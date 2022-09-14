ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC Fight Night 210 pre-event facts: Can Cory Sandhagen snap his skid?

By Mike Bohn
 4 days ago
The UFC hosts its final event of September on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 210, which goes down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams entirely on ESPN+.

A crucial bantamweight matchup serves as the main event. Cory Sandhagen (14-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) will attempt to snap his two-fight skid when he takes on the surging Song Yadong (19-6-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) in a showdown scheduled for five rounds.

For more on the numbers, check below for MMA Junkie’s pre-event facts about UFC Fight Night 210.

Cory Sandhagen

Sandhagen has earned nine of his 14 career victories by stoppage. That includes five of his seven UFC wins.

Sandhagen’s 28-second knockout victory at UFC Fight Night 184 marked the second fastest flying knee finish in UFC history behind Jorge Masvidal’s five-second win at UFC 239

Sandhagen is one of three fighters in UFC history to earn knockouts stemming from a flying knee and a spinning wheel kick. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Edson Barboza also accomplished the feat.

Sandhagen is one of 13 fighters in UFC history to earn a knockout stemming from a spinning wheel kick. He accomplished the feat at UFC Fight Night 179

Sandhagen and Petr Yan combined for 318 significant strikes landed at UFC 267, the second most in a single UFC bantamweight fight between Marlon Vera vs. Rob Font (430) at UFC on ESPN 35.

Song Yadong

Yadong is 6-1-1 since he dropped to the UFC bantamweight division.

Yadong has earned five of his eight UFC victories by stoppage.

Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Chidi Njokuani (22-7 MMA, 2-0 UFC) has earned both of his UFC victories by first-round knockout.

Njokuani has earned 14 of his 15 career stoppage victories by knockout.

Njokuani’s 16-second victory at UFC Fight Night 200 marked the second-fastest debut in UFC middleweight history behind Marc Weir’s 10-second win at UFC 38.

Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo

Andre Fili (21-9 MMA, 9-8 UFC) competes in his 19th UFC featherweight bout, the fourth-most appearances in divisional history behind Darren Elkins (24), Max Holloway (24) and Cub Swanson (21).

Fili’s three-fight winless skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since June 2020.

Bill Algeo (16-6 MMA, 3-2 UFC) lands 54.9 percent of his significant strike attempts in UFC featherweight competition, the third-best rate in divisional history behind Jimy Hettes (57.3 percent) and Alexander Volkanovski (56.6 percent).

Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Anthony Hernandez (9-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) is the only fighter in UFC history to earn a victory and suffer a loss by anaconda choke submission.

Hernandez lands 70 percent of his takedown attempts in UFC middleweight competition, the best rate in divisional history.

Marc-Andre Barriault’s (14-5 MMA, 3-4 UFC) victory at the 4:56 mark of Round 3 at UFC 260 marked the second latest stoppage in UFC middleweight history behind Garreth McLellan (4:58, Round 3) at UFC Fight Night 76.

Barriault lands 5.81 significant strikes per minute in UFC middleweight competition, the fourth-best rate in divisional history behind Paulo Costa (6.49), Phil Hawes (6.11) and Sean Strickland (5.99).

Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini

Damon Jackson (21-4-1 MMA, 4-2-1 UFC) is 4-1 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in September 2020.

Jackson has earned 18 of his 21 career victories by stoppage.

Jackson is the only fighter in UFC history to have a record of 1-1-1 with one no contest in his first four octagon appearances.

Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce

Trevin Giles (14-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) can become the 14th fighter in history to earn victories in three UFC weight classes. He’s won at light heavyweight and middleweight.

Joe Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski

Alen Amedovski (8-3 MMA, 0-3 UFC) has suffered three consecutive losses after beginning his career 8-0.

Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann

Aspen Ladd (9-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) enters the event of the first losing skid of her career.

Ladd’s three knockout victories in UFC women’s bantamweight competition are tied for the second-most in divisional history behind Amanda Nunes (six).

Sara McMann (13-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) competes in her 14th UFC women’s bantamweight bout, tied with Nunes for the second-most appearances in divisional history behind Raquel Pennington (15).

seven victories in UFC women’s bantamweight competition are tied for third-most in divisional history behind Nunes (12) and Pennington (10).

McMann has landed 27 takedowns in UFC women’s bantamweight competition, the most in divisional history.

McMann’s two submission victories in UFC women’s bantamweight competition are tied for second-most in divisional history behind Ronda Rousey (three).

McMann’s victory at 1:14 of Round 1 at UFC Fight Night 105 marked the second fastest submission in UFC women’s bantamweight history behind Rousey’s 14-second finish of Cat Zingano at UFC 184.

Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson’s (10-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC) competes in her 13th UFC women’s flyweight bout, the most appearances in divisional history.

Robertson’s seven victories in UFC women’s flyweight competition are third-most in divisional history behind Valentina Shevchenko (nine) and Katlyn Chookagian (nine).

Robertson’s six stoppage victories in UFC women’s flyweight competition are most in divisional history.

Robertson’s five submission victories in UFC women’s competition are most in company history.

Robertson’s five submission victories in UFC women’s flyweight competition are most in divisional history.

Robertson has landed 18 takedowns in UFC women’s flyweight competition, the second-most in divisional history behind Shevchenko (31).

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 210.

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

