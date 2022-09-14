Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Falls One Spot in AP Top 25 following Arkansas-Pine Bluff Win
6Oklahoma3-06 7Southern California3-08 In the coaches poll, OSU got leapfrogged by USC. In the AP, they got jumped by Kentucky. The Trojans thumped Fresno State 45-17. The Wildcats blanked Youngstown State 31-zip. Those yawn-worthy blowouts are just a tad more exciting than the Pokes’ dismantling of an FCS opponent, which I think is fair.
Charles Page High School honors victims of crash in first '22 home football game
Charles Page High School opened its first home football game of the 2022-23 season Friday with a moment of silence as the community stood to honor the victims of Thursday's deadly crash.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy got his wish in that most of his starters were off the field before halftime in a game the Cowboys dominated early and often against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Pokes handled the Golden Lions, 63-7, controlling all three phases of the game. Backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy took over midway through the second quarter and later threw two touchdown passes in his first extended playing time at Oklahoma State.
Sand Springs, Ponca City Students To Honor Crash Victims At Football Game
Students from both Charles Page High School and from Ponca City High School will honor those who died in the car accident at the football game Friday night in Sand Springs. Classmates of the teens who died said they are grateful to see not only the Sand Springs community come together, but other schools rallying behind them.
pdjnews.com
Mirrors of Yesterday
Phil Berkenbile, educator and long-time supporter of 4-H and FFA and Noble County stock shows, was presented a plaque at the fair Tuesday night. The 84th annual Noble County Free Fair was dedicated to Berkenbile in appreciation for his support of the county’s youngsters. Veteran University of Central Oklahoma...
ocolly.com
How to watch Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Oklahoma State: Time, TV, streaming info
Oklahoma State welcomes FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ can do so via a subscription to ESPN+ here. Here’s what you need to know:. What: Oklahoma State...
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycles to Green Country
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Vintage motorcycles are heading through Green Country as part of a special cross country chase. The Route 66 Cross Country Chase is a celebration of Route 66 designed for motorcycles made between 1930 and 1960. As they passed through Claremore, FOX23 spoke with some of the...
ocolly.com
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus
Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
pdjnews.com
Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics celebrates
The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics (OSSM) announced today that 15 seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2023 Competition for National Merit Scholarships. The OSSM students are Jackson Copeland (Oklahoma City), Amanda Dai (Ardmore), Emmy Huang (Norman), AJ Jayasekar (Edmond), Janice Ku (Stillwater), Charles Liu (Stillwater), Damodar Pai (Edmond), Sourish Pasula (Edmond), Sarvesh Ramakrishnan (Edmond), Anoushka Sasikumar (Oklahoma City), Meena Seshadri (Norman), Jason Wang (Walnut, Calif.), Natalie Waters (Duncan), Brian Yang (Stillwater), and Alexander Zhao (Ardmore). Selection as a National Merit Semifinalist is based on performance on the PSAT test taken at the beginning of a student’s junior year, the first year of attendance at OSSM.
pdjnews.com
Native Perryan, 16 other students, begin assignments in area schools
Students leave Northwestern Oklahoma State University with the knowledge to succeed in a particular field. In their final semester, 17 senior education students have received their student teaching assignments and have entered area schools to gain hands-on experience; a Perry native being one of them. The students will return to campus for seminars in October and November with their exit…
Broken Arrow’s Aspen Landing part of OU academic study
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma’s Urban Design Studio will perform an academic study of the Aspen Landing trails, bike paths, and the Arkansas River corridor following a decision by the Broken Arrow City Council on Sept. 6, the city of Broken Arrow announced. The City’s...
okctalk.com
I-35 Widening Between OKC Metro and TX State Line
Multiple Counties – Districts III and VIl (CI-2379) The Department has selected EST. Inc. to provide preliminary engineering for I-35: from Ladd Road to Mile Marker 7. Services to include preliminary engineering studies. CI-2379 EST, Inc. Total Not to Exceed Amount $2,000,000.00. That’s basically from Goldsby to MM 7...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Grocery Giveaway Schedule and Information
City Church is doing its grocery giveaway through Nov. 15 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the Central Middle School at 815 Delaware Ave. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech 1225 Virginia short St. All events start at 5:30 and end at 6:30. It is a...
Three Charles Page students killed in car accident in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Public Schools confirmed three Charles Page High School students were killed in a single car accident in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police said at 12:40 p.m. a car carrying five people left the roadway near Park Road and Colony Circle, rolled over and struck a tree. A preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor.
News On 6
Oklahoma Schools On Track For Record Number Of Teaching Vacancies, Emergency Certifications
A new survey shows Oklahoma is on track to bring in a record number of emergency-certified teachers to combat a teacher shortage. One district superintendent says the numbers could get worse if nothing is done. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association says more than 320 Oklahoma school districts responded to the survey. The association is reporting more than one thousand vacancies in districts that responded to start the 2022-23 academic school year.
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
Truck hauling 105 cattle overturns in Oklahoma City, troopers say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A cattle hauler carrying 105 cattle overturned on Sunday in Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Troopers said the truck overturned just after 10:30 a.m. on I-44 northbound at Southwest 59th Street. Troopers said in a press release the 105 cattle are being loaded into...
KTUL
2nd annual Born & Raised country music festival kicks off in Pryor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Born & Raised Festival is happening all weekend in Pryor. The second annual "Outlaw, Texas, and Red Dirt Country Music and Camping Experience" begins Friday at the Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. Organizers say it includes acts like Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks,...
pdjnews.com
James “Jim” Christopher Goeringer
James “Jim” Christopher Goeringer, 62, of Perry, OK died on September 11, 2022 in Stillwater, OK. The Rosary service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 and the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 with both services taking place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Stillwater, OK. His place of final rest will be Sunset Memorial Gardens. Strode Funeral Home and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
