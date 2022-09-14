Robert Garcia has said he would prefer Anthony Joshua to take ‘two to three fights’ before facing Tyson Fury, rather than go straight into a clash with the WBC champion in December.Garcia joined Joshua’s camp ahead of the Briton’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this August, a fight that “AJ” lost on points – just as he had come up short against the Ukrainian in September 2021.It is as yet unclear whether Garcia would be part of Joshua’s coaching team for a potential all-British fight with Fury, but the American has revealed his thoughts on the long-awaited contest, a deal...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO