Elkins Park, PA

thebeet.com

The 10 Best Places to Eat Vegan or Plant-Based in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is a great city for food. This historical destination is as beautiful as it is filled with incredible restaurants, featuring every cuisine to satisfy any craving. Plant-based and vegan diners don't need to miss out on any of the action, because fortunately, Philly is also great for vegan food, with plenty of spots dedicated to vegan cuisine, as well as many other vegan-friendly restaurants with a robust lineup of meatless and vegetarian menu options.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Elkins Park, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
City
Paradise, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
City
Jenkintown, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
phillyfunguide.com

3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week

The 3rd Annual Black Cannabis Week powered by the Diasporic Alliance for Cannabis Opportunities (DACO) will return to Philadelphia on September 18-25. In collaboration with local organizations and elected officials, the week will feature the 5th Annual Cannabis Opportunities Conference at The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University on September 23-25 and other virtual and in-person educational and informational experiences designed to elevate, educate, and celebrate the Black experience, voice, and longstanding history of contributions to the cannabis industry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Well-known urban grocer announces permanent closure this month in Allentown

An urban grocer specializing in goods sourced from area farms and other small businesses is readying to shutter permanently in Allentown. Radish Republic, 1 N. Seventh St. ArtsWalk, Suite No. 2, opened three years ago across from the Downtown Allentown Market. Owners Steve and Nicole Shelly of Coopersburg took to the business’ Facebook page last week to announce the closure. They plan to continue filling in-person and online orders during operating hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Sept. 30.
ALLENTOWN, PA
#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Stall Info#Bakery#Cheesecakes#Food Drink#The Cheesecake Factory
phillygrub.blog

Santucci’s Pizza Endures After 60+ Years

Santucci’s has been around since 1959 when it opened its original location on “O” Street in Juniata Park (North Philadelphia). More than 60 years later, the iconic Philadelphia pizza shop has eight locations, including three in South Jersey, with two more coming over the next year and even more to come after that!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
seniorresource.com

Home Care Services In Philadelphia: Top 10 Highest-Rated

The most important part of aging in place is securing the care and support needed to stay safe in your home. Support comes in all shapes and sizes. Whether it’s from family, friends, or neighbors, the objective is always the same: to improve and maintain your quality of life while planning for the future. But, sometimes our friends and family just can’t do it all – and that’s okay because, well, who can? If you’re a senior in need of a little more daily assistance or medical help, then a home care service could be for you! Check out our top 10 list of services near Philadelphia, to get yourself started.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Philly

Meet the director of dance mentoring young Black girls in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From ballerinas to tap dancers, a local Germantown dance studio is turning dance into teachable moments.  On this week's Focusing on the Future, Wakisha Bailey sat down with the inspiring dancers for a real conversation.  "If you ask them a few years ago what they like about themselves they would've just said, 'I don't know,'" Eryka Lynn Waller said.   Waller is the director of dance at the Quinn Center for Performing Arts. She's also a mentor and a friend to young inspiring Black competitive dancers at the dance studio. "These young girls are dealing with so many things...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia music teacher leaving ever-lasting imprint on students: "To teach is a gift"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Music is an integral part of Hispanic culture and as we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month we're spotlighting a local performer and music teacher who's doing more than teaching her students Latin lyrics and songs. "It's not a job or chore to come to class, you're coming to see your friend, your best friend," a student said. There's always one teacher whose lessons and love for what they do never leave us and for so many students and even faculty, who've been fortunate to find someone like Suzette Ortiz. As the artistic director at Alma Music School in North...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

We don’t think so!

A group of civic and religious leaders came together in support of embattled Philadelphia District Attorney to send a message to Pennsylvania legislators hoping to impeach him: ‘Not on our watch!’. ABOVE PHOTO: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Pizza Shop Collapses In Philadelphia Neighborhood (VIDEO)

Officials were at the scene of a rowhouse collapse Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Philadelphia's Fishtown, authorities said. Video being live-streamed on Citizen shows the collapse of the three-story building, home to Key Pizza and apartments above at Memphis & E York streets around 9:45 a.m. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Hip-Hop Producer from Chester Uses Local Startup to Turn Part of His Hometown into a Safe Zone

From left: Ra-Tah Johnson, Orlando Tucker (Jahlil Beats), and David "Doobie" Elliott. Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer. Orlando Tucker, the renowned hip-hop producer and songwriter known as Jahlil Beats, is using Kognition, a Manayunk-based startup that offers security system software, to create a safe zone in Chester’s downtown, writes Diane Mastrull for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER, PA

