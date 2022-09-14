Read full article on original website
optometrytimes.com
VEW 2022: Managing neurotrophic keratitis
Marc Bloomenstein, OD, FAAO, shares key takeaways from his VEW 2022 presentation, "Corneal relationship therapy: managing the neurotrophic keratitis." Marc Bloomenstein, OD, FAAO, with the Schwartz Laser Eye Center, sat down with Optometry Times® editor Kassi Jackson to share hightlights from his presentation, "Corneal relationship therapy: managing the neurotrophic keratitis," which he presented during this year's Vision Expo West in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Luring jobs to Nevada at Las Vegas tech summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Tech Summit wraps up Friday following a series of tours and a gathering Thursday at the Summerlin home of former Wynn Resorts executive Marc Schorr. Its goal – show a large group of California tech executives and venture capitalists the numerous advantages they could enjoy by relocating or expanding to Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
thehypemagazine.com
Afrikfest Returns for the 4th Year Making History with a 3-Day Weekend Celebration of African Culture
Afrikfest Las Vegas, now in its 4th year, is the largest African festival in Las Vegas. The three-day event kicks off on September 22 through September 24 of 2022. Today they’ve announced the return of their festival kicking off at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Afrikfest is a beautiful opportunity for the Nevada community to learn about African culture and traditions directly from African, Afro-Caribbean, African American, and Afro-Latinos. Now in their 4th year, this year’s event is made possible by the World Renowned, MGM Hotel and Resorts, and Kingdom of Kush Investment Group, the foundation and future international business hub for smart city economic and cultural growth in Africa and the Diaspora.
travellemming.com
9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)
Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaiian ice cream brand expands to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Hawaiian ice cream brand is expanding to the “Ninth Island.”. Uncle’s Ice Cream, known for their ice cream sandwiches, is expanding to the Las Vegas area with a new production plant. While their product is already in Whole Foods across Hawai’i, Uncle’s Ice Cream said the expansion will allow distribution to Whole Foods stores across the southwest, such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego.
8newsnow.com
Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
casinonewsdaily.com
Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month
Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
Rent Crisis: Senior living concerns as inflation, rent rise
8 News Now continues to tackle the high rent issue in Southern Nevada and one community often overlooked is seniors.
Las Vegas Weekly
Wake up to señorita bread at Las Vegas’ Starbread Bakery
A warm pastry is often the only thing that can get me out of bed in the morning. A sweet doughnut? A flaky croissant? Consider me conscious. Enter Starbread Bakery. Since originating in Vallejo, California, in 1988, the business has expanded to 12 spots in California, and Las Vegas’ first location celebrates its one-year anniversary this month.
Fox5 KVVU
Downtown Las Vegas properties hosting hiring fair for over 100 positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circa Hospitality Group is hosting a hiring fair next Thursday as it looks to fill multiple positions at several different properties. According to a news release, the hiring fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m in the valet area of the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.
Solar panels installed in Las Vegas home to save money… but in the shade
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Eve Kaganovitch invested in solar energy for her Hillcrest Manor home in the Las Vegas valley, she expected her monthly power bill to drop. When that didn’t happen, she eventually realized why — the solar panels were installed under trees. “These trees have been here for 30 years,” Kaganovitch said. […]
The Pink Potato Caribbean Cuisine to Open First Brick-and-Mortar
The family-run caterer is opening its first restaurant just south of the University District
cwlasvegas.com
Vegas Chamber gears up for largest fly-in event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Chamber is gearing up for its largest fly-in yet. President and CEO Mary Beth Sewald joined us to talk about the upcoming meeting with members of Congress and other leaders and experts.
Las Vegas woman indicted for allegedly selling counterfeit designer handbags, clothes
Amie Kamara, 31, was indicted Wednesday and is facing two charges of trafficking in counterfeit goods at her Aminic Beauty Supply store.
Mesquite Local News
Sherm: This is not the end of the story
Like most Nevadans, the murder of a Las Vegas journalist shocked the conscience. Jeff German was found stabbed to death outside his home. Subsequently Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of the murder. The motive appears to be a series of stories German wrote about Telles that uncovered mismanagement in his office.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas store owner accused of selling counterfeit designer items
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas store owner is facing federal charges for selling more than 3,000 counterfeit items. 31-year-old woman Amie Kamara appeared in front of a federal grand jury for two counts of trafficking counterfeit goods. Kamara allegedly sold counterfeit designer items at her store Aminic...
‘No place to go:’ Desert Gardens condo residents say it’s unfair
When the electricity went out for about an hour-and-a-half on Wednesday, it shook up tenants at Desert Gardens Condominiums.
Cops: Elected official was ‘lying in wait’ for Vegas reporter before murder caught on video
LAS VEGAS — A Clark County administrator accused of the brutal daylight killing of an investigative reporter was “lying in wait” for the man before the fatal stabbing outside the man’s Las Vegas home, court records allege. Robert Telles, 45, is charged with murder in the...
Feds: Las Vegas man posed as barber to obtain COVID relief money
A Las Vegas man is facing a federal charge in connection with an alleged PPP loan scam where he posed as a barber.
