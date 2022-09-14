ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Falls One Spot in AP Top 25 following Arkansas-Pine Bluff Win

6Oklahoma3-06 7Southern California3-08 In the coaches poll, OSU got leapfrogged by USC. In the AP, they got jumped by Kentucky. The Trojans thumped Fresno State 45-17. The Wildcats blanked Youngstown State 31-zip. Those yawn-worthy blowouts are just a tad more exciting than the Pokes’ dismantling of an FCS opponent, which I think is fair.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy got his wish in that most of his starters were off the field before halftime in a game the Cowboys dominated early and often against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Pokes handled the Golden Lions, 63-7, controlling all three phases of the game. Backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy took over midway through the second quarter and later threw two touchdown passes in his first extended playing time at Oklahoma State.
STILLWATER, OK
pdjnews.com

Mirrors of Yesterday

Phil Berkenbile, educator and long-time supporter of 4-H and FFA and Noble County stock shows, was presented a plaque at the fair Tuesday night. The 84th annual Noble County Free Fair was dedicated to Berkenbile in appreciation for his support of the county’s youngsters. Veteran University of Central Oklahoma...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
pdjnews.com

PHS graduate to be inducted into

A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
MORRIS, OK
ocolly.com

Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus

Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
TULSA, OK
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics celebrates

The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced today that 15 seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2023 Competition for National Merit Scholarships. The OSSM students are Jackson Copeland (Oklahoma City), Amanda Dai (Ardmore), Emmy Huang (Norman), AJ Jayasekar (Edmond), Janice Ku (Stillwater), Charles Liu (Stillwater), Damodar Pai (Edmond), Sourish Pasula (Edmond), Sarvesh Ramakrishnan (Edmond), Anoushka Sasikumar (Oklahoma City), Meena Seshadri (Norman), Jason Wang (Walnut, Calif.), Natalie Waters (Duncan), Brian Yang (Stillwater), and Alexander Zhao (Ardmore). Selection as a National Merit Semifinalist is based on performance on the PSAT test taken at the beginning of a student’s junior year, the first year of attendance at OSSM.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Native Perryan, 16 other students, begin assignments in area schools

Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 17 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience; a Perry native being one of them. The students will return to campus for seminars in October and November with their exit…
PERRY, OK
okctalk.com

I-35 Widening Between OKC Metro and TX State Line

Multiple Counties – Districts III and VIl (CI-2379) The Department has selected EST. Inc. to provide preliminary engineering for I-35: from Ladd Road to Mile Marker 7. Services to include preliminary engineering studies. CI-2379 EST, Inc. Total Not to Exceed Amount $2,000,000.00. That’s basically from Goldsby to MM 7...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information

City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications

A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
PRYOR, OK
pdjnews.com

James “Jim” Christopher Goeringer

James “Jim” Christopher Goeringer, 62, of Perry, OK died on September 11, 2022 in Stillwater, OK. The Rosary service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 and the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 with both services taking place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Stillwater, OK. His place of final rest will be Sunset Memorial Gardens. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
PERRY, OK

