Washington Examiner
Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project
Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
Business owner wants compensation after repeated delays in Tacoma’s light rail extension project
TACOMA, Wash. — Salamone’s Pizza has been serving New York Style pizza in Tacoma since 2018. When Steven Salamone first opened up the shop on North Tacoma Avenue, his goal was simple. “I don’t do much but make the very best pizza I can,” Salamone said.
q13fox.com
Homeless shelter expansion proposed in SODO neighborhood divides community
SEATTLE - A complex that will house hundreds of people living unsheltered, as well as treating people with drug, alcohol and behavioral health issues, is in the final stages of planning for Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is calling it the SODO Services Hub. It...
KOMO News
King County Metro to reduce routes due to staffing shortages
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Bus riders will start seeing fewer bus routes starting Saturday, September 17th as part of a service change by King County Metro but also the result of staffing shortages. Jada Mears is a mom of 5 who heavily relies on the metro to get to important appointments, she worries the reduced bus trips will set her back.
'Enhanced shelter' to house 150 people at 'SODO Services Hub'
SEATTLE — King County is confirming more details about current plans for a “SODO Services Hub" for 150 unhoused Washingtonians. The plan, first announced in March, has received increased attention as some residents say they were not given significant notice or opportunities for input. County officials said they offered public engagement opportunities, though they agree more are needed moving forward.
southsoundbiz.com
Auburn Apartment Complex Sells for $44.5M
A 190-unit multifamily community in Auburn that was built in 1968 has sold for $44.5 million to a confidential buyer, according to an announcement today from CBRE, which brokered the sale. The property, Neely Station, is located at 1433 8th St. NE, approximately six minutes from Auburn Station transit hub....
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Construction is complete at Washington-based Bellevue Brewery. Check it out!
Construction is complete at Bellevue Brewery in Bellevue, Wash. Ware Malcomb provided interior architecture and design services for the project. SmartCap Construction was the general contractor for the project. The 7,353 sq ft new interior renovation includes a brewery, restaurant and commercial kitchen. The décor within the space pays tribute...
Weekend traffic problems expected across Puget Sound region
Think of it as traffic spaghetti this weekend. Just when you have your noodles around one fork, another meatball drops in. The big traffic event of the weekend is, of course, the opening of the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday. It has been more than 900 days since traffic flowed...
q13fox.com
Gas leak in downtown Bellevue now secured; streets reopen
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Multiple buildings in downtown Bellevue were evacuated Thursday after a gas main break. Streets were closed from Northeast 2nd to Northeast 4th Street from Bellevue Way Northeast to 108th Avenue Northeast. Crews with Puget Sound Energy also responded to the scene and before 12:45 p.m., the gas...
Washington seeing signs of more stable, but still pricey housing market
SEATTLE — Washingtonians looking to buy homes may see a more amenable market than earlier in 2022, but they’ll also face the expense of 30-year fixed mortgage rates at a 14-year-high. Some experts say rising mortgage rates have reduced the number of buyers battling for a limited supply...
Beacon Hill RV encampment moves one block down after 3 years
SEATTLE — A recreational vehicle (RV) encampment in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that's been there for years, parked feet from one man's home, has finally been moved. "Now I can actually have access so I can get to the back corner of my house and clean that up," said Beacon Hill resident Gerald Gutierrez.
shorelineareanews.com
Renter Protection and Eviction Prevention: Keeping People Housed in North King County
Renters in North King County (NKC) and throughout the region are being squeezed between rising housing costs and a lack of affordable options. Join us as we look at the situation of renters after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and learn some of the policy solutions that cities around the county are considering to better protect renters and improve housing stability.
q13fox.com
I-405 to close in Bellevue this week for culvert repair work
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Lanes on I-405 in Bellevue will be reduced—and in some cases, the entire highway will be fully closed—for repair work on a failed culvert this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews will be digging out and replacing a culvert near the 112th Ave SE exit.
q13fox.com
Mobile park tenants in Puyallup reach tentative agreement with developer
People living at a mobile home park in Puyallup are breathing a sigh of relief. They were supposed to leave in October, but a new agreement is giving them more time to move.
visitrainier.com
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
The Stranger
Seattle Warms Up to Democratically Run Homeless Shelters
Since the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) took the reins of the region’s response to homelessness, representatives from Nickelsville, an organization composed of two self-managed tiny shelter villages, say officials have warmed up to its resident-run model as part of a balanced tiny shelter stock that could help get more people inside temporarily.
knkx.org
In a rare move, county buys a mental health facility to keep it from closing
A lot of reports you see about street disorder in downtown Seattle these days are because treatment beds for people in crisis have been rapidly disappearing for years. Since 2018, King County has lost more than a hundred beds for people who need residential mental health treatment. Wait times have shot up to 44 days on average, according to the county.
The Suburban Times
Assisted Living Locators Announces New Ownership For Tacoma Franchise
TACOMA, Wash. – Assisted Living Locators announced today new ownership of its Tacoma franchise. Now owned by Senior Living Advisor, Tracy Raymond, Assisted Living Locators provides the full continuum of care offering FREE guidance in locating quality assisted living and in-home care options. Raymond, a certified dementia care specialist,...
q13fox.com
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
