KSNT News

Woman charged with stealing trailer full of horses

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after theft occurred during an incident on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the 8100 block of SE California Avenue for a welfare check around midnight Saturday. The caller was on his way home with a trailer full of horses when he was flagged […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 17

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Albrecht, Joshua James; 38; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Crim discharge of...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Investigation follows crash that left one dead

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead on Saturday evening. Dispatch received a call around 5:45 p.m. Saturday that stated there had been a single vehicle crash near NW 46th Street and NW Landon Road. The gray 2015 Ford Taurus had been traveling west […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JCPD is conducting an investigation into an incident

Junction City police have confirmed that they are investigating an incident at Godfrey's Indoor Shooting Range and Tactical Supply. A social media statement was released by the business on Saturday. "This morning shortly after we opened, we had a customer ( whose identity has not been released ) take their...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

One dies following car fire North of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident led to a car fire north of Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 18, that an adult male has now died due to injuries sustained during an accident near the intersection of NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd. on Saturday evening.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police arrest Kansas felon for license plate, vehicle thefts

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of license plate and vehicle thefts in Salina have made an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested Anthony Bernal, 39, of Salina, in connection to the stolen license plate case, two stolen vehicle cases, and a case in which a loaf of bread and a package of Oscar Meyer hotdogs were stolen from a south Salina store, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Gun shot in the air; 43-year-old was intoxicated

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating attempted aggravated battery in Manhattan. Just after 9:15p.m. Wednesday, police filed a report for attempted aggravated battery, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana in 400 block of S. 5th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after gun fired in Manhattan, marijuana found on scene

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is investigating after a gun was fired in Manhattan on Wednesday night and marijuana was later found at the scene. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers were called to the 400 block of S 5th St. in Manhattan with reports of an attempted aggravated battery.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Woman jumps from from car during I-70 police chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase on I-70 that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 2:30p.m. Monday, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near the California Ave. exit for failing to signal a lane change, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the traffic stop, the driver fled the scene, initiating a pursuit.
1350kman.com

RCPD investigating reports of shots fired

Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated battery, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana in 400 block of S. 5th St. in Manhattan on September 14, 2022, around 9:15 p.m. 23- and 43-year-old males were listed as both the victims and suspects when it was reported a gun was shot into the air. The 43-year-old male was found to be intoxicated, and a gun and suspected marijuana were found on scene. The incident remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
WIBW

‘Clean Slate Day’ offers fresh start to some with criminal history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Shawnee Co. residents were given a chance to expunge their convictions and criminal arrests on Thursday, if the crime qualifies. The project called “Clean Slate Day” was held at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Agricultural Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. It was created by the Topeka Bar Association to allow others the chance to file a claim to determine if their convictions can be expunged, but it depends on the crime.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Minor injuries reported after 88-year-old falls asleep at wheel, hits barrier wall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only minor injuries were reported after an 88-year-old man fell asleep at the wheel and hit a barrier wall on I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 188.8 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
TOPEKA, KS
