Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Smoked Gouda and Scallion Mashed Potatoes
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. A hint of smoky cheese and savory onion makes for the ultimate potato side dish. Some would argue that you...
Real Simple
Chile Corn Chowder
Let's all agree that in-season corn is divine. So grab an armful of fresh corn and make this spicy corn chowder in 30 minutes flat. First, potatoes and onion cook in a generous amount of butter before adding sweet corn kernels, hot green chiles, and stock. Then a quick simmer is all you need before lightly blending the soup for a thick and creamy texture. Mess-free tip: lay an ear of corn flat on a cutting board (not standing up) and cut away kernels from one side. Rotate, placing the cut side against the board, and repeat until all sides are kernel-free.
thecountrycook.net
Homemade Soft Pretzels (with Cheese Sauce)
Soft and chewy on the inside, crispy and golden on the outside, these Homemade Soft Pretzels are a fun snack that bake up in the oven and served with a delicious cheese sauce!. You know when you go to the fair or the mall and they serve those giant soft pretzels? I'm the person that makes a beeline straight for them! Well how about making them at home with my recipe for Homemade Soft Pretzels? And as an extra bonus I show you how to make my favorite Cheese Sauce as well! The salt and butter on top of the pretzels really give it that signature taste that. These are easier than you think, I will show you step-by-step below on how to make the best Homemade Soft Pretzel recipe ever!
12tomatoes.com
French Onion Potatoes
A side you’ll keep coming back to. Growing up, my stepdad cooked dinner for us every single night, and while most all of them were incredible one of my very favorite things he made were simple potato wedges tossed in onion soup mix. They were SO flavorful — just on the cusp of being too flavorful — and crispy and crunchy and soft on the inside. Lucky for us, they were in regular dinner rotation. These French Onion Potatoes take their cues from those potatoes, but add in a few extras to make them much more reminiscent of actual French onion soup. They’re an instant family staple, the kind of side you come back to again and again and again, just like my stepdad’s potatoes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pizza fettuccine
If you love pizza, try my pizza fettuccine. It's gooey delicious! It's fettuccine with all the flavors of a pizza. You can add mushrooms, black olives, as well as any of your other favorite pizza toppings. The possibilities are totally endless.
Bon Appétit
Fresh Fettuccine With Vegemite and Aged Cheddar
“When I put this dish on our menu, I kept thinking about how many chefs would be disgusted by it,” says Chef Shaina Loew-Banayan of Hudson, New York’s Cafe Mutton, one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022. “But I do a lot of things a lot of people are disgusted by, and I’m doing ok. Plus, I like it.” With just 5 ingredients (including salt!) Loew-Banayan created a pasta unlike anything the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen had ever eaten. Luscious, cheesy, and incredibly savory, even the Vegemite (and Marmite) skeptics were floored by the instantaneous depth it offered, like a pleasantly funky and especially rich mac and cheese.
Zucchini, Corn, and Shrimp Flatbread
Store-bought naan flatbreads get toasty on the grill, layered with mascarpone cheese, sweet shrimp, juicy corn, and tender ribbons of fresh zucchini. Don't skimp on the garnish of smoked paprika — it adds a dash of vibrant color and enhances the smoky flavor. This recipe was inspired by a favorite combination of Wine Director Mikayla Cohen of Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia and New York City, who loves to match toasty flatbreads with a white wine — specifically, with Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend. "The creamy mascarpone base pairs perfectly with Keplinger Eldorado's blend of Viognier, Roussanne, and Grenache Blanc," she says.
Koftas, spicy breakfast oats and lamb timballo: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for freekeh
Freekeh, with its coarse texture and earthy, nutty flavour, is the grain I’m drawn to at this time of the year. As the evenings close in, this toasted wheat has a smokiness and heft that just feels right. It also loves to absorb the flavour of anything with which it shares a pot, so play around with it, especially if it’s not a grain you know that well: it’s great in all sorts of soups and stuffings, pilafs and one-pot dishes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ham and cheese casserole
It's almost fall y'all, and that means it's time to cozy up with some comfort food. Are you ready? Today, I am preparing a delightful ham and cheese casserole that you'll fall for.
hypebeast.com
Eggslut Japan's Fall Menu is Cenetered Around Salmon
Continuing to deliver desirable Japan-exclusive creations, Eggslut Japan has now put together a special fall menu. The offering features two salmon sandwiches and a chestnut dessert that upgrades the California egg specialist’s signature custard pudding. Leading the series is the Rare Salmon Cutlet & Porcini Egg Sandwich, the premium...
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
Quick and Easy Cacio e Pepe Recipe
3 tablespoons grated Pecorino Romano, plus more for garnish. 2 tablespoons goat butter (feel free to swap it out for good unsalted butter) Bring a medium pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain, reserving ¼ cup|60 ml of the pasta water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bon Appétit
Congee Pot Pie
Can we agree there are few problems biscuits won’t solve? At L.A.’s Yangban Society—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—two sources of extreme comfort, congee and biscuits, join forces to create something that’s greater than the sum of its parts. Congee, or rice porridge, is traditionally enjoyed as breakfast or a simple meal in many Asian countries, beloved for its nourishing and economical qualities alike. Chefs Katianna and John Hong’s version is enriched with chicken, its stock, and a smattering of aromatics. The biscuit topping has a couple of reference points: First, it steps in where one might usually find yauhjagwai, fried dough that frequently accompanies Cantonese congee. Secondly, it was born out of a desire to reduce food waste by using the scraps from the labor-intensive Buttermilk Biscuits With Curry Gravy also offered on the Yangban Society menu. It is a pot pie unlike any you may have had, but wholly comforting all the same.
Comments / 0