long way toward recapturing his #1 pound-for-pound spot in the sport by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin this Saturday. As Hearn says, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to end the 40-year-old Golovkin’s career in their trilogy fight this Saturday, September 17th, on DAZN pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk targeting Deontay Wilder next for U.S fight

By Sam Volz: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to face Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder next, potentially in the United States. Usyk reportedly plans on attending Wilder’s fight next month against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to RingTV.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Fans believe GGG can beat Canelo on September 17th

By Sean Jones: Matchroom Boxing announced that Gennadiy Golovkin would be challenging undisputed 154-lb champion Canelo Alvarez for his four belts on September 17th in their trilogy bout live on DAZN. Many fans are giving the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) a good chance of defeating Canelo, based on the...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez Plans On Using Massive Platform To Make A Statement

By Vince Dwriter: WBC Super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) is a boxing star on the rise. He has the opportunity to make his star shine brighter on September 17 live on DAZN pay-per-view when he steps in the ring to defend his title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event on the Canelo-GGG 3 card that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch

By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Golovkin Ridicules Retirement Talk; Confirms Third Canelo Fight Is End Of DAZN Deal

LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin laughed when he was asked to address persistent speculation regarding his supposedly imminent retirement. The 40-year-old middleweight champion plans to continue his career after he encounters Canelo Alvarez for the third time Saturday night, no matter the outcome of their 12-round, 168-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Golovkin reminded a small group of reporters Wednesday at MGM Grand that retirement rumors have swirled around him since 2019, yet he remains an effective, marketable boxer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight

By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy