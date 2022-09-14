ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

95.3 Big Kat

Top 25 Wooden Roller Coasters In the World Ranked! 2 from New York!

You are either a roller coaster person or you are not. I consider myself to be one that would wait in a line for that 90 seconds or so of stomach dropping thrills. It's less than 2 minutes, what could go wrong? If you are like me we are fortunate to live in New York State as we have some of the best coasters in the world!
TRAVEL
95.3 Big Kat

Major Steps Being Made To Reduce Harmful Algal Blooms In New York Lakes

Things are finally moving in the right direction towards improving the water quality in lakes across New York State. NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos and Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez are proud to announce the approval of the Owasco Lake Watershed Nine Element Plan for Phosphorus Reduction. The collaborative effort hopes to make an impact on not only Owasco Lake, but for every watershed in New York State.
AGRICULTURE
#Upstate New York#Apple Orchards#Apple Picking#Agriculture Industry
95.3 Big Kat

32 Unique Pumpkin Patches To Check Out This Fall Across New York State

There are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches to check out in Central New York and here in Upstate. We are pretty lucky when it comes to all things fall. Across New York State, there are plenty of amazing pumpkin patches and farms to check out. Fall is harvest season for pumpkins and other hard-shelled winter squash plants and vegetables like butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squashes.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 Big Kat

What Is The Deepest Lake In New York State?

It's been a long time since I last visited the New York State Fair, so I decided this year, it would be time to get back and enjoy a day of walking around and eating various fried foods that you don't get to experience typically ( or maybe shouldn't ever experience, depending on your tastes.)
TRAVEL
95.3 Big Kat

Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
95.3 Big Kat

GALLERY: When Southern Tier Trees Will See Peak Colors This Fall

We got a lot of rain on Sunday and Labor Day Monday and it has made a difference in a lot of yards throughout the Southern Tier. With all the rain, it's easy to notice the difference with the leaves on the trees. Fall isn't officially here until September 22 but the leaves are starting to change now. One thing that I love about Autumn is the changing colors.
GARDENING
95.3 Big Kat

Walker Hayes’ Face Has Been Enshrined in a Tennessee Corn Maze

Walker Hayes is now the centerpiece of a massive corn maze in Tennessee, and with the world in a craze over corn, it couldn't be more on trend. Corn mazes are a fall tradition, just like pumpkin patches and haunted houses. Each year, the Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Tennessee designs a country music-themed maze, and this year — for their 20th anniversary — they opted for the "Fancy Like" singer's mug.
TENNESSEE STATE
