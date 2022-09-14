ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

California cleans up from mudslides, as fire gains strength

By MARCIO SANCHEZ and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOhr3_0hvIaEbp00

OAK GLEN, Calif. — (AP) — Rescuers searched Wednesday for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes in Southern California mountain communities, while firefighters held back a week-old blaze that gained renewed strength and forced more evacuations along foothills in the northern part of the state.

With thunderstorms forecast and more mudslides possible, evacuation orders remained in place in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains where flash floods washed away cars and buried buildings late Monday east of Los Angeles.

Five hundred miles (805 kilometers) to the north, the Mosquito Fire destroyed structures when flames erupted Tuesday afternoon, just hours after officials had reported making “great strides” in the battle.

“The fire was held in check overnight" and crews were able to keep flames from entering the town of Foresthill, fire spokesperson Scott McLean said Wednesday. He said some buildings burned, but the exact number won't be known until damage assessment teams were able to canvas the area 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

The blaze was one of three large fires in the state.

In Southern California, crews searched street by street for people who might be trapped by the mudflows that washed rocks, trees and other debris with astonishing force into Forest Falls, Oak Glen and Yucaipa and left a muddy mess and untold destruction.

Homes and other buildings were damaged, including a commercial building buried so high its roof collapsed, said Eric Sherwin, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

“We have boulders that moved through that weigh multiple tons,” Sherwin said. “It could take days just to find all the cars that are missing because they are completely covered by mud.”

A video showed a slow-moving black river of sludge rolling past the sign for the Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon on Monday followed seconds later by a surging wave of deeper mud carrying logs. The mud appeared to be head-high in places the next day.

Sherwin said crews were searching for one missing person.

Residents who tried to return home found it tough going in the sticky mess.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Perla Halbert, whose feet were caked in mud after trying to walk to her home. “If you try and take two steps, you get submerged. You just get stuck.”

Halbert had been out of town and returned to her Oak Glen home late Monday to find the driveway covered with a few inches of mud. Her family stayed the night with family members and returned after first light to discover several feet of mud and a fence washed away.

Her husband went to buy boots and coveralls before trekking through the muck to assess the damage.

“There’s lots of rocks and so much mud. But hopefully the house itself is OK,” she said.

Officials lifted some mandatory evacuation and shelter in place orders Tuesday evening.

Workers were able to clear most of Valley of the Falls Drive — the only road to Forests Falls — and teams were assessing damage. Other major roads in the San Bernardino Mountains were reopened.

The rains were the remnants of a tropical storm that brought high winds and some badly needed rainfall to drought-stricken Southern California last week, helping firefighters largely corral the Fairview Fire that had been burning out of control about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of the mudslides.

The mud flows and flash flooding occurred in parts of the San Bernardino Mountains where there are burn scars — areas where there’s little vegetation to hold the soil — from the 2020 wildfires.

The mudslides occurred about 175 miles (280 kilometers) east of Montecito, where enormous debris flows killed more than 20 people and destroyed hundreds of homes in January 2018, a month after a huge wildfire scorched hillsides.

The Fairview Fire was burning about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. The 44-square-mile (114-square-kilometer) blaze was 69% contained by Wednesday morning. Two people died fleeing the fire, which destroyed at least 35 homes and other structures in Riverside County.

The Mosquito Fire had grown to nearly 91 square miles (nearly 236 square kilometers), with 20% containment Wednesday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

More than 11,000 people have been evacuated and nearly 6,000 structures are threatened — an increase in both figures as the blaze raged Tuesday near Foresthill and Todd Valley after a spot fire jumped the Middle Fork of the American River, officials said. More than 45 homes and other buildings have been destroyed.

Increased winds Tuesday pushed out a smoke inversion layer that had been stifling the blaze and gave fresh oxygen to the flames, McLean said. The area is full of extremely dry fuels that were rapidly igniting, challenging both firefighters on the ground and aircraft.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in its history.

___

Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

___

For more AP coverage of the climate and environment: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Weekend weather concerns Northern California firefighters

FORESTHILL, CALIF. - A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters’ efforts in Northern California to battle the week-old blaze that’s become the largest in the state so far this year. The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.6 centimeters) to more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Forest Falls Flash Flooding In Southern California

Rescuers are searching for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in Southern California mountains. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments are ongoing Wednesday in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. Evacuation orders also remain in place. Meanwhile firefighters held back a week-old blaze that gained renewed strength and forced more evacuations along foothills of the Sierra Nevada in the northern part of the state. Some structures burned, but crews were able to keep flames from entering the town of Foresthill.
FORESTHILL, CA
SFGate

Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth...
YUCAIPA, CA
KTLA

Forest Falls family reunited with dog lost in mudslide

Devastating debris flows in San Bernardino County destroyed homes, uprooted families and left at least one person dead this week. But on Friday, search and rescue volunteers were able to report a glimmer of good news. After more than two days of intense searching of mud and debris in Forest Falls, Urban Search and Rescue […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
State
California State
City
Oak Glen, CA
City
Forest Falls, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Yucaipa, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
People

Massive Mudslides Destroy Restaurant and Damage Homes in Southern California: Looked Like 'Lava'

Tropical Storm Kay caused heavy rain and strong winds to hit part of the state over the weekend Mudslides and debris flow affected parts of Southern California after a tropical storm led to heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend. According to the Associated Press, rains caused by Tropical Storm Kay led to massive mudslides on Tuesday, which washed away cars and damaged homes and buildings in San Bernadino County. One building, the outlet reported, was buried so high with mud that its roof caved in. A video posted to Twitter...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
WDBO

Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared

JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The...
ALASKA STATE
CBS LA

Dozens of homes, buildings damaged or destroyed by mudslides in Forest Falls, Oak Glen

Flash floods and mudflows destroyed and damaged dozens of homes and buildings in the San Bernardino County communities of Forest Falls, Yucaipa and Oak Glen, authorities said.Heavy rain in the San Bernardino County mountains last weekend caused widespread damage in communities near recent burn scars, according to San Bernardino County Fire. The department's Office of the Fire Marshal mobilized a 15-person Damage Assessment Team to get a complete picture of the devastation.The team completed its assessment, and the numbers were grim:Forest Falls:6 Single family residences destroyed1 Single family residence deck/parking area destroyedOak Glen:2 Single family residence destroyed8 Single family residences...
FOREST FALLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Cal Fire#Rescuers
KTLA

Crews recover body of woman, 62, swept away by mudslide in San Bernardino County

Authorities have recovered the body of a woman who disappeared when torrential downpours caused a massive mudslide in the mountains of San Bernardino County earlier this week. Doris Jagiello, 62, of Forest Falls was located Thursday under several feet of mud, rock and debris, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department announced. She had disappeared Monday afternoon […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

All of California avoids list of cities for cheaters in US

LOS ANGELES - If you're looking to link up with someone who apparently will never cheat on you, pack your bags and head to Southern California if you aren't here already!. A new study from MyDatingAdviser.com used its Infidelity Index to make the list, studying 200 major U.S. cities over a variety of factors including marriage, divorce, and separation rates. It also factored into the mix the number of places to meet for an affair, as well as number of Google searches for the word "affair" and hookup website "Ashley Madison."
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
KTLA

Rain is back in the forecast next week, for some

Make sure your umbrella is handy, because rain is coming back to some parts of the Central Coast late this weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service. A storm is expected to hit San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties later Sunday through Monday. Rain predictions from the Weather Service show […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WDBO

California governor signs sweeping climate legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a sweeping package of bills Friday to expand California's reliance on clean energy and reduce carbon emissions, moves he said further establish the state as a global climate leader. The new laws include proposals aimed at reducing exposure to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought.During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters towards the Eastern Pacific and Asia. In La Niña events stronger than average trade winds continue to push warm waters east, but also bring colder water to the surface. Typically, during a La Niña event, the weather will be drier and warmer in Southern California, while wetter and colder in areas like Northern California...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy