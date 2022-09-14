Prince Harry and Prince William led a silent vigil held by the Queen’s grandchildren in Westminster Hall this evening. The Prince of Wales led his brother the Duke of Sussex, as well as his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.It is the first time grandchildren have taken part in the ceremony, following the Vigil of the Princes led by King Charles on Friday. Earlier this afternoon, the King and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to greet mourners in the queue for the Queen’s lying in...

