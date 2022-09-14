Manchester City 2-1 Dortmund, Rangers 0-3 Napoli: Champions League – as it happened

11.43pm BST

10.26pm BST

Erling Haaland: “In the end we showed what we are,” the Manchester City striker on the back of his team’s middling performance. “This is what we are. This is how we have to play. I’m proud of the last 25 minutes.

On his goal: “It was a nice cross [from Joao Cancelo],” he says. “It’s a really important win.”

On facing his former club: “It’s good to see everyone. They didn’t stop me; I scored. They played well. They were good. I was quite sure I was going to be followed the whole game because Edin [Dortmund boss Terzic] knows me very well. Dortmund were really good today. Three points is what matters.”

10.19pm BST

Graham Potter speaks: “We’re disappointed with the result,” says Chelsea’s manager in an interview with BT Sport. “I thought the boys gave everything. We scored a good goal, but lost a bit in the second half but their goalkeeper has made some good saves.

“It is what it is, we have to dust ourselves down. Personality and application was good, we will get better. We got Raheem in one-on-one situations quite often and the goal was a good result of that. It’s always irritating when you concede a goal. Overall the defensive performance was quite good, it’s just the little details we will have to improve.

“It has not been easy for the boys, they have responded to us really well over the last few days and it’s a point we will have to take and get better. The attitude has been fantastic, no complaints apart from the fact we have not taken three points.”

10.15pm BST

Match report: Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Group G: Erling Haaland scored an acrobatic winner against his former side as Manchester City came from behind to take all threed points. Andy Hunter reports from the Etihad Stadium …

10.13pm BST

Match report: Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg

Group E: Graham Potter rang the changes in Chelsea’s backline but it was a rare rick from Thiago Silva that cost his side all three points in his first game in charge. David Hytner reports from Stamford Bridge …

10.09pm BST

Match report: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Celtic

Group F: On the pitch, Celtic failed to capitalise on their dominance, while off it some anti-monarchy banners and chants from their fans led to an on-air apology from BT Sport.

10.06pm BST

Match report: Rangers 0-3 Napoli

Group A: “Against vastly superior opponents, Rangers were at least properly competitive for most of the game,” writes Ewan Murray from Ibrox.

10.00pm BST

Champions League results

Group A

Rangers 0-3

Group E

AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea 1-1 FC Salzburg

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Celtic

Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig

Group G

FC Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla

Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Group H

Juventus 1-2 Benfica

Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

9.59pm BST

Full time: Rangers 0-3 Napoli

Group A: Rangers suffered their third consecutive heavy defeat, conceding three goals to Napoli after losing James Sands to two yellow cards in as many minutes.

9.57pm BST

Full time: Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg

Group E: Graham Potter didn’t quite get the winning started he wanted as Chelsea manager, after a defensive error from Thiago Silva enabled Noah Okafort to cancel out Raheem Sterling’s opener.

9.55pm BST

Full time: Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Group G: John Stones and Erling Haaland got the goals as City came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City (right) embraces former team-mate Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund after winning their Champions League group game. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

9.53pm BST

GOAL! Rangers 0-3 Napoli (Ndombele 90+1)

Group A: Andre Anguissa wins the ball high up the pitch and squares it for Tanguy Ndombele, who fires home from eight or nine yards. Could this be the kick-start the career of the midfielder who is on loan from Spurs needs?

Napoli’s Tanguy Ndombele wheels away in celebration after firing home their third goal. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

9.51pm BST

GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig (Asensio 90+1)

Group F: Teed up by Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio spanks a half-volley past Peter Gulacsi to put the game beyond Leipzig.

9.48pm BST

GOAL! Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain (Neymar 88)

Group H: Awful defending from the Israeli side, who fall asleep and let Neymar gallop into acres of space behind their back four. He shoots low and hard under Cohen to extend PSG’s lead.

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar shoots to score his team's third goal. Photograph: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

9.47pm BST

GOAL! Rangers 0-2 Napoli (Raspadori 85)

Group A: On from the bench, Giacomo Raspadori plays a neat one-two with Mathias Olivera, picking up the return pass near the penalty spot and smashing the ball into the bottom corner.

Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori doubles the visitors’ lead. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

9.45pm BST

GOAL! Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund (Haaland 84)

Group G: Joao Cancelo sends a sumptuous cross into the Borussia Dortmund penalty area with the outside of his right boot. It’s quite high but Erling Haaland leaps acrobatically to steer the ball home with a preposterously outstretched foot. It’s like a stunt from The Matrix.

A flying Erling Haaland acrobatically puts Manchester City ahead. Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Here’s a view of Haaland’s fine finish from the other side of the pitch. Photograph: Alex Livesey/UEFA/Getty Images

9.42pm BST

GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 RB Leipzig (Valverde 80)

Real Madrid's Federico Valverde (left) shoots the ball to score the opening goal. Photograph: Manu Fernández/AP

Group F: Federico Valverde fires Real Madrid into the lead with a long range effort that fizzes into the bottom left-hand corner.

Valverde celebrates his goal. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

9.41pm BST

GOAL! Manchester City 1-1 Borussia Dortmund (Stones 80)

Group G: John Stones scores with a rocket from outside the penalty area that seemed to go straight through Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Alexander Meyer. Did the shot take a deflection? I don’t think so. The keeper didn’t react at all and if anything seemed to take his hand out of the way.

Manchester City’s John Stones (second right) scores his side’s equaliser. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

Stones celebrates scoring their equaliser as (left to right) Manuel Akanji, Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne look on. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

9.38pm BST

GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 RB Salzburg (Okafor 75)

Group E: Noah Okafor scuffs home for the Austrian champions, his effort from the edge of the six-yard box taking a deflection off Cesar Azpilicueta. Adamu provided ther assist, cutting in from the right and skipping through a weak challenge from Thiago Silva, who looks suitably bashful.

9.31pm BST

GOAL! Maccabi Haifa 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (Mbappe 68)

Group H: WIth Leo Messi providing the assist courtesy of a weighted through ball, Kylian Mbappe turns on the afterburners before sidefooting home into the far corner past Haifa goalkkeeper Joshua Cohen.

9.29pm BST

GOAL! Rangers 0-1 Napoli (Politano 68pen)

Group A: Napoli take their third penalty of the night, this time for a Borna Barisic hand-ball. Politano steps up and again McGregor dives the right way, but the ball creeps in … but only just.

Napoli's Matteo Politano scores their first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

9.25pm BST

GOAL! Juventus 1-2 Benfica (Neres 55)

Group H: While those penalty shenanigans were ongoing at Ibrox, David Neres was piling the pressure on Juventus manager Max Allegri by firing Benfica into a 2-1 lead at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Portuguese side have come from behind to lead.

9.22pm BST

Rangers 0-0 Napoli

Group A: After an extremely odd VAR intervention (more on that as we get it), it’s as you were at Ibrox, although Rangers are down to 10 men.

9.21pm BST

VAR! Napoli have to retake their penalty!

Group A: Weird stuff. Even though the eventually scored, Napoli have been ordered to retake their penalty, for what appeared to be encroachment by Allan McGregor, who saved Piotr Zielinski’s first effort before conceding on the follow-up from Politano. For the second time in quick succession, McGregor saves from the Pole again!!!

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor saves a second penalty from Napoli's Piotr Zielinksi. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA

9.18pm BST

GOAL! Rangers 0-1 Napoli (Politano 57)

Group A: James Sands is sent off for a second bookable offence after bringing down Giovanni Simeone in the Rangers penalty area. Piotr Zielinski misses from the spot but Politano scores from a tight angle on the follow-up.

9.16pm BST

GOAL! Manchester City 0-1 Borussia Dortmund (Bellingham 56)

Group G: Manchester City concede from a second phase ball at a corner. Marco Reus played the ball to edge of the six-yard box, where Bellingham got between defenders and nodded past Ederson.

Jude Bellingham of Dortmund heads past Manchester City keeper Ederson to open the scoring. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

City’s John Stones (second left) and Kevin De Bruyne look dejected after going behind. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images/Reuters

9.14pm BST

Rangers 0-0 Napoli: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia brings a smartish save out of Allan McGregor in the Rangers goal, firing from inside the penalty area as the ball broke his way from a Napoli corner.

9.12pm BST

Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund: From a tight angle, Marco Reus fires across the face of Manchester City’s goal and sends the ball agonisingly wide of the far post as Borussia Dortmund attack at speed on the break.

9.10pm BST

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 RB Salzburg (Sterling 48)

Group E: Raheem Sterling, who has been playing as a kind of advanced left wing-back, scores the first goal of the Graham Potter era, firing inside the far post from distance after a defensive blunder by Bernardo, who made a hash of trying to clear Mason Mount’s cross.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling curls in the opening goal of the game. Photograph: Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Sterling celebrates his goal. Photograph: John Walton/PA

8.55pm BST

8.51pm BST

Champions League half-times

Group A

Rangers 0-0 Napoli

Group E

AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb (result)

Chelsea 0-0 FC Salzburg

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Celtic (result)

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig

Group G

FC Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla

Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Group H

Juventus 1-1 Benfica

Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

8.50pm BST

Chelsea 0-0 RB Salzburg: There are mass appeals for a penalty as a Mateo Kovacic header hits the hand of a Salzburg defender whose arm is hanging by his side. Nothing given.

8.49pm BST

Rangers 0-0 Napoli: Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sends a fizzing shot from distance flashing across the face of the Rangers goal and narrowly wide.

8.46pm BST

GOAL! Juventus 1-1 Benfica (Mario 44pen)

Group H: Joao Mario makes no mistake from the spot and it’s all square in Turin.

Benfica's Joao Mario scores their equaliser from the penalty spot. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

8.44pm BST

Juventus 1-0 Benfica: Benfica get a penalty after a pitchside VAR check. Fabio Miretti the culprit for a completely unnecessary foul on Goncalo Ramos.

8.41pm BST

Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund: I am assured this match is taking place but nothing of note seems to be happening.

8.40pm BST

Chelsea 0-0 RB Salzburg: There’s been a delay of several minutes at Stamford Bridge, where Slovenian match referee Ivan Kruzliak has been suffering from technical issues with his ear piece or headset battery pack.

8.38pm BST

GOAL! Maccabi Haifa 1-1 PSG (Messi 37)

Group H: Kylian Mbappe sprints to thre touchline and drills the ball across the edge of the six-yard box. It hits a defender and breaks into the path of Lionel Messi, who takes a touch and fires home past Joshua Cohen.

Lionel Messi (right) celebrates with team-mate Kylian Mbappe after scoring the PSG’s equaliser. Photograph: Abir Sultan/EPA

8.32pm BST

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig: With Leipzig on the counter-attack again, Nkunku is unable to get the crucial touch on a ball into the Real Madrid box that bounces in front of Thibaut Courtois. The Real Madrid goalkeeper puts it out for a corner.

8.27pm BST

GOAL! Maccabi Haifa 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Chery 24)

Group H: Former QPR player Tjaronn Chery pokes home from the edge of the six-yard box, getting on the end of a wonderfully curled cross from Dolev Hazizia.

8.25pm BST

Chelsea 0-0 RB Salzburg: Chelsea fans spend the 21st minute applauding their former manager Thomas Tuchel, that particular moment of the game chosen because he steered the club to Champions League victory in 2021.

8.23pm BST

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig: Emil Forsberg shoots over the bar at the end of an RB Leipzig counter-attack after being teed up by Timo Werner.

8.21pm BST

Rangers 0-0 Napoli: Giovanni Simeone goes close for Napoli but is foiled by a good save from Allan McGregor, who is making his Champions League debut for Rangers at the ripe old age of 40.

Napoli's Giovanni Simeone is thwarted by Rangers' veteran keeper Allan McGregor. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

8.19pm BST

Chelsea 0-0 RB Salzburg: Chelsea are dominating possession at Stamford Bridge, where Graham Potter has his new side moving from a back four out of possession to a back three when they have the ball. Kai Havertz is playing in the space behind Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang, who is operating in the role of lone frontman.

8.16pm BST

Rangers 0-0 Napoli: It’s been a good start for Rangers at Ibrox, where Scott Arfield has just had a shot from distance saved by the Italian side’s goalkeeper Alex Meret.

8.14pm BST

Maccabi Haifa 0-0 PSG: Kylian Mbappe is put through for another one-on-one with Haifa goalkeeper Joshua Cohen and ends up firing straight at the home side’s last line of defence. He had Messi inside him but elected not to square the ball for his teammate.

8.12pm BST

Juventus 1-0 Benfica: FIlip Kostic drags a low volley wide of the far post, squandering an excellent chance to double Juve’s lead.

8.11pm BST

Match report: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Celtic

Group F: Celtic failed to build on a dominant start to their Champions League contest against Shakhtar Donetsk as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in Poland.

8.09pm BST

Real Madrid 0-0 RB Leipzig: Thibaut Courtois is forced into action early doors against RB Leipzig, getting down quickly to save a low drive from Christopher Nkunku, who should have scored.

8.06pm BST

GOAL! Juventus 1-0 Benfica (Milik 4)

Group H: Arcadiusz Milik nods home a Leandro Paredes free-kick taken from wide on the right to give Juventus an early lead against Benfica in Turin.

Juventus’ Arkadiusz Milik rises highest to head in the opening goal of the game. Photograph: Antonio Calanni/AP

8.05pm BST

Maccabi Haifa 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain: Cutting inside from the left in a one on one with Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Joshua Cohen, Kylian Mbappe blazes over the bar when you’d have bet your house on him to score.

8.02pm BST

Rangers v Napoli: The Union Bears fan group has organised some commemorative choreography for the Queen, with a Union Jack tifo featuring her silhouette behind one of the goals at Ibrox. All present observe a minute’s silence, before the fans belt out a rendition of God Save The King.

Ranger’s fans tifo in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. Photograph: Scott Heppell/AP

7.51pm BST

Chelsea v RB Salzburg: As a mark of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II, RB Salzburg’s travelling fans have walked en masse from Earl’s Court to Stamfortd Bridge in complete silence.

As a mark of disrespect for the recently deceased monarch, Celtic fans unfurled a couple of derogatory banners in the away end of their match against Shakhtar Donetsk in Warsaw. No doubt we’ll hear plenty more about both gestures in the coming days.

7.46pm BST

Full time: AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Group E: Olivier Giroud, Alexis Saelemaekers and Tomasso Pobega got the goals as the Serie A champions did the business against their Croatian counterparts.

7.42pm BST

Full time: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Celtic

Group F: Celtic dominated for long periods of the game in Warsaw, where they squandered several gilt-edged chances to take all three points from their Ukrainian “hosts”.

7.33pm BST

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Celtic: Despite long spells of second half dominance by Celtic, it remains all square in Warsaw, where Ange Postecoglou’s side have squandered several excellent chances to bag themselves a winner. Much like last week, their profligacy in front of goal is costing them. They’re into added time …

7.28pm BST

Chelsea v RB Salzburg: Graham Potter begins his stint as Chelsea head coach by making three changes for their match against RB Salzburg. A week on from the sacking of Thomas Tuchel following Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb, Potter recalls defenders Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella, along with midfielder Jorginho.

Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly all drop to the bench where, for whatever reason, there seems to be no place for recently out-of-sorts goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

7.21pm BST

AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb: Tommaso Pobega has restored AC Milan’s two-goal cushion at the San Siro with 13 minutes of normal time remaining.

7.08pm BST

Juventus v Benfica line-ups

Juventus: Perin, Bremer, Bonucci, Danilo, Cuadrado, McKennie, Paredes, Miretti, Kostic, Milik, Vlahovic.

Subs: De Sciglio, Gatti, Kean, Di Maria, Pinsoglio, Rugani, Soule, Garofani, Fagioli, Barbieri.

Benfica: Vlachodimos, Bah, Otamendi, Silva, Grimaldo, Florentino, Jeremias, Neres, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Goncalo Ramos.

Subs: Aursnes, Goncalves, Pinho, Chiquinho, Ristic, Brooks, Musa, Araujo, Bernardo, Helton Leite, Draxler, Gilberto.

7.07pm BST

Rangers v Napoli line-ups

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic, Jack, Lundstram, Arfield, Davis, Kent, Morelos.

Subs: Yilmaz, Colak, Matondo, Kamara, Scott Wright, Davies, McCrorie, Sakala, King, Devine, Tillman, Budinauckas.

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Mario Rui, Zambo, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia.

Subs: Juan Jesus, Elmas, Idasiak, Olivera, Zerbin, Sirigu, Ostigard, Zanoli, Gaetano, Raspadori, Ndombele.

7.05pm BST

AC Milan 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb: Mislav Orsic has pulled a goal back for the visitors at the San Siro, where AC Milan still lead by the odd goal of three.

7.01pm BST

Maccabi Haifa v Paris Saint-Germain line-ups

Maccabi Haifa: Cohen, Sundgren, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud, Chery, Lavi, Abu Fani, Atzili, Pierrot, Haziza.

Subs: Mohamed, Tchibota, Menachem, Rukavytsya, Arad, David, Meir, Seck, Levi, Eliyahu, Gershon, Mishpati.

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma, Mukiele, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.

Subs: Hakimi, Fabian, Bernat, Sergio Rico, Sarabia, Carlos Soler, Bitshiabu, Zaire Emery, Ekitike, Letellier.



Referee: Daniel Siebert (Germany)

Paris Saint-Germain's head coach Christophe Galtier (left) and club football advisor Luis Campos take in the surroundings of the Sammy Ofer stadium in the city of Haifa. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

6.58pm BST

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

Subs: Dias, Phillips, Ortega, Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Gomez, Carson, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand.

Borussia Dortmund: Meyer, Meunier, Sule, Hummels, Guerreiro, Ozcan, Can, Bellingham, Reus, Modeste, Reyna.

Subs: Schlotterbeck, Hazard, Wolf, Moukoko, Brandt, Malen, Adeyemi, Passlack, Rothe, Unbehaun, Coulibaly.

Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)

Erling Haaland will line up against his former Borussia Doertmund teammates tonight. Photograph: Alex Livesey/UEFA/Getty Images

6.56pm BST

FC Copenhagen v Sevilla line-ups

FC Copenhagen: Ryan, Diks, Khocholava, Vavro, Kristiansen, Zeca, Stamenic, Jensen, Johannesson, Daramy, Claesson.

Subs: Sorensen, Lerager, Mukairu, Oskarsson, Jelert, Boilesen, Johnsson, Karamoko, Arnar Haraldsson, Bardghji, Dithmer.

Sevilla: Dmitrovic, Carmona, Gudelj, Salas, Alex Telles, Rakitic, Fernando, Delaney, Lamela, En-Nesyri, Isco.

Subs: Rekik, Dolberg, Suso, Jordan, Januzaj, Mir, Bounou, Kouassi, Jesus Navas, Acuna, Gomez, Flores.

Referee: Irfan Peljto (Bosnia-Herzegovina)

6.53pm BST

Chelsea v RB Salzburg line-ups

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, James, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling.

Subs: Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Bettinelli, Chalobah, Broja, Zakaria, Chilwell, Ziyech, Gallagher, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Fofana.

Red Bull Salzburg: Kohn, Dedic, Bernardo, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Capaldo, Seiwald, Kjaergaard, Sucic, Fernando, Okafor.

Subs: Mantl, van der Brempt, Piatkowski, Baidoo, Kameri, Adamu, Koita, Simic, Diarra, Gourna-Douath, Sesko, Walke.

Referee: Ivan Kruzliak (Slovakia)

Graham Potter will attend his first ever CHampions League match tonight, where he will also take charge of Chelsea for the first time. Photograph: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

6.51pm BST

AC Milan 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb: Quick-fire goals either side of half-time have put AC Milan in a commanding position against their Croatian visitors. Alexis Saelemaekers bags the Italian champions’ second of the game two minutes after the restart.

AC Milan's Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers celebrates scoring his side’s second goal against Dinamo Zagreb. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

6.46pm BST

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig line-ups

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Alaba, Modric, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

Subs: Vallejo, Hazard, Kroos, Asensio, Lunin, Odriozola, Ceballos, Mendy, Mariano, Lopez.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi, Simakan, Orban, Diallo, Raum, Haidara, Schlager, Nkunku, Forsberg, Szoboszlai, Werner.

Subs: Poulsen, Andre Silva, Blaswich, Halstenberg, Gvardiol, Novoa, Henrichs, Kampl.

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

Chelsea old boy Timo Werner (fifth from left) is in the RB Leipzig side to take on Real Madrid at the Bernabeu tonight. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

6.42pm BST

AC Milan 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb: Olivier Giroud has given AC Milan a half-time lead against Dinamo Zagreb at the San Siro, scoring from the spot just before the break.

6.26pm BST

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: “Pep Guardiola is not concerned about the prospect of a fixture pileup later in the season. Manchester City’s game against Tottenham last weekend was postponed after the death of the Queen and their trip to Arsenal on 19 October has been moved.”

6.26pm BST

Rangers v Napoli: “Giovanni van Bronckhorst has challenged his Rangers players to respond to the wounding criticism that has followed successive and heavy defeats when Napoli visit Ibrox,” writes Ewan Murray.

6.26pm BST

Chelsea v RB Salzburg: Graham Potter will attend his first ever Champions League match tonight, where he will have one of the best seats in the house as he takes charge of the hosts at Stamford Bridge for the very first time since being poached from Brighton.

6.26pm BST

Tonight's Champions League fixtures

Group A

Rangers 0-0 Napoli

Group E

AC Milan 0-0 Dinamo Zagreb (latest)

Chelsea v RB Salzburg

Group F

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Celtic (latest)

Real Madrid v RB Leipzig

Group G

FC Copenhagen v Sevilla

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Group H

Juventus v Benfica

Maccabi Haifa v Paris Saint-Germain

6.26pm BST

Some pre-match listening

Football Weekly podcast: Rory Smith and Philippe Aucaliar were our special guests as we looked back on last night’s CHampions League action, while taking time out to let Rory shamelessly plug his new book, Expected Goals: The Story of how Data Conquered Football and Changed the Game Forever. You can listen by clicking on this link, or download in all the usual podcast places.

6.25pm BST

Champions League group stages

There are four British teams in action in the nine Champions League group games being played tonight, with Chelsea, Manchester City, Rangers and Celtic all playing their second round of group games.

Having lost to Real Madrid last week, the Scottish champions are in the Polish capital of Warsaw , where their opponents, the Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, are playing their Champions League home games. In one of two early kick-offs this evening, Ange Postecoglou’s side currently … Meanwhile in Group E, AC Milan host Dinamo Zagreb at the San Siro, where the score is …

We’ll keep you up to date on all the goals as they go in around Europe, stay across all the major talking points and bring post-match reaction but stay tuned in the meantime for team news and build-up ahead of our 8pm (BST) kick-offs.