Watch Ozzy Osbourne’s full halftime performance at opening NFL game

Ozzy Osbourne has shared his full performance from his halftime set during the NFL’s season opening game last Thursday in Los Angeles.

Leading up to the game, a press release said that a "portion" of Ozzy's performance would air as part of the NBC broadcast. Metal heads who tuned in to see the Prince of Darkness rock LA's SoFi Stadium were disappointed to find that NBC only showed about 10 seconds of Ozzy before cutting back to analysis of the game's first half.

Now, you can finally watch the performance in its entirety streaming via Ozzy's YouTube.

The seven-minute set included renditions of "Patient Number 9," the title track off Ozzy's just-released solo album, and his solo classic "Crazy Train." Ozzy's backing band included drummer Tommy Clufetos, bassist Chris Chaney and Patient Number 9 producer Andrew Watt on guitar. Black Label Society frontman and Ozzy touring guitarist Zakk Wylde joined in to shred the solo on "Crazy Train."

The halftime performance marked Ozzy’s first U.S. live appearance since he played the 2019 American Music Awards alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott. He hasn’t played a full live show since New Year’s Eve 2018.

