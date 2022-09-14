High school football: No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna vs. No. 13 American Heritage headlines MaxPreps Top 10 Games of the Week

Read full article on original website
Breaking: State champion quarterback Luke Knight no longer playing at Jesuit High School (Florida)
TAMPA, FLORIDA- The time for change has come at Jesuit High School unexpectedly at the quarterback position. Jesuit head coach Matt Thompson and offensive coordinator Don Mesick both confirmed Wednesday morning that Luke Knight is no longer a student at the school, thus ending his time as ...
Florida Friday night high school football rewind: Niceville escapes against Chiles; Sarasota upsets Palmetto
It’s district time around the Sunshine State in Week 4 and teams geared up ready to begin jockeying for early positioning. Great games were played all over as Chaminade-Madonna defeated Plantation American Heritage 42-34, Lakeland barely got by Kissimmee Osceola 25-22 and Trinity Christian Academy ...
Chaminade-Madonna beats American Heritage (Florida) in top-ranked football showdown: 'This is what people wanted to see'
SBLive/Sports Illustrated national Power 25 clash lives up to the hype
Gators commit T.J. Searcy was nearly at a loss for words inside the Swamp
A pair of additional SEC programs are still pushing hard for Gators defensive line commit T.J. Searcy.
High school football: Lake City Columbia gets statement win, shuts out Madison County
LAKE CITY — When the Madison County Cowboys rode into Lake City to take on the Columbia Tigers on Friday night, they were looking to avoid a two-game skid for the first time since 2019. Madison County, which won the Class 1A state title last fall, hadn’t lost back-to-back...
Best Week 4 Southwest Florida high school football games to watch
We're a third of the way through the season, and the cream is starting to rise to the top. A handful of teams in Southwest Florida are still undefeated, even a few surprises. Some have a chance to move to 4-0 this wee. Others are trying to earn important wins and save their seasons before it gets ...
Gainesville high school football: Rain wrecking Citizens Field, and it's time for a change
Under my dining room table are two pairs of shoes — a pair of high-top Nikes and a pair of ankle boots. They've been there for weeks. Both pairs of shoes, for the sake of the metaphor, are dead — and they were killed by the sloppy, muddy conditions of Citizens Field, which has been drenched by the recent rainfall in Gainesville.
Weather proves to be only obstacle for Miami Central football
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Once Miami Central High School, the fourth-ranked team in the nation according the SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated Power 25, got rolling on Thursday night, the Rockets were unstoppable. Quarterback Keyone Jenkins had two short-yard touchdown runs, and running back Ean Pope ...
Live scoreboard: 🏈 Keep up with Week 4 Polk County high school football games
Most Polk County teams are playing their first district game of the 2022 high school football season, but the premier game in Polk County is between two of the top teams in Class 4S. No. 4 Kissimmee Osceola comes to town to play No. 1 Lakeland in a renewal of a rivalry that featured the teams playing 13 times in the regular season or playoffs 10 seasons from 2005 to 2014. Lakeland holds an 8-5 advantage in those games.
MaxPreps
Calypso Mason's Girls Soccer Stats
Calypso has played on 2 girls soccer teams covered by MaxPreps. The accumulated varsity totals are in the last row of each table.
Gator Country
Friday Night Frenzy Preview Week 4: Florida Gators
It’s that time of the year again where the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are starting the high school football season. Like the past years Gator Country is going to do a preview every Thursday for all of the Florida Gators commits and on Monday we will do a full recap including stats and notes from the past weeks’ games.
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 3 St. Frances Academy handles Venice 34-17 for 11th straight win
In one of the week's top high school football games, No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) overpowered Venice (Fla.) on the road for its 11th consecutive win Thursday in front of an ESPN2 television audience. The Venice offense controlled the clock for much of the first half, keeping St....
Gators Online Gameday predictions: Florida vs. USF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 18 Florida Gators are coming off an upset loss to the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend. This week should be a “get right” game for Florida against a lesser opponent, just don’t tell that to Billy Napier. When posed a question about...
High school volleyball: Forest faces tough test against district rival New Smyrna Beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH — Following Forest’s 25-10, 25-15, 25-9 loss at District 4-6A rival and No. 1 ranked New Smyrna Beach on Thursday night, Wildcats coach Jimmy Collins had a message for his players. “New Smyrna Beach is a superb team that is well-coached and their girls play...
MaxPreps
High school volleyball: No. 2 Cathedral Catholic headlines loaded 64-team field at the Durango Fall Classic
The Durango Fall Classic gets underway in Las Vegas starting Friday in what might be the biggest event on the high school volleyball calendar. The 64-team field is loaded with talent from across the country, including 12 squads that have appeared in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings at some point this season.
