ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Glenn Thompson Stands By Vote Against Same-Sex Marriage Before Gay Son’s Wedding

By Arthur Delaney
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYyAE_0hvIkV9g00

WASHINGTON — Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) says news stories about his gay son’s recent wedding were disrespectful and an invasion of privacy.

“It was wrong, it was just absolutely wrong,” Thompson told HuffPost on Wednesday. “It’s not anybody’s business — bottom line.”

The wedding became national news in July because Thompson attended his son’s wedding to another man after voting against the Respect for Marriage Act , which would codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages.

Democrats moved the bill after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court decision that created a federal right to abortion nationwide. Just as abortion did, federal recognition of state-approved same-sex marriages hinges on precedent rather than federal law.

Democrats wanted to pass new legislation so that if the Supreme Court does overturn its 2015 decision in Obergefell v. Hodges — as one conservative justice has already said it should — same-sex marriage would remain the law of the land.

More than 40 other House Republicans voted for the bill, but Thompson said he has no regrets about opposing it, because he doesn’t believe the Supreme Court would actually go there.

“It was the right vote because it was a political bill that was put on the floor by the Democrats for the purposes of ... getting political leverage, inappropriately, for this next election,” Thompson said, referring to the November midterms. “No one’s looking to step in the way of people choosing who they’re going to marry. It was ridiculous.”

After news broke of Thompson’s attendance, a wedding guest provided BuzzFeed News with the congressman’s father-of-the-groom toast , telling the outlet that “politicians need to be exposed for who they really are” — in Thompson’s case, a loving father who does not personally oppose gay marriage.

The lawmaker described the coverage of the wedding as “pretty disrespectful, actually, in terms of the kind of invasion of his privacy.”

Thompson is a conservative Republican, but he’s more of a genial policy wonk than a loudmouthed right-winger. He’s the ranking Republican on the House Agriculture Committee. On Tuesday, he co-chaired a hearing about soil health.

Thompson could get another chance to vote on same-sex marriage. A small bipartisan group of senators is working on changes to the House bill that would win over the 10 Republicans needed to get the legislation through their chamber.

One Senate Republican who previously left the door open to supporting a same-sex marriage bill told HuffPost last week that he doesn’t think the Supreme Court would upend couples’ lives by overturning its decision on the issue — even though that’s exactly what it did on abortion. ( Public opinion polling had also consistently showed that the majority of the country never believed the Supreme Court would overturn abortion rights, either.)

“It seems like it’s completely unnecessary,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) said of the legislation. “It’s just divisive. Democrats are using this — they won’t let the wound heal. They’ve got to pick every scab to create a divisive issue.”

If the Senate made changes to the bill and passed it, the measure would return to the House for another vote. Thompson said he’d wait and see the changes before taking a position.

As for his son, he said he only wants the best for him, the way any parent would.

“From the time they’re born, we have all kinds of hopes and aspirations for them,” Thompson said. “One of them is that they find that person that they want to grow old with and spend the rest of their life.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 37

Daniel Bullock
5d ago

How can he love his son and want to strip away his son's happiness by not allowing others to have the same happiness. That makes him a hypocrite.

Reply(3)
15
Takara
5d ago

Imagine being mad about who someone else is happy being with. Obsessing over not liking gay people is kinda gay.

Reply(2)
16
Angela Nightingale
4d ago

These things that are being done are religious based and are not being done for the good of the country but for those who think everyone should follow God the problem with that is the bible said nothing about homosexuality until men translated it in 1946( Leviticus 18:22) from men shall not lay with boys as they do women into men shall not lay with men as the do women. God made us all the way we are and now we are going backwards in time. Our country was not founded on false religions it was the land of the free for the people by the people and we will be seeing more civil unrest if these things pass! LGBTQIA, POC, woman who want bodily autonomy, men and women with POC men who stand by women's bodily autonomy, POC who want equality, LGBTQIA who want equality, allies who believe in equality for all , and people who believe that religion should not dictate law will band together and we will prevail watch and see!!!

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriages#Gay Marriage#Sex#Gay Rights#Racism#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Obergefell#House#Republicans
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
The Independent

Marco Rubio says he opposes abortion in cases of rape and incest: ‘Human life is worthy of protection’

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said in an interview that he does not support abortion in the cases of rape and incest in an interview Thursday evening. Mr Rubio, who is up for reelection in 2022, was asked by CBS4 News in Miami’s Jim DeFede whether he opposed abortion in all cases, including rape, incest and human trafficking. “I believe that abortion is the killing of an unborn human being and that all human beings are entitled to the dignity and protection of life,” he said.Mr Rubio added that he would support bills that ban abortion which have...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Reportedly Booed by Crowd, Clashes With Debate Moderator

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was reportedly booed after she clashed with the moderator of a debate against her Democratic challenger on Saturday night. The debate began with moderator Edie Sonn, of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, introducing the three panelists who would be asking questions of Boebert, a Republican, and Adam Frisch, a businessman hoping to unseat her in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

152K+
Followers
8K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy