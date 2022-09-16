ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forget iPhone 14 — Samsung Galaxy S22 deal just dropped to $49

By Louis Ramirez
 3 days ago

The iPhone 14 may be getting all the attention this week, but we've found the perfect cell phone deal for Android fans.

For a limited time, you can get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 from $49 after trade-in at Samsung. Yes, you'll need to trade in your old phone to get this price, but that's one of the best Galaxy S22 deals we've seen all summer. (Make sure to read our guide to the best Samsung promo codes for more ways to save).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b36st_0hvIfMqg00

Galaxy S22: from $49 w/ trade-in @ Samsung
The S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. In our Galaxy S22 review , we called it a solid step ahead for Samsung, with noticeable improvements to the display and the camera. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPQyN_0hvIfMqg00

Unlocked Galaxy S22 (256GB): $799 $699 @ Amazon
If you don't have a phone that you can trade in, Amazon is offering the unlocked Galaxy S22 for just $699. That's $100 off and just $50 shy of its all-time price low at Amazon. View Deal

The 6.1-inch Galaxy S22 ($799.99) is the least-expensive of Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones. We rated it one of the best phones you can buy right now, especially since it packs the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that powers Samsung's costlier S22 phones.

The S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens.

In our Galaxy S22 hands on, we found it to be sharp and responsive, equal to that of any other Android flagship phone. It's a solid and worthy upgrade from an S20, but an otherwise dull upgrade if you have a Galaxy S21.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Galaxy S22 has a smaller battery than the S21, with a 3,700 mAh cell compared to the S21’s 4,000 mAh battery. That said, the improved adaptive refresh rate combined with the new chipset could prove to be more power efficient.

