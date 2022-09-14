All business processes are not created equal. Some are more important than others, and some can be just as valuable as output. Processes are the way your business operates and how it uses technology to make itself more efficient. To capture business processes, you must have a clear idea of what your process is and why it matters. This will help you to identify the different parts of your process, which will then help you to streamline it and make it work better for your company.

24 DAYS AGO