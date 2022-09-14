ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

ABC News

Teachers open up about classroom safety as new school year begins

Three months after the Robb Elementary School shooting took the lives of two teachers and 19 students in Uvalde, Texas, the topic of school safety continues to be a concern for teachers across the country. In the 2020-2021 school year, there were at least 145 shootings at elementary and secondary...
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

Declining test scores, social skills caused by school boards and teachers unions, mother says

A mother of four blamed her local school board and teachers unions across the country for the social and academic decline her kids have experienced over the past two years. "I honestly think the school boards are very selfish," Kristin Jackson, whose kids attend public school in Fairfax County, Virginia, told Fox News. "I don't think they have the best interests of kids at all."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Chalkbeat

Jeffco parents offer advice for those facing school closure

Leer en español.Lending an ear, being patient with kids’ emotions, and ensuring kids don’t feel they’re at fault: Offering support like that will help children cope with school closures, according to Jeffco parents who have already been through them. “I was trying to let him know, ‘we know you don’t like change but this new school is going to become home,’” Jamie Camp said she told her third grader as his school,...
EDUCATION

