ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Comments / 2

Related
wvtm13.com

Fire destroys structure in Warrior, Alabama

WARRIOR, Ala. — Firefighters from two cities were called to put out a structure fire in Warrior today. According to Warrior PD, the fire happened about 12:45 p.m. or so near the intersection of Poplar Street and Trafford Road. The fire was large enough that it produced dark smoke...
WARRIOR, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa’s Spirit Halloween Store Moves Again, Open Now North of the River

Tuscaloosa's Spirit Halloween costume and decoration superstore has moved again this Halloween season and is open now in a new home north of the Black Warrior River. The one-stop-shop for all things Halloween was housed for years in the McFarland Mall plaza on Skyland Boulevard for before relocating to the former Sears store located in the University Mall on McFarland Boulevard in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
City
Brookwood, AL
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Black Warrior River#Coal Mine#Warrior Met#Abernant
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville Council honors Claude Earl Massey, announced Edwards Lake Parkway temporary closure

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — During the council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, the city of Trussville honored Claude Earl Massey and announced Edwards Lake Parkway’s temporary closure. Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat and the City Council of Trussville proclaimed September 2022 as Alopecia Areata Awareness Month in the City of Trussville to create awareness […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
wbrc.com

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Habitat for Humanity is continuing their job training program with the Technology Academy and is taking a delegation of five from the Tuscaloosa City Schools, a local builder Brock Porter and Donnie Jones of West Alabama Works as well as Habitat staff to Greeley CO. Habitat Director Ellen Potts describes the trip as an opportunity to examine a unique program in the city of 107,000 residents where the jobs training program is only in their alternative school.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Virtual hiring event for Mercedes-Benz starts Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mercedes-Benz USI (MBUSI) is partnering with West Alabama Works September 19 for a virtual hiring event. Full-time, permanent jobs are available. They pay $22 an hour. MBUSI is encouraging more technical candidates to apply for the maintenance team member and/or automation cell operator positions. Several...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WAFF

How Fit Five Meals is creating quick and healthy meals on the go

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are looking to eat well, but you are in a hurry and on a budget, Fit Five Meals has the answer!. Fit Five Meals has the goal to provide healthy, but affordable meal prep options. To get started, you choose your meals from a rotating menu each week. Then, you choose your pick-up location, checkout and get your meals by Monday!
CULLMAN, AL
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy