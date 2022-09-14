Read full article on original website
Related
Woman charged with stealing trailer full of horses
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after theft occurred during an incident on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the 8100 block of SE California Avenue for a welfare check around midnight Saturday. The caller was on his way home with a trailer full of horses when he was flagged […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 17
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Albrecht, Joshua James; 38; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Crim discharge of...
Kan. woman wanted for burglary was transporting cocaine
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 3:30a.m. Sept. 14, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Investigation follows crash that left one dead
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead on Saturday evening. Dispatch received a call around 5:45 p.m. Saturday that stated there had been a single vehicle crash near NW 46th Street and NW Landon Road. The gray 2015 Ford Taurus had been traveling west […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
JCPD is conducting an investigation into an incident
Junction City police have confirmed that they are investigating an incident at Godfrey's Indoor Shooting Range and Tactical Supply. A social media statement was released by the business on Saturday. "This morning shortly after we opened, we had a customer ( whose identity has not been released ) take their...
WIBW
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident led to a car fire north of Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 18, that an adult male has now died due to injuries sustained during an accident near the intersection of NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd. on Saturday evening.
Police arrest Kansas felon for license plate, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of license plate and vehicle thefts in Salina have made an arrest. On Thursday, police arrested Anthony Bernal, 39, of Salina, in connection to the stolen license plate case, two stolen vehicle cases, and a case in which a loaf of bread and a package of Oscar Meyer hotdogs were stolen from a south Salina store, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.
Kansas man jailed for violent incident after all-night standoff
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent incident at a Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just after 11p.m. Wednesday, police were in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street in Topeka on an attempt to locate 42-year-old Damon Brook. Morgan, 42 of Topeka, on an...
Kan. woman injured after crash when driver attempts illegal u-turn
GEARY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Robert S. Collins, 21, Sarona, Wisconsin, was westbound on Interstate 70 three miles east of U.S. 77. A 2014 Subaru XV Crosstech driven...
Sheriff: Kansas man dead after car crash and fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. A 2015 Ford Taurus was westbound on NW 46th Street at Landon Road north of Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The car traveled off the road to the south and caught on fire. The...
UPDATE: More charges filed against former USD 383 paraeducator
MANHATTAN - Initially arrested on June 4, 2021, 33-year-old, Aaron Lee Zachry of Junction City has been arrested while still in custody. Zachry was arrested on 2 additional counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, where the offender is over 18 years of age, and the victim is under 14 years of age.
RCPD: Gun shot in the air; 43-year-old was intoxicated
MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating attempted aggravated battery in Manhattan. Just after 9:15p.m. Wednesday, police filed a report for attempted aggravated battery, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana in 400 block of S. 5th Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County activity report.
WIBW
RCPD investigates after gun fired in Manhattan, marijuana found on scene
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is investigating after a gun was fired in Manhattan on Wednesday night and marijuana was later found at the scene. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers were called to the 400 block of S 5th St. in Manhattan with reports of an attempted aggravated battery.
Sheriff: Woman jumps from from car during I-70 police chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase on I-70 that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 2:30p.m. Monday, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near the California Ave. exit for failing to signal a lane change, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the traffic stop, the driver fled the scene, initiating a pursuit.
Suspect arrested for fight in Aggieville that critically injured man
MANHATTAN– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight in Aggieville on August 28. With assistance from Fort Riley’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID), authorities have identified a suspect and made an arrest, according to the Riley County Police Department. On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-old Jordan Owens of Fort Riley...
1350kman.com
RCPD investigating reports of shots fired
Officers filed a report for attempted aggravated battery, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana in 400 block of S. 5th St. in Manhattan on September 14, 2022, around 9:15 p.m. 23- and 43-year-old males were listed as both the victims and suspects when it was reported a gun was shot into the air. The 43-year-old male was found to be intoxicated, and a gun and suspected marijuana were found on scene. The incident remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
WIBW
‘Clean Slate Day’ offers fresh start to some with criminal history
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Shawnee Co. residents were given a chance to expunge their convictions and criminal arrests on Thursday, if the crime qualifies. The project called “Clean Slate Day” was held at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Agricultural Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. It was created by the Topeka Bar Association to allow others the chance to file a claim to determine if their convictions can be expunged, but it depends on the crime.
Riley Co. Emergency Management sounds outdoor sirens due to high winds
RILEY COUNTY - Riley County Emergency Management sounded the outdoor warning sirens at 9:55 pm Saturday. The sirens were activated due to straight line winds of 70 MPH impacting the Ogden and Manhattan areas. Riley County Emergency Management recommends seeking shelter from the wind.
WIBW
Minor injuries reported after 88-year-old falls asleep at wheel, hits barrier wall
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only minor injuries were reported after an 88-year-old man fell asleep at the wheel and hit a barrier wall on I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 188.8 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
Thunderstorms rumbled through the region Saturday night
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WAS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKINSON AND WESTERN MORRIS COUNTIES... At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Woodbine to 4 miles south of Herington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph...
Little Apple Post
Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.https://littleapplepost.com/
Comments / 0