A new busload of 50 migrants, including a one-month old child, were dropped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C., home Saturday. The group mostly originated from Venezuela and add to the growing list of migrants that have been transported to the vice president’s home. It marks the third bus of migrants sent from Texas Governor Greg Abbott after others arrived earlier this week. “We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter. Separately, three more buses carrying migrants arrived in New York City on Saturday morning.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also played a part in deporting refugees from his state. Both conservative governors have cited border security as the reason behind their massive plan. Social services immediately provided aid to the migrants who arrived in front of Harris’ home on Saturday, but organizations say the constant shipment of immigrants puts a strain on resources.Read more at The Daily Beast.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 MINUTES AGO