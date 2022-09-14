Read full article on original website
I write this as I prepare to take my oldest son back to campus for his sophomore year of college. My youngest son is beginning his junior year of high school, and I’m getting ready for the classes I’m teaching at Princeton this fall. For most of my life, I’ve looked forward to the beginning of the academic year with excitement. But in recent years, I’ve been a bit anxious in September. I blame it on the pandemic and its effects; I worry about all of us, especially when we separate from loved ones.
American culture holds mothers to a high standard of sacrifice and work. Sending children off to college is like a partial retirement from mothering. Like everyone retiring from high status jobs, mothers with empty nests deserve time and respect as they adapt. As my child prepares for his first year...
As tough as departing can be on a student, parents need to adjust to the new normal as well.Image via iStock. By Josh Stern, Vice President for Student Services and Dean of Students, Gwynedd Mercy University.
As a student in the present higher-level education system, I think it’s time someone spoke out about the advantages online learning has created. First, I went to college back in 2011 where I lived on campus and experienced the typical college life. I joined clubs and organizations, took part in community and sporting events, I even used the school gym and ate at the cafeteria. All these things were great but when push comes to shove, and everything doesn’t work out you see how this style of learning doesn’t work for everyone. When we think about college, we see eighteen- and nineteen-year-old young adults living in dorms and learning what it’s like to “adult.” What you don’t see are the older students, the second time students, the students like me who are trying to work a full-time job and get a degree because things didn’t align during my younger years. Online learning creates a new opportunity for people like me to work school into their already packed schedules and accomplish goals I never thought I’d reach.
