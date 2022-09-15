Amtrak riders to expect cancellations as railroad union talks continue

Some Amtrak services in the Central Valley will be suspended Thursday with union rail workers on the brink of a strike.

The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority announced a modified operating plan for the Amtrak San Joaquins service on Thursday.

It's a precautionary measure to avoid travelers getting stuck in the event of a work stoppage.

The fallout comes after major freight rail companies failed to come to an agreement with 60,000 workers across America.

Amtrak says passengers with reservations will be notified at least 24 hours in advance if their train has been suspended.

For now, they'll have the option of a re-booking or a full refund.

Amtrak will suspend all service beginning Friday, when the federally-imposed "cooling off period" expires and rail workers could strike.

Trains 702, 703, 714, 717, 718, and 719 would be impacted locally.

Experts say the shutdown would have a disastrous effect on the nation's supply chain and economy, costing $2 billion a day in lost goods and services.