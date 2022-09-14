ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclain County, OK

Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital

 A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash.  According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
