What Are Business Processes and Why They Matter
All business processes are not created equal. Some are more important than others, and some can be just as valuable as output. Processes are the way your business operates and how it uses technology to make itself more efficient. To capture business processes, you must have a clear idea of what your process is and why it matters. This will help you to identify the different parts of your process, which will then help you to streamline it and make it work better for your company.
cryptoglobe.com
Luart Officially Rebrands to Arcnes as the Platform Looks to Be More Than Just an NFT Marketplace
Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it’s a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.
An Intro to Resiliency, DHT, and Autonomous Economic Agents
What is resiliency and fault tolerance (DHT) and why does it matter?. According to the paper published by Lokman Rahmani et al., the S/Kademlia distributed hash table (DHT) used by the ACN is resilient against malicious attacks and faults. After a short grace period, the rest of the peers drop the failing or disconnected peer from their networks. As the data at the failed peer has already been replicated, there will be no loss of data. This helps reduce the risk of Sybil attacks, in which a user joins the DHT under a false identity.
How to Scale Your Team Responsibly and Successfully
Scaling responsibly and with intention are the keys to maintaining business continuity through growth. Here are tips to successfully scale your team.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
freightwaves.com
FMC seeks to limit ocean carriers’ leverage on container space
The Federal Maritime Commission is proposing a rule aimed at preventing ocean carriers from locking out customers from the carriers’ available vessel space. The notice of proposed rulemaking (NPRM), expected to be published this week in the Federal Register, will give the public 30 days to comment on a provision included in the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2022 that prohibits ocean carriers from unreasonably refusing to deal or negotiate with respect to vessel space accommodations.
ceoworld.biz
Keep your Employees Happy: Employee Engagement & Experience
Key Principles for CEOs: CEOs are constantly looking for ways to improve employee engagement and experiences. They want to see their people engaging with their work, both in the short term and long term. Here’s a look at some of the most common engagement principles for CEOs, and how they can be applied.
Why you should take a job offering learning & development
You’ve received two job offers. No, make that four in today’s strong labor market. On paper, they’re all pretty equivalent. Roughly the same salary, give or take a few dollars, and similar benefits. Three are for positions similar to the one you’ve been doing for a couple...
rigzone.com
Schlumberger And Cognite Form Strategic Data Solutions Partnership
Schlumberger has partnered with Cognite to enable the integration of respective data in a single platform. — Schlumberger and Cognite have inked a strategic partnership that would see the integration of Schlumberger’s Enterprise Data Solution for subsurface with Cognite Data Fusion. Through this partnership, customers can integrate data from reservoirs, wells, and facilities in a single, open platform, and leverage embedded AI and advanced analytics tools to optimize production, reduce costs and decrease operational footprint.
freightwaves.com
DriverReach aids trucking companies with critical tasks — Taking the Hire Road
Recruiting and retention is incredibly important in any industry but especially in one with high turnover rates like trucking. The American Trucking Associations reported that large fleets averaged an 89% driver turnover rate in March 2021. That number has since grown and is now in the 90% range. DriverReach sees...
thefastmode.com
Optiva Launches 5G Telecom Charging Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace
Optiva, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts...
Wellbeing Digital Reports 4Q Finances, 'Three Key Pillars' Stay Strong
Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. KONEF filed its financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 and provided some insight on their most recent businesses. Total revenue of $872.731 (CA$1,160,547), representing a 2.5% increase compared to 2021’s same quarter. Total net loss of $3.050.587 (CA$4,056,632), compared to greater loss...
Inc.com
Connection Is the Key to Effective Communication With Your Team
Every form of communication involves two people: The individual communicating the message and the individual receiving and interpreting that message. Whether speaking to a team leader in your office or the entire company at a town hall event, you are speaking directly to each individual. Acknowledging this simple truth helps you stay present so you can connect with the other person and be aware of their experience of the interaction.
Benzinga
Infinite Group Inc. Earns Investors Attention, Shares Jump After Announcing Strategic Integrations For Its Nodeware® SaaS Platform ($IMCI)
Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) IMCI is consolidating after a relatively strong week. On Monday, shares soared by over 25% after an announcement from its wholly-owned subsidiary, IGI CyberLabs, that its patented award-winning Nodeware® technology made further progress supporting vital integrations in the MSP ecosystem through key strategic partnerships. These integrations are expected to be more than just near-term value drivers for IMCI and its investors. They also accelerate IMCI's long-term mission to provide powerful and robust solutions that enable their partners and clients to simplify business processes, increase revenue, and deliver added value to their own customers.
How To Integrate Vulnerability Assessment Into Vulnerability Management Program?
As the name suggests, vulnerability assessment is a process of evaluating the security loopholes present in your cybersecurity systems. It tells you whether your cybersecurity systems can be breached or not and what will be the severity level of those breaches. In addition to this, it will also tell businesses how to remediate and mitigate the risk of cybersecurity attacks and data breaches.
NEWSBTC
Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership
According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
ceoworld.biz
How to Foster a Culture of Communication in Your Organization
As you move up the hierarchy in an organization, you become less involved in the day-to-day operations, including communicating with team members. To overcome communication barriers and create a more cohesive and productive organization — and retain your talented employees — you need to put concrete solutions in place. Follow these steps to improve communication within your company.
Benzinga
Coresight Research Features Digital Wave Technology in PIM Innovator Intelligence Report
As part of Coresight Research's Innovator Intelligence series of reports, the research and advisory firm that specializes in retail and technology, provides an in-depth look at modern product information management (PIM) and Digital Wave Technology, the solutions provider that makes omnichannel possible for retailers and brands. This press release features...
LG links with Parsons School of Design for super-giant AI project
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Group will be working with the Parsons School of Design in New York to develop artificial intelligence that can help people learn art and design. During the next three years, LG AI Research and Parsons plan to tackle various projects for advancing...
