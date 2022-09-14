Read full article on original website
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
KYTV
BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
sgfcitizen.org
Cider Days 2022 has youthful twists for its fall festival
The whole family can say hello to fall at the 24th Cider Days on Historic Walnut Street in downtown Springfield. The two-day festival, Sept. 17-18, will look a lot like it has in previous years, but with a youthful twist. That goes for artists as well as attendees. “We’ve got...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
Ozarks First.com
Fall Events at the Branson Landing
The weather is finally changing and that means fall is almost here. Find out what all the Branson Landing has to offer as we make our way into the cooler months!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
8 of the Most Haunted Hotels in Missouri To Stay – If You Dare
Road trip anyone? Sounds fun, but I don't think I would stay at any of these Missouri Haunted hotels, including one right here in the Tri-States. I talk a lot when it comes to how cool ghost hunts are and people investigating haunted places. However, when it comes down to it, I am a total chicken and don't think I would EVER investigate or stay at any haunted place. Maybe with all the lights on, a flashlight (or three), and someone staying with me. See, total chicken.
Looking ahead to the MO Food Truck Festival this Saturday
The MO Food Truck Festival is one of the most exciting annual events for food lovers in Springfield.
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
Fall festivals this weekend! 7 weekend events you don’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
Get a Turkey This Fall? Missouri Wants You to Send Them a Feather
I have a weird request. Actually, it's not from me. It's the state of Missouri. If you happen upon a turkey this Fall, they would like you to send them a feather. Seriously. The Missouri Department of Conservation really does have a Fall Turkey Feather Submission form and there's some science behind the reason why.
Famed painting rediscovered in Missouri after a century
A German painting from 1899 has resurfaced in Missouri after more than a century.
kttn.com
Enjoy the foliage of the season with Missouri Department of Conservation’s fall color forecast
The temperatures are cooling down and trees are beginning to change color – a sure sign that fall has arrived. The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages people to enjoy fall foliage through camping, driving tours, hiking, or even floating. To help, MDC offers weekly online fall color updates from agency foresters all over the state at this link on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.
Watch Illinois Heroes Rescue a Coyote with Container on its Head
A drama played itself out recently involving a coyote in Illinois in a bad situation. The poor animal had a container stuck on its head, but fortunately heroes in the Land of Lincoln came to the rescue. Based on the video description, this coyote crisis happened in Hennepin, Illinois. If...
Missouri Pumpkin Patch With Giant Cliffside Cave is A Must Visit
Many of you are probably looking for pumpkin patches to explore this time of year. One in Missouri is a must-visit because of its unique location. The Cave Pumpkin Patch is located near the Lake of the Ozarks in Brumley, Missouri, and what makes this pumpkin patch stand out is that part of it is set up within a cave. After you go pumpkin picking you can explore the cliffside cave that is attached to the pumpkin patch.
History radio show talks about Springfield racing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a new radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. This week host John Sellars spoke with Lynn Sanders and Brent Slane about the history of racing in the Ozarks. Sanders and Slane are both members of the Racing Association. Sellars […]
