School Safety Tips for the New School Year
A new school year brings anxieties for everyone — students, parents and teachers — but concerns about safety shouldn’t be a part of those new semester jitters. For the past three years, safety concerns about COVID-19 have been at the forefront in schools. In 2022, taking a holistic approach to safety is paramount, says the safety and security chief at one of the biggest districts in the country.
Inclusive Play Places in Chicagoland That Everyone Will Love
Do you want to take your child to an inclusive play place, but you’re not sure where to go? We’ve got you covered. Here are some local places in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs that are accessible and sensory-friendly. Sandlot. Address: 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. The...
Teaching Kids Spatial Intelligence
Grow preschoolers’ spatial thinking to prepare them for academic success. Many parents work hard to develop their kids’ math and reading skills in preparation for school, but there is one important piece to the puzzle that is often overlooked simply because parents don’t know about it: Spatial intelligence.
Kids’ Classes for a New Generation
Is your child getting sick of doing the same things after school and on the weekends? Are they looking for something new and exciting? Then, look no further because we’ve got you covered. Today’s little learners have an advantage on their parents because the kids’ class scene is virtually...
Why Arts Education Is Important at Chicago City Day School
When children have opportunities to learn through art, music, performance and creative expression, they develop more than an appreciation for the arts. They build self-confidence, learn to solve problems creatively and collaborate to reach a common goal. That’s why arts education is important for a whole-child learning experience, says Sarah Young, Visual Arts Teacher at Chicago City Day School, a JK-8 independent school on Chicago’s North Side.
Building Success for Students With Differing Abilities at Elmhurst University Academy
Thinking about the future can be overwhelming for parents of students who wouldn’t necessarily succeed in a mainstream college or university. It’s especially challenging if you are wondering what a quality college environment looks like for students who learn differently. But colleges that are just right for your teen or young adult do exist — and there are key factors you should consider when making your selection, according to the team behind Elmhurst University’s innovative Elmhurst Learning and Success Academy (ELSA).
How an Academic Plan Can Reduce Stress and Increase Student Success
We all know the feeling of having too much to do in too little time. Between sports and AP classes, clubs and extracurricular activities, no one is busier than your high school student. But, with a little effort, your child can navigate a jam-packed school year without becoming overwhelmed. It all starts with an academic plan, says Carla Pedersen, Regional Director with Academic Approach, a test-prep and academic tutoring company in Chicago.
My COVID-gen Kid and Her Social Anxiety
My 5-year-old daughter has lived close to half of her existence in quarantine, in a mask, social distancing, sanitizing, nose swabbing and everything else that comes with COVID life. This is her normal everyday as she knows it with no recollection of what pre-pandemic life was like. Before COVID, my...
Building the Bond Between Grandparents and Grandkids
The generation gap may seem wide between grandparents and grandchildren, but there is one thing that all humans have in common: a desire to feel useful. From an eager toddler insisting, “I help you!” to an avid octogenarian gardener identifying issues in the backyard, everyone wants to be of use or help to another.
Friend Getaways That Can Improve Your Health
Research shows that spending time with friends not only can improve your mood but also your long-term wellbeing. Here are four ideas for weekends to book with your buds. Grand Rapids receives accolades for its exceptional craft beverages and international art competition. Sample ales while experiencing ArtPrize Sept. 15-Oct. 2. Artists exhibit in parks, bars and museums, and the public votes for winners of $450,000 in prizes.
Fall Foraging for Families
Mushroom hunting is a great way for families to spend time outdoors while learning about nature. With their otherworldly variety of colors and forms, mushrooms are fascinating subjects for a photo safari. For those who enjoy foraging and eating wild mushrooms, they have the added benefit of finding something tasty as well.
My Mantra: It’s All Part of the Adventure
Hannah Tung is a Chicago mom who, along with her husband Freddy, is committed to keeping their adventures going even after kids. They have backpacked the Alps with a baby and sailed the canals of Venice with a 9-month-old. Their four kids have hiked into the heart of Icelandic glaciers and watched the Eiffel Tower sparkle at dusk. Hannah is always up for an adventure and finds great joy in encouraging other parents to do the same on her Instagram page @outoftowntravel.
Discover Diverse Ecosystems at the Forest Preserves of Cook County
Did you know that Cook County is host to the most biodiverse area in the entire state of Illinois? Most Chicagoland families are no more than about 20 minutes from the natural wonders — and astounding variety of biodiversity and ecosystems — offered within the one of the largest forest preserves systems in the entire country. This is all courtesy, of course, to 70,000 acres of protected lands included in the Forest Preserves of Cook County.
Wacky and Fun Chicago Places Kids Will Love
If you’re eager for a family adventure, Chicago is filled with historic, wacky and wonderful gems tucked away in hidden corners — or hiding in plain sight. Here’s where to find them. Aji Ichiban. Address: 2117 S. China Place, Chicago. Aji Ichiban transforms the typical penny candy...
Car Services That Cater to Chicago Families
When you’re traveling with kids, you’ve got enough to worry about without having to think through logistics of what lot to park in, where to catch a shuttle bus or how long it will take you to install and de-install a rear facing car seat in a cab.
Local Moms on a Mission to End Gun Violence
Following the tragic event at the Highland Park parade on July 4 that killed 7 people and wounded more than 30 others, Kitty Brandtner, a Winnetka mom of three, took to social media to vent her frustrations. “When will enough be enough?”. “Why would a human NEED an AR-15?”. “What...
