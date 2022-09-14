ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Worst Bathrooms? Mashed Fans Weigh In - Exclusive Survey

Whether you prefer regional fast food restaurants or national chains, you're probably looking at a couple of factors before you decide where to get your meal: cheap cost, taste, quality, and perhaps most importantly, hygiene. Cleanliness is next to godliness, as the old saying goes. While many fast food restaurants have strict hygiene and cleanliness policies to ensure both the health and comfort of the customer, there's one place that some customers may never be comfortable enough to enter no matter how clean it is — the restroom.
French bulldog taken from San Lorenzo family found in Arizona; 2 arrested

SAN LORENZO – A French bulldog taken nearly two weeks ago from San Lorenzo is back home with its owners and two suspected dognappers are in custody after they were tracked to southeastern Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.Bruno, a 1-year-old French bulldog valued at $10,000, somehow got out of the house on Sept. 2 and was taken by the suspects, later identified as Uriah Byrd, 40, of San Francisco, and Saveya Maybury, 22, of Lewisville, Texas, authorities said.The pair left with Bruno in a silver Hyundai Sonata and didn't try to find the dog's owners to return...
SAN LORENZO, CA
Denny's: America's Family Restaurant

According to its official website, "Denny's is the place that is always open for you to be who you want, with the people you want, over the food you want…whenever you want. We celebrate the inherent creativity of our food and the uniqueness of all people. So, come as you are. Enjoy pancakes for dinner or burgers for breakfast. You are always welcome at America’s Diner, where we are Open for Anything."
The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month

Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Tragic Death Of Wine Pioneer Fred Franzia

He came from a family of winemakers, yet The Sacramento Bee called him an industry maverick. He had a colorful track record but was best known for turning Charles Shaw into a household name and a bestselling wine. Fred Franzia, the co-founder of the Bronco Wine Company, has died at the age of 79.
DENAIR, CA
What Is a Spec House, Anyway?

Buying real estate is risky. Building real estate, on the other hand, can be even riskier, especially when you’re creating what you believe to be someone else’s idea of a dream home. This is exactly what spec house builders are in the business of doing. If you’ve never...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
A 325-Square-Foot Brooklyn Apartment Adds Spunk to Traditional Pieces

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: The home is a mix of vintage and new. Mostly thrifted pieces and some hand me downs from my mom who is an interior designer. It was important for me to be able to entertain in a small space so I spent a lot of time optimizing the space for that. I live here with my rescued cat, Salty Cat, named after my favorite cooking ingredient — salt!
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS LA

Agave plants becoming popular target for thieves

Agave plants have become a popular target for thieves as these drought-tolerant plants become more popular, not only because of the dry weather but also due to the increasing popularity of tequila. Residents across Southern California are saying their blue agave plants are being stolen right out of their yards. While there are more than 300 agave species that are used to make another alcoholic drink, mezcal, only the blue agave plant is used to make tequila.The plants typically weigh about 100 pounds and are sold to distilleries to get in on an emerging market as well as the black market. "What's in these bottles is fantastic, and people are going to pay a good price for it," said Craig Reynolds, director of the California Agave Council. Plant nurseries said that the blue agave plant's price is peaking with some people trying to undercut the market. "It's easy money," said nursery owner Imelda Martinez.Homeowner Anna Gao surrounded her blue agave plants with an iron fence after it took a decade to grow in abundance. "I don't want people jumping in," she said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
