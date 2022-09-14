ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy 'very optimistic' about Dak Prescott's status after hand surgery

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evVXm_0hvIXHeB00

The Dallas Cowboys are treating quarterback Dak Prescott as if he's Wolverine. Prescott continued to receive a positive injury prognosis Wednesday after head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very optimistic about Prescott's status.

McCarthy said Prescott would heal for 7-10 days before the team could begin the next step in his rehab.

That 7-10 day timeline should be taken with a grain of salt. It doesn't necessarily mean Prescott is on track to return sooner than expected. It likely means he'll rest for those days and then the team will determine if he's ready to ramp up activities.

Prescott was originally expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to the injury, but the Cowboys are acting as if he has a superhuman healing factor. Owner Jerry Jones said Prescott would not be placed on Injured Reserve, meaning the team is leaving open the possibility Prescott returns in the next four weeks. McCarthy's comments also appear to indicate Prescott could return early.

Dak Prescott aiming to return quickly after surgery

It's possible Prescott makes it back earlier than his initial diagnosis. Russell Wilson sustained a finger injury last season and missed just three games before he got back on the field. Prescott and Wilson did not sustain the same injury, though. Prescott injured his thumb and Wilson injured his middle finger.

Wilson wasn't particularly effective upon coming back. He threw 6 touchdowns against 4 interceptions in his first six games post-injury. Perhaps Prescott will perform better once he's back, but that's no guarantee. Even if Prescott defies the odds and gets back on the field far sooner than expected, there is still going to be significant concern over his ability to perform at a high level.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Jerry Jones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy