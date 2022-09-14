Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
How the 2024 Ford Mustang Stacks Up against the Chevy Camaro
Camaro versus Mustang is a rivalry for the ages. We've been comparing the two ever since we can remember. So now that the new 2024 Mustang is here, we're obligated to stack it up against its crosstown rival, the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro. It's not exactly a fair fight, as the...
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a performance bargain with a lot to offer. However, cars like the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 will outrun it with ease. The post 4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked
The fastest Ford Mustangs are serious performers. However, some are faster than others, like the Shelby GT500 and Mustang Mach 1. The post Fastest Ford Mustangs: Quickest Accelerating Ponies Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang Engines: New EcoBoost and V-8 Options, Zero Electrification
There is officially a seventh generation Ford Mustang, and the newest pony car—codenamed S650—comes powered by a choice of three gas-burning engines. Real engines! No electrification! These engines are even all new or highly revised. Can we get a hallelujah?! The InEVitable electrified and autonomous future is bearing down on us, but soul-enriching internal-combustion, capable of delivering far more than A-to-B transportation, is still very much alive at Ford Blue. Let's take a deeper dive into the three engines on offer in the 2024 Ford Mustang and see how they've adapted to survive into a Tier 3/LEV III emissions future, clawing back some power that was recently lost in the name of emissions.
Top Speed
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Makes The Last Call With 807 HP
Dodge launched the fifth out of a series of seven “Last Call” models the company designed to say goodbye to the traditional Charger and Challenger as a new era is about to begin. After the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models, the new Charger King Daytona made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will be limited to only 300 units and comes with an extra 10 horsepower over the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - the model it is based on. The sixth model will be unveiled on September 21, 2022, while the last one will arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. You can start placing your orders later in the fall of 2022 when we will also get details on the prices.
Ford's New Mustang Inspired by Fox Body Design
Ford's designers found inspiration for the new Mustang in an old Mustang.
Hellcat Charger Wipes The Floor With ZL1 Camaro
Some people are born to race on the quarter mile track, think Dominique Toroto or Dale Earnhardt. However, others are better reserved for driving in the test and tune class practicing until they can get a little better at it. This was certainly the case with one Camaro owner whose burnout skills and throttle control need a lot of work. Of course, there is something kind of special about this particular race that sets it apart from other interesting competitive runs. That is the cars racing and after you see how this went down you'll be rolling on the floor laughing.
2023 Chrysler 300C Looks Like A Classy Send-Off
We've said some terrible things about the Chrysler 300 in the past, but we stand by our opinion that the standard car is nothing special. The Pentastar V6-powered base model lacks the excitement of the discontinued SRT-8, and you have to pay extra for a V8, but it's only the 5.7-liter, not the 6.4-liter from the SRT products. Sacrilege.
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
TechCrunch
Jeep turns to its heritage for newest and cheapest plug-in hybrid Wrangler
The Willys 4xe, which debuted Wednesday at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, has a base price of $53,995, excluding any tax credits or the $1,595 destination fee. That makes the Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe the cheapest trim in the brand’s growing plug-in hybrid portfolio. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe sits at the top of the lineup, followed by the High Altitude 4xe, the Sahara 4xe and now, the Willys 4xe.
MotorTrend Magazine
See All the New 2024 Ford Mustang Paint Colors
Despite recent trends making it seem all the more unlikely, we've actually been blessed with another generation of the iconic Ford Mustang, returning again with its growling 5.0-liter V-8 and available manual transmission for a seventh generation. A large part of the Mustang's ongoing legacy is the continuous churn of new or reintroduced paint colors offered from model to model, year to year, mixing it up in interesting ways—and it's no different for the new car.
Buy This Groovy ’70s Ford Pinto Cruiser Wagon and Step Back in Time
Mike Widdes via Facebook MarketplaceLouvers, graphics, orange vinyl and a round bubble window are alright, alright, alright with us.
2024 Ford Mustang S650: Everything You Need to Know Before the Big Reveal
KGP Photography / The DriveThe next-gen Mustang's camo will be peeled away on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Debuts Dedicated Track Versions of New 2024 Mustang
The new 2024 Ford Mustang will be honed for track driving with two special versions of the Dark Horse. The Dark Horse S gets a roll cage, race seats, an adjustable rear wing, and a revised suspension, while the Dark Horse R takes things further with a fuel cell, a stiffer body, and unique wheels.
Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV
Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
Ram Wants A Piece of The Small Truck Market
The Ford Maverick's success has drawn Ram's attention, and it's gearing up for a fight.
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford Super Duty Next-Gen Truck Teased, Will Debut on September 27
The next generation of the Ford Super Duty pickup trucks will be revealed on September 27. Ford announced the heavy-duty truck's reveal date with a short teaser video posted today on its social media accounts. The 11-second clip provides a clear glimpse of the new Super Duty's headlight design, but...
Top Speed
2023 Ducati Monster SP Breaks Cover At ,595 [ Hits & Misses ] - gallery
For its second world premiere, the Bologna brand has taken the wraps off the Monster SP. Headlining the Monster lineup, the SP variant has plenty of bling to set it apart from the standard variant. The highlight here is the front and rear Ohlins suspension, accompanied by Brembo Stylema brakes...
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is Rightly Called The ’Mad Boy’
When you think of custom cruiser motorcycles, Germany barely comes to mind. However, if you look a bit deeper into the country, there is no shortage of Harley-Davidson fans and even custom Harley shops, one of which is Duesseldorf. Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy By H-D Duesseldorf. The maker built the...
