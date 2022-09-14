Read full article on original website
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
secretatlanta.co
Enjoy This Dazzling Lights Festival In Fairburn For One Night Only
As the days get shorter and the night comes earlier, they are far more amazing things to enjoy in the evenings! One activity to be on the lookout for is the dazzling light festival in Fairburn, GA. Due to the pandemic last year it was postponed, but it’s back and brighter than ever this year.
secretatlanta.co
The Little Five Points Halloween Parade Will Make Its Anticipated Return This Year
For the first time since 2018, the Little Five Points Halloween Festival & Parade is returning to Atlanta’s favorite quirky neighborhood. As well as the parade, there will be a plethora of things to do throughout Little Five Points celebrating spooky season and all things Halloween!. Expect parties, games,...
secretatlanta.co
10 Places To Go Pumpkin Picking In And Around Atlanta This Fall
As we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall, it’s time to get excited for cooler days, falling leaves, and most importantly, pumpkin patches! Georgia has so many places to pick pumpkins across Atlanta, perfect for a fantastic outing this fall. 1. Oakland Cemetery. Where: Oakland. One of...
CBS 46
Annual Gunna Fest to be held in College Park Sept. 17
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Despite his recent legal troubles, rapper and Atlanta native Gunna will hold Gunna Fest 2022 on Saturday in College Park. The festival will be held at the old Target parking lot at 5021 Old National Hwy. from noon until 6 p.m. Gunna is teaming up with...
secretatlanta.co
Face Your Fears At This Creepy Corn Maze In Buford That Comes Alive At Sunset
If you’re searching for the ultimate fall outing, then we’ve found the one-stop shop for all the fall fun you can imagine. Buford Corn Maze is a beloved attraction that provides events and an unmissable line-up of things to do throughout the year. However, fall is when all the magic happens with these spooktacular happenings beginning on September 23.
creativeloafing.com
No Trap Music R&B Patio Party Free Entry 12Pm-3Am!!!
WERE BRINING SOMETHING NEW TO ATL!! NO TRAP MUSIC R&B PATO PARTY 12AM-3AM + COMEDY SHOW HOSTED BY KDUBB 9PM-12AM FREE ENTRY 9PM-12AM +. BRINGING SOMETHING NEW TO THE CITY ON THURSDAYS!!!. COMEDY SHOW 10PM-12AM HOSTED BY COMEDY KDUBB. FOLLOWED BY THE R&B PATIO PARTY 12AM-3AM TAKE A PEEK AT...
AccessAtlanta
Gunna Fest 2022 to take place in Atlanta this weekend
Gunna Fest 2022 is here to mark the celebration of the second annual Gunna Day. It was just last year that the City of South Fulton, Georgia declared Sept. 16 to be Gunna Day. It was also the same day Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store made its debut at his former school, Robert McNair Middle School. Gunna, along with Atlanta-based food recovery and distribution company, Goodr, opened a cashless grocery and clothing store at the middle school. The inspiration came from the fact that many of Fulton’s residents don’t have access to nutritious food, snacks, toiletries, shoes and clothing – which is something Gunna and Goodr say is known to have a negative impact on a child’s ability to focus on learning. With the opening of the cashless grocery and clothing store, students now have daily access to these items, free of charge, and can even take them home to their families.
These 17 Places Have The Best Brunch In Atlanta, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
Brunch is the best of the "breakfast" and "lunch" worlds. They aren't just your typical meal, brunches are weekend affairs where you can get away with too much food and a couple of drinks before noon. Georgians know how to brunch and Atlanta is the go-to place to find the...
How Quality Control Made Lil Baby the Latest Star of a Rap Dynasty
The lifespan of a rap dynasty is short: Even the great labels like Bad Boy, Death Row, Rocafella, Murda Inc, Cash Money, No Limit, Ruff Ryders, G-Unit, and Maybach Music rarely managed more than a good five years on top, even if some of their artists were dominant for longer and their highs are still, to this day, unmatchable.
secretatlanta.co
Netflix Takes Over Atlanta With Fan-Favorite Bridgerton And Stranger Things Experiences
Netflix, in collaboration with Shondaland and Fever, took over the Atlanta scene last July when they opened the doors to their Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience at the heart of the historic Pullman Yards. Within the same venue, Atlanta will inaugurate its first Stranger Things Experience this October. Let’s take a look into the Netflix experiences coming to Atlanta so you’re sure not to miss out.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
After 7 decades, iconic Buckhead restaurant closing its doors
ATLANTA — After serving ice cream, Chubby Deckers, and footlong chili dogs to Buckhead for decades, an iconic restaurant is closing. The Zesto at 2469 Piedmont Road will close its doors for the last time on Sunday. Jimbo Livaditis, who owns Zesto with his siblings told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution...
nationalblackguide.com
21-Year-Old Black Autistic Woman Makes History, Opens New Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah's Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
AccessAtlanta
Hello autumn: 7 fun fall activities for kids in metro Atlanta
In Georgia, there is truly nothing else like the fall season. When there’s cooler weather and the leaves change into a variety of vibrant colors, it makes for the perfect time to get outdoors with the kids to enjoy all sorts of family-friendly fall activities. Whether it’s a pumpkin...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
AccessAtlanta
Willow Smith to perform in Atlanta at Cascade Skating Rink
Grab your skates and your friends and head to Cascade Skating Rink!. Willow Smith is headed to the famous Atlanta skating rink for the Walmart Free Skate event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 16. What Walmart has deemed “the ultimate back-to-school event of the year” will not only include a performance from Willow but also have a bunch of goodies for you too! You’ll be able to roller skate for free, get $50 Walmart gift cards, enjoy free food, merch and so much more. Of course, to top off an amazing event, Willow will perform live and debut two songs from her new album, COPINGMECHANISM.
Atlanta Magazine
Southwest Atlanta’s rising restaurant hot spot
When Shema Fulton moved to the Cascade Heights area in 2009, she found herself driving to Buckhead on the weekends to eat out—there weren’t a lot of full-service restaurants in her new neighborhood. But she saw an opportunity: Originally from Philadelphia, Fulton had a successful restaurant in her hometown called Baltimore Crab & Seafood and started making plans to open an outpost on Cascade. Some investors were skeptical about the prospects of a full-service seafood restaurant in the predominantly Black area, even though it has some of the city’s lowest crime rates and highest home values. However, a chance conversation with Magic Johnson—at the time, the retired basketball player owned a Starbucks on Cascade Road and a TGI Fridays at Greenbriar—solidified her decision.
Atlanta ranked among Top 10 most unfaithful cities, according to new dating study
ATLANTA — Think your relationship is on solid ground? Well if you live in Atlanta, you may want to think again. According to a new study by dating website MyDatingAdviser.com, Atlanta ranks No. 9 out of 200 cities nationwide for infidelity. The website used data from the U.S. Census...
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
