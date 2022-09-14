Read full article on original website
Pick ‘The Apple of Your Eye’ At These 15 Upstate New York Orchards
Apple picking season in Upstate New York is a fun time for family adventures. With the picking season starting mostly in September, there are dozens of farms and orchards throughout the Upstate New York region that welcome families to their fields to pick their own apples. Everybody gets in on the action!
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
Amazon Driver Becomes Hero in NY After Rescuing Family From Burning Building
Meet Kevin. He's an Amazon driver in New York who has become a hero after saving a family from a house fire. Kevin Rivera was just finishing making deliveries on Saturday, September 10 when he noticed flames coming from a home in Nassau County. He saw a woman, a baby, and several others inside the house, who were unaware of the fire.
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
Unbelievable Underwater Rescue in NY Pond Will Leave Your Heart Pounding
A New York man is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick action of a New York State Trooper and the unbelievable underwater rescue will leave your heart pounding. Meet a true hero. Trooper Francis Rush, without hesitation, entered a pond in Fishkill, New York to rescue the driver of a car that was submerged in 15 feet of water on August 17.
32 Unique Pumpkin Patches To Check Out This Fall Across New York State
There are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches to check out in Central New York and here in Upstate. We are pretty lucky when it comes to all things fall. Across New York State, there are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches and farms to check out. Fall is harvest season for pumpkins and other hard-shelled winter squash plants and vegetables like butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squashes.
NY 2022 Fall Foliage Predictions! This Is When You’ll See Peak Colors!
I am not trying to rush Summer away! I will be hanging on to every last warm sunny day and hope it stretches well past the last day of the season. Heck Fall doesn't actually begin until September 23rd BUT I also like to plan ahead. One of my favorite things to do is drive around New York State as the leaves change colors.
Rare Chance To See This Country Superstar Coming To New York In 2023
He might be "Happy Anywhere", but you'll be even happier seeing him in Upstate New York next year. Blake Shelton is hitting the road and finally heading back on tour. He is announcing his 2023 Honky Tonk Tour, which currently has 18 dates running from February 16th until March 25th.
Pat Green Really Wants to Work With These Two Country Icons — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Walker Hayes’ Face Has Been Enshrined in a Tennessee Corn Maze
Walker Hayes is now the centerpiece of a massive corn maze in Tennessee, and with the world in a craze over corn, it couldn't be more on trend. Corn mazes are a fall tradition, just like pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Each year, the Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Tennessee designs a country music-themed maze, and this year — for their 20th anniversary — they opted for the "Fancy Like" singer's mug.
Miranda Lambert Digs Up Perfect Old Photos for the Teenage Dirtbag Trend [Watch]
Miranda Lambert has never been known to follow the crowd, but she did decide to partake in the "Teenage Dirtbag" trend on social media, and the photos she picked show that she hasn't changed much since her younger years. The Texas native resurrected several photos of her younger self —...
