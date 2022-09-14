Read full article on original website
Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard: Who else is fighting tonight?
There’s something about September at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In 2017 and 2018, the venue hosted middleweight world titles fights between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin as autumn fell, and the same will be the case this year.On Saturday night, Golovkin will look to prove his superiority over Canelo, having been denied what many observers feel were rightful wins against the Mexican in the rivals’ two previous encounters.In 2017, the pair fought to a controversial split draw, before their rematch 12 months later saw Canelo crowned a majority-winner decision after the closest of contests.Following those middleweight...
Terence Crawford staying ready, training for Errol Spence Jr fight
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is staying busy while he waits for the glacially slow negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. to finish up. Many boxing fans and members of the media believe Crawford has got the beating of Spence, but I’m not so sure. Crawford...
Anthony Joshua advised by coach Robert Garcia to take ‘two or three’ fights before Tyson Fury clash
Robert Garcia has said he would prefer Anthony Joshua to take ‘two to three fights’ before facing Tyson Fury, rather than go straight into a clash with the WBC champion in December.Garcia joined Joshua’s camp ahead of the Briton’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this August, a fight that “AJ” lost on points – just as he had come up short against the Ukrainian in September 2021.It is as yet unclear whether Garcia would be part of Joshua’s coaching team for a potential all-British fight with Fury, but the American has revealed his thoughts on the long-awaited contest, a deal...
Hearn Expects Jake Paul To Beat Anderson Silva in Competitive Fight
Promoter Eddie Hearn is backing Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, to overcome former UFC champion Anderson Silva on October 29. SIlva is Paul's first opponent with actual pro boxing experience. Last year, Silva pulled off an upset when outboxed former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. to a decision win.
Errol Spence Jr vs Terence Crawford Tale of the Tape: How the two welterweight fighters compare ahead of November bout
ERROL SPENCE JR and Terence Crawford have moved a step closer to confirming their undisputed super-fight. The pair of welterweight rivals have circled each other ever since Crawford jumped to the 147lb division in 2018 and won the WBO belt. Promotional and TV network alliances kept the unbeaten Americans apart,...
‘That’s his fault’ – Tyson Fury slammed by Oleksandr Usyk for robbing fans of undisputed world heavyweight title fight
OLEKSANDR USYK has accused Tyson Fury of robbing fight fans of their undisputed showdown. After the 35-year-old Ukraine hero beat Anthony Joshua for a second time on August 20, to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO world titles, the world expected a clash with the WBC Gypsy King. Saudi Arabia...
Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight
By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia
By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
Canelo could reclaim his #1 spot by stopping Golovkin says Eddie Hearn
By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn thinks Canelo Alvarez can go a long way toward recapturing his #1 pound-for-pound spot in the sport by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin this Saturday. As Hearn says, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to end the 40-year-old Golovkin’s career in their trilogy fight this Saturday, September 17th, on DAZN pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez on loss to Bivol: “He didn’t beat me by being better than me”
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says Dmitry Bivol didn’t beat him by being the better fighter than him last May. Canelo maintains the reason for the loss is that he didn’t “give 100%” effort in the fight. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) sounds...
Jermall Charlo's Trainer is Still Hoping For Golovkin vs. Charlo Unification
Spending the better part of his 2022 schedule sequestered on the sidelines wasn't exactly in the plans for Jermall Charlo. The WBC middleweight belt holder and former two-division champion, was originally scheduled to return to the ring this past June, in a homecoming bout against Maciej Sulecki. Yet, in the...
Oleksandr Usyk targeting Deontay Wilder next for U.S fight
By Sam Volz: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to face Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder next, potentially in the United States. Usyk reportedly plans on attending Wilder’s fight next month against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to RingTV.
Fans believe GGG can beat Canelo on September 17th
By Sean Jones: Matchroom Boxing announced that Gennadiy Golovkin would be challenging undisputed 154-lb champion Canelo Alvarez for his four belts on September 17th in their trilogy bout live on DAZN. Many fans are giving the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) a good chance of defeating Canelo, based on the...
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez Plans On Using Massive Platform To Make A Statement
By Vince Dwriter: WBC Super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) is a boxing star on the rise. He has the opportunity to make his star shine brighter on September 17 live on DAZN pay-per-view when he steps in the ring to defend his title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event on the Canelo-GGG 3 card that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Canelo Alvarez favored ahead of Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight
Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will resume their rivalry with a trilogy fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on
Canelo Alvarez wants Golovkin to use “Mexican style”, talks Bivol rematch
By Adam Baskin: Canelo Alvarez says he hopes Gennadiy Golovkin uses the Mexican style of fighting that his ex-trainer Abel Sanchez used to rave about him using. On Saturday night, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) and Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) meet for the third time and likely final time. The fight will be broadcast by DAZN pay-per-view and will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Golovkin wins, a fourth fight is a possibility.
Golovkin Ridicules Retirement Talk; Confirms Third Canelo Fight Is End Of DAZN Deal
LAS VEGAS – Gennadiy Golovkin laughed when he was asked to address persistent speculation regarding his supposedly imminent retirement. The 40-year-old middleweight champion plans to continue his career after he encounters Canelo Alvarez for the third time Saturday night, no matter the outcome of their 12-round, 168-pound title fight at T-Mobile Arena. Golovkin reminded a small group of reporters Wednesday at MGM Grand that retirement rumors have swirled around him since 2019, yet he remains an effective, marketable boxer.
Anthony Joshua has been sent his contract for Tyson Fury fight says Frank Warren
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren says they’ve sent the contracts out to Anthony Joshua on Friday for a December 3rd fight in the UK. Now it’s going to take time for Team Joshua to go through the contract before it’s eventually signed. As...
Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonight
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will look to settle their rivalry once and for all on Saturday night, as they return to the scene of their first two clashes.In September 2017, Canelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, Canelo won a majority decision against the Kazakh in another disputed decision, the fight going down as an instant classic in any case.Both fighters will hope the result of their main event...
Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight
By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
