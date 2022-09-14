Read full article on original website
Related
thebeet.com
The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
Jessica Boyington visits Philly breweries - including one with the mother of all sandwiches!
Jessica Boyington has two more stops on her tour of Philadelphia breweries.
PhillyBite
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
Hundreds remember late rapper PnB Rock at Germantown vigil
Hundreds came out to a vigil in Germantown Friday night to remember and celebrate rapper and Philadelphia native PnB Rock, who was killed earlier this week in Los Angeles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phillyfunguide.com
3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week
The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
Philadelphia radio’s Eric Lynch reveals who’s making the smoke up north
Eric Lynch works behind the scenes at Philadelphia‘s 100.3 R&B. A promotions assistant for Urban One, Lynch takes great pride in working in the music industry in the northeast region of the nation. At the 2022 Made in America festival, Lynch spoke to rolling out about who’s making the...
Check Out Philly’s Scariest New Halloween Bar…If You Dare
For those of you that like to combine apparitional spirits with the drinkable kind, you'll want to plan a trip to a scary new Halloween-themed Bar in Philadelphia. If you're brave enough to sip cocktails in the devil's living room, set your GPS for Nightmare Before Tinsel, located at 116 S. 12th Street in midtown Philly.
Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown
An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longtime Philly Pizza Shop Owner 'Heartbroken' After Building Collapse
The longtime owner of a Philadelphia pizza shop says she is heartbroken after a building collapse forced her to close the business and lay off her employees. Sharon Labens Garro has been the owner of Key Food Pizza in the Fishtown neighborhood for nearly three decades. "In the past 26...
phillygrub.blog
Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years
Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
seniorresource.com
Home Care Services In Philadelphia: Top 10 Highest-Rated
The most important part of aging in place is securing the care and support needed to stay safe in your home. Support comes in all shapes and sizes. Whether it’s from family, friends, or neighbors, the objective is always the same: to improve and maintain your quality of life while planning for the future. But, sometimes our friends and family just can’t do it all – and that’s okay because, well, who can? If you’re a senior in need of a little more daily assistance or medical help, then a home care service could be for you! Check out our top 10 list of services near Philadelphia, to get yourself started.
New movie with "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer filming in Center City
The "Hunger Games" star Natalie Dormer is the leading actress of the film.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the director of dance mentoring young Black girls in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From ballerinas to tap dancers, a local Germantown dance studio is turning dance into teachable moments. On this week's Focusing on the Future, Wakisha Bailey sat down with the inspiring dancers for a real conversation. "If you ask them a few years ago what they like about themselves they would've just said, 'I don't know,'" Eryka Lynn Waller said. Waller is the director of dance at the Quinn Center for Performing Arts. She's also a mentor and a friend to young inspiring Black competitive dancers at the dance studio. "These young girls are dealing with so many things...
billypenn.com
Ready to worship at the church of ChickenJoy? What you’ll find at Philly’s first Jollibee
Until recently, if you knew what a ChickenJoy was and had a craving for one, an hour’s drive to New Jersey or Maryland stood in your way. Now, no longer: Pennsylvania’s first-ever Jollibee location is open in Northeast Philadelphia. The beloved Filipino chain, which has 64 outposts across...
North Philadelphia music teacher leaving ever-lasting imprint on students: "To teach is a gift"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Music is an integral part of Hispanic culture and as we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month we're spotlighting a local performer and music teacher who's doing more than teaching her students Latin lyrics and songs. "It's not a job or chore to come to class, you're coming to see your friend, your best friend," a student said. There's always one teacher whose lessons and love for what they do never leave us and for so many students and even faculty, who've been fortunate to find someone like Suzette Ortiz. As the artistic director at Alma Music School in North...
philasun.com
We don’t think so!
A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
Warrington Restaurant Ranked One of the Five Best Pizza Spots in Pennsylvania
The Bucks County pizza spot now has a well-respected title in the local food industry. An eatery in Warrington has been named one of the top five pizza restaurants in the entire state of Pennsylvania, a rare and coveted accolade. Jason Rathman wrote about the Bucks County pizza spot for PhillyBite Magazine.
Pizza Shop Collapses In Philadelphia Neighborhood (VIDEO)
Officials were at the scene of a rowhouse collapse Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Philadelphia's Fishtown, authorities said. Video being live-streamed on Citizen shows the collapse of the three-story building, home to Key Pizza and apartments above at Memphis & E York streets around 9:45 a.m. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
Hip-Hop Producer from Chester Uses Local Startup to Turn Part of His Hometown into a Safe Zone
From left: Ra-Tah Johnson, Orlando Tucker (Jahlil Beats), and David "Doobie" Elliott. Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer. Orlando Tucker, the renowned hip-hop producer and songwriter known as Jahlil Beats, is using Kognition, a Manayunk-based startup that offers security system software, to create a safe zone in Chester’s downtown, writes Diane Mastrull for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Comments / 0