Cate Orlina

What Are Business Processes and Why They Matter

All business processes are not created equal. Some are more important than others, and some can be just as valuable as output. Processes are the way your business operates and how it uses technology to make itself more efficient. To capture business processes, you must have a clear idea of what your process is and why it matters. This will help you to identify the different parts of your process, which will then help you to streamline it and make it work better for your company.
cryptoglobe.com

Luart Officially Rebrands to Arcnes as the Platform Looks to Be More Than Just an NFT Marketplace

Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it’s a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.
HackerNoon

An Intro to Resiliency, DHT, and Autonomous Economic Agents

What is resiliency and fault tolerance (DHT) and why does it matter?. According to the paper published by Lokman Rahmani et al., the S/Kademlia distributed hash table (DHT) used by the ACN is resilient against malicious attacks and faults. After a short grace period, the rest of the peers drop the failing or disconnected peer from their networks. As the data at the failed peer has already been replicated, there will be no loss of data. This helps reduce the risk of Sybil attacks, in which a user joins the DHT under a false identity.
freightwaves.com

FMC seeks to limit ocean carriers’ leverage on container space

The Federal Maritime Commission is proposing a rule aimed at preventing ocean carriers from locking out customers from the carriers’ available vessel space. The notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM), expected to be published this week in the Federal Register, will give the public 30 days to comment on a provision included in the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 that prohibits ocean carriers from unreasonably refusing to deal or negotiate with respect to vessel space accommodations.
ceoworld.biz

Keep your Employees Happy: Employee Engagement & Experience

Key Principles for CEOs: CEOs are constantly looking for ways to improve employee engagement and experiences. They want to see their people engaging with their work, both in the short term and long term. Here’s a look at some of the most common engagement principles for CEOs, and how they can be applied.
The Hill

Why you should take a job offering learning & development

You’ve received two job offers. No, make that four in today’s strong labor market. On paper, they’re all pretty equivalent. Roughly the same salary, give or take a few dollars, and similar benefits. Three are for positions similar to the one you’ve been doing for a couple...
NewsBreak
rigzone.com

Schlumberger And Cognite Form Strategic Data Solutions Partnership

Schlumberger has partnered with Cognite to enable the integration of respective data in a single platform. — Schlumberger and Cognite have inked a strategic partnership that would see the integration of Schlumberger’s Enterprise Data Solution for subsurface with Cognite Data Fusion. Through this partnership, customers can integrate data from reservoirs, wells, and facilities in a single, open platform, and leverage embedded AI and advanced analytics tools to optimize production, reduce costs and decrease operational footprint.
freightwaves.com

DriverReach aids trucking companies with critical tasks — Taking the Hire Road

Recruiting and retention is incredibly important in any industry but especially in one with high turnover rates like trucking. The American Trucking Associations reported that large fleets averaged an 89% driver turnover rate in March 2021. That number has since grown and is now in the 90% range. DriverReach sees...
thefastmode.com

Optiva Launches 5G Telecom Charging Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace

Optiva, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts...
Inc.com

Connection Is the Key to Effective Communication With Your Team

Every form of communication involves two people: The individual communicating the message and the individual receiving and interpreting that message. Whether speaking to a team leader in your office or the entire company at a town hall event, you are speaking directly to each individual. Acknowledging this simple truth helps you stay present so you can connect with the other person and be aware of their experience of the interaction.
Benzinga

Infinite Group Inc. Earns Investors Attention, Shares Jump After Announcing Strategic Integrations For Its Nodeware® SaaS Platform ($IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) IMCI is consolidating after a relatively strong week. On Monday, shares soared by over 25% after an announcement from its wholly-owned subsidiary, IGI CyberLabs, that its patented award-winning Nodeware® technology made further progress supporting vital integrations in the MSP ecosystem through key strategic partnerships. These integrations are expected to be more than just near-term value drivers for IMCI and its investors. They also accelerate IMCI's long-term mission to provide powerful and robust solutions that enable their partners and clients to simplify business processes, increase revenue, and deliver added value to their own customers.
Mex Allen

How To Integrate Vulnerability Assessment Into Vulnerability Management Program?

As the name suggests, vulnerability assessment is a process of evaluating the security loopholes present in your cybersecurity systems. It tells you whether your cybersecurity systems can be breached or not and what will be the severity level of those breaches. In addition to this, it will also tell businesses how to remediate and mitigate the risk of cybersecurity attacks and data breaches.
NEWSBTC

Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership

According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
ceoworld.biz

How to Foster a Culture of Communication in Your Organization

As you move up the hierarchy in an organization, you become less involved in the day-to-day operations, including communicating with team members. To overcome communication barriers and create a more cohesive and productive organization — and retain your talented employees — you need to put concrete solutions in place. Follow these steps to improve communication within your company.
Benzinga

Coresight Research Features Digital Wave Technology in PIM Innovator Intelligence Report

As part of Coresight Research's Innovator Intelligence series of reports, the research and advisory firm that specializes in retail and technology, provides an in-depth look at modern product information management (PIM) and Digital Wave Technology, the solutions provider that makes omnichannel possible for retailers and brands. This press release features...
