Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital
A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
OHP investigating deadly wrong-way crash in McClain County
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
Okarche Police Department pulls over driver going 122 MPH in a 65 MPH zone
OKARCHE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Okarche Police Department is warning drivers to slow down. Police said they pulled over a driver on Wednesday going a whopping 122 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. "Unless you’re filming on the set of Discovery’s Street Outlaws, there is no excuse for...
Early morning crash involving semi snarls traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Emergency crews worked to move a semi after a crash on I-240 early Friday morning. Two trailers were pulled by the semi turned over. Traffic is reduced to one lane on westbound I-240 near Anderson Road. ODOT says it will take several hours to clear...
Luther police: Newalla man was watching 'adult material' while driving
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — Luther police said a man pulled over for a traffic stop was watching "adult material" while driving his car. Police said the traffic stop happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 19000 block of E. Highway 66. Officers said the man, Coty Robinson of Newalla, was speeding and texting while driving.
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
Edmond drivers claim stop light ‘out of sync’; the city says impossible
Several drivers in Edmond have claimed the traffic light at the city’s most dangerous intersection continues to malfunction.
OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit
Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
Family searching for answers nearly 1 year after deadly drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's been nearly a year since someone shot and killed a 20-year-old woman during a drive-by in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, police released a video of the shooting, hoping someone knows something and can provide answers. KOCO 5's Kilee Thomas spoke with police and the victim's...
Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot
Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
An inmate was allegedly raped while being handcuffed to a cell wall
A woman was detained in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in July, and while in custody, she was allegedly raped by an inmate that had wondered from his processing cell.
Toddler flown to hospital after crash
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
Grandmother Of 11-Year-Old Shot By Uncle Speaks Out After Attempted Murder-Suicide
An 11-year-old girl who was shot in the head by her uncle on Monday continues to fight for her life at OU Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City. Police said the relative attempted to kill her just before he turned the gun on himself. The victim’s grandmother, Marcelina Salas,...
Court docs give more detail into Caddo Co. shooting
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Caddo County authorities are still searching for a man who they say shot another man in the face on Thursday. An arrest warrant has been issued for Troy Radford in connection to the shooting of Todd Shaw. Investigators say Shaw was at his father’s house,...
Tractor Trailer Overturns, Spilling Truckload of Vibrators on Mustang Road
A tractor trailer overturned on I-40 near Oklahoma City Wednesday, spilling vibrators all over Mustang Road and closing the off ramp for several hours. In video footage shot by Oklahoma 4 TV and News 9, hundreds of boxes are seen strewn about the road. “This is a semi that overturned...
Choctaw man tackled by officers after allegedly verbally accosting meter-reader
Police say it started when a meter-reader was reportedly verbally assaulted by the man at the home.
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
Possession of stolen bulldozers, other equipment leads to seven felony counts for Guthrie man
Cason Wayne Frieburg of Guthrie faces seven felony counts in Logan County District Court, including possession of construction or farm equipment, including two bulldozers; possession of two stolen vehicles; and unlawful possession of a firearm. A glance at the charges:. * He is alleged to have had possession of stolen...
23 years after a pregnant Oklahoma woman was fatally stabbed, her daughter’s death was ruled a homicide
In 1999, Danielle Scott was eight months pregnant when police say she was stabbed near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City.
