Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
Minnesota And Illinois Stores Included In Latest Closing Announcement
I remember very clearly when I heard the news that Shopko was closing in Rochester, Minnesota, and it hit our family in a way that was unique because I had family members who worked in one of the stores. It was heartbreaking though to see places we shopped at a lot sell off everything and turn the lights off for the final time. Unfortunately, this experience is happening again for 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout our country, including stores in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa.
A Massive Dinosaur Experience Will Take Over 2 Illinois Cities Next Month
Every time I watch one of the Jurassic Park movies I find myself wishing that I could actually visit a park like that, (minus the dinosaurs running around killing people). If you have ever wished the same thing, or have dinosaur-obsessed kids in your life, get ready for the next best thing coming to Illinois this October.
Illinois quick hits: Bed, Bath and Beyond closing six Illinois stores; I-74 bridge an awards finalist
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales.
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you love to go out with your friends and family members and your favourite thing to order is a steak, then you are in good hand because that's what this article is all about - amazing places where you can indulge in delicious steaks. And if you happen to live in Illinois, then even better because you can visit them anytime. If not, save this article for your next trip to Illinois and make sure you make a stop at any of these great steakhouses if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
ClickOnDetroit.com
This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan
We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
If the U.S. Got Nuked, You Wouldn’t Want to Be in Michigan
When I was a kid growing up the cold war was still a thing. That was until Rocky IV came out, and the cold war subsided. Sarcasm aside, nuclear war was something that was always on my mind as a kid growing up. Movies like War Games didn't help with the anxiety.
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
It’s Official; 6 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Illinois Will Be Closing
When I got married and had my first home to furnish, I was a big Bed Bath & Beyond shopper, ( I love me some coupons). In recent years though, the store has started to slip my mind a little bit, and apparently, I am not the only one. Bed...
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
experiencewisconsinmag.com
8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive
If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
Illinois Students Got a Long-Distance Call from Space Station
Just wait until their parents see the phone bill. Students in Illinois this week got a long-distance call of the space kind when astronauts aboard the space station gave them a ring. NASA announced in a press release that students in Chicago were able to submit questions and today astronauts...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
wcsx.com
Two Michigan Schools Named Among the Best in America
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Friday (Sept. 16) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including two schools in Michigan. The honor is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to a press release.
New Bill Says Daylight Savings Time Could Become Standard In Michigan
Daylight Savings Time has been a discussion point for the government for years, constantly changing its stance on whether to participate or not. Some states and countries decide not to participate and that literally makes ZERO sense to me. Nonetheless, the turning of the clocks back and forth has its pros and cons that have people arguing for hours.
warricknews.com
Illinois man wins $19.5M lottery jackpot on ticket sold in Munster
MUNSTER — An Illinois man is the lucky winner of a $19.5 million lottery jackpot thanks to the $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket he purchased in Munster. The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash the ticket he purchased for the Sept. 7 Hoosier Lotto drawing that matched all six winning numbers.
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
