You can always count on Rosario Dawson to make a stunning style statement. The actress did that just that while attending the 2022 Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight. Dawson looked gorgeous as she joined Diego Luna onstage to present Mike White with the Outstanding Directing Award for the HBO Max series “The White Lotus.” Styled by Jason Rembert, Dawson appeared alongside Luna in an off-the-shoulder light-pink dress by Christian Siriano. The top of the garment had a dramatic ruffled neckline and included a fitted corseted bodice. While the bottom half of the dress featured a skintight satin...
More Migrants, Including Baby, Arrive at V.P. Kamala Harris’ Doorstep
A new busload of 50 migrants, including a one-month old child, were dropped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., home Saturday. The group mostly originated from Venezuela and add to the growing list of migrants that have been transported to the vice president’s home. It marks the third bus of migrants sent from Texas Governor Greg Abbott after others arrived earlier this week. “We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter. Separately, three more buses carrying migrants arrived in New York City on Saturday morning.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also played a part in deporting refugees from his state. Both conservative governors have cited border security as the reason behind their massive plan. Social services immediately provided aid to the migrants who arrived in front of Harris’ home on Saturday, but organizations say the constant shipment of immigrants puts a strain on resources.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Why Biden Finally Spoke Up About The Buses Of Asylum Seekers
But the Democratic president still faces pressure to coordinate a more organized response to the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Hurricane warning issued for Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm Fiona
Tropical Storm Fiona is poised to whip the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on approach Saturday and may strike the latter as a hurricane on Sunday, posing a significant flooding and mudslide threat to the larger US territory, forecasters say.
Naomi Watts Introduces Menopausal Beauty Brand, Stripes
Naomi Watts is in the business of storytelling. Best known for her acting roles in films “Mulholland Drive” and “King Kong,” the multihyphenate also cofounded clean beauty retailer Onda Beauty in 2014 and is now leveraging her expansive know-how into her next chapter: founding a menopausal beauty brand. More from WWDEye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022 Launching in partnership with biotech company Amyris, Stripes debuts Oct. 18 with 11 products that range in price from $40 to $85 and will be available for purchase at...
